Middle Eastern Restaurant Al Quick Stop’s Long-Awaited Heights Outpost Is Open

It’s been years in the making, but beloved Montrose Mediterranean restaurant Al Quick Stop’s second location is now open in the Heights. The expansion was first announced back in 2018, but construction delays slowed things down. The shop at 518 W 11th Street, Suite 300 opened quietly at the beginning of November.

Al Quick Stop began in 1991 as a convenience store and deli next to popular bar and pub Rudyards, and its gyros helped the restaurant become a classic in the Montrose neighborhood. The new Heights location’s menu includes gyro, falafel, and shawarma sandwiches, bowls, and plates. Gyro burritos, quesadillas, and fries also are favorites.

A Sugar Factory Express is en route to Houston

Loaded milkshakes and 64-once goblet cocktails from over-the-top eatery Sugar Factory will make their way to Houston this winter. The Galleria’s website indicates that a Sugar Factory Express is headed to the dining pavilion soon, with a fast-casual version of its sit-down restaurant. Expect to find the restaurant’s same signature, Instagram-worthy drinks and more than 20 sandwiches. The chain just opened its first restaurant in Texas this month with an outpost in Dallas.

Turkey Leg Hut’s Thanksgiving giveaway is coming up

Snag a free turkey leg at Turkey Leg Hut’s annual Thanksgiving giveaway on Monday, November 22. The event is happening in the parking lot next to Turkey Leg Hut, 4902 Almeda Road. This will be on a first-come, first-served basis, offering one free turkey leg per person while supplies last. Exotic Pop will also pass out free beverages.