 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pick, Dip, and Top Your Own Candy-Coated Paletas in Sugar Land’s New Ice Cream Shop

Flordia-based Morelia Gourmet Paletas invites diners to customize the Mexican treat with all manner of add-ons

by Polly Anna Rocha
Rows of colorful paletas presented behind a glass case.
Paletas at Morelia Gourmet Paletas
Morelia Gourmet Paletas

A popular Florida ice cream shop that sells super fancy candy-covered paletas and other frozen treats will open its first Texas location in Sugar Land this December.

Morelia Gourmet Paletas is known for its large Mexican-style paletas, made with all-natural ingredients and combined with both Italian gelato and French sorbet for a super-flavorful, texturally-pleasing treat.

The original Morelia shop opened in Coral Gables, Florida back in 2016, and since then, the company has expanded to nine locations throughout Florida, six in the Dominican Republic, two in Mexico, and one in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Morelia’s popsicle flavors include fruit and cream-based classics, like chocolate, coconut, and strawberry, with a number of imaginative options like passionfruit filled with condensed milk and Greek yogurt with wild berries.

Morelia gives their paletas the ice cream shop treatment by offering an assembly line customization process—pick it, dip it, and top it. Customers can load up their frozen treats with all kinds of decadent dippings and toppings, like Oreos, sprinkles, and cookie butter. Morelia also offers a Nutella drizzle to give any popsicle an extra chocolaty finish.

Special menu items include the paleta sandwich and the s’mores paleta, which comes coated with toasted marshmallow fluff and a sprinkling of ground graham cracker.

The Sugar Land Morelia location will be at First Colony Mall, 16155 City Walk, and is expected to open sometime next month.

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

Houston Kroger Workers Could Strike During This Thanksgiving Season

By Adele Chapin

UB Preserv Is Closing, and Will Be Replaced by a New Bar From Chris Shepherd in January

By Brittanie Shey

Trattoria Sofia, a Romantic Italian Hideaway From Ben Berg, Opens Next Weekend

By Adele Chapin

EaDo Restaurant Indianola Has an Exciting New Chef

By Brittanie Shey

Middle Eastern Restaurant Al Quick Stop’s Long-Awaited Heights Outpost Is Open

By Adele Chapin

Justin Yu and Bobby Heugel Are Opening a Restaurant and Bar in Galveston

By Brittanie Shey

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Houston newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world