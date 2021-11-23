Pick, Dip, and Top Your Own Candy-Coated Paletas in Sugar Land’s New Ice Cream Shop

A popular Florida ice cream shop that sells super fancy candy-covered paletas and other frozen treats will open its first Texas location in Sugar Land this December.

Morelia Gourmet Paletas is known for its large Mexican-style paletas, made with all-natural ingredients and combined with both Italian gelato and French sorbet for a super-flavorful, texturally-pleasing treat.

The original Morelia shop opened in Coral Gables, Florida back in 2016, and since then, the company has expanded to nine locations throughout Florida, six in the Dominican Republic, two in Mexico, and one in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Morelia’s popsicle flavors include fruit and cream-based classics, like chocolate, coconut, and strawberry, with a number of imaginative options like passionfruit filled with condensed milk and Greek yogurt with wild berries.

Morelia gives their paletas the ice cream shop treatment by offering an assembly line customization process—pick it, dip it, and top it. Customers can load up their frozen treats with all kinds of decadent dippings and toppings, like Oreos, sprinkles, and cookie butter. Morelia also offers a Nutella drizzle to give any popsicle an extra chocolaty finish.

Special menu items include the paleta sandwich and the s’mores paleta, which comes coated with toasted marshmallow fluff and a sprinkling of ground graham cracker.

The Sugar Land Morelia location will be at First Colony Mall, 16155 City Walk, and is expected to open sometime next month.