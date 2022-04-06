The Astros Are Back. Here’s What’s New and Where to Eat at Minute Maid Park.

The 2022 baseball season starts Thursday, April 7, and no one’s more excited for Opening Day than fans of the Houston Astros. As Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, and the rest of the team return to Minute Maid Park to kick off the season at home against Los Angeles Angels, fans will soon flock to the ballpark to watch the Astros make a run for it in 2022. And since baseball works up an appetite, they’ll undoubtedly be looking for some peanuts and Cracker Jacks, or at least, some delicious game-day eats to fuel their cheers for the home team.

Thankfully, Minute Maid Park unveiled its new dishes for the upcoming season and has made some major changes to ensure that the stadium is a bounty of excellent and convenient dining options. Here’s what Minute Maid park has in store this baseball season:

What’s new

El Tiempo , a Tex Mex restaurant with over two decades of history in Houston, will call Minute Maid Park’s Mezzanine and Center Field its home plate. There, it will dish out its classics, like fajita beef, chicken, and carnitas tacos with tortillas made onsite and classic frozen margaritas.

The stadium is also getting more tech-savvy. The Bartesian cocktail machine will be available in suites and on mobile bar carts to provide cocktails in less than 30 seconds. The park has also created an ordering system where fans can place their food requests from the stadium using UberEats or self-order kiosks.

Known for its variety of hot dogs, sausages, pretzels, and loaded-down footlong hot dogs, Home & Away will debut its flavorful “La Pina Dog,” a beef hot dog grilled and topped with fresh smoked pineapple, candied jalapenos, and teriyaki glaze. Though not new, the Bayou City hot dog is another highlight, topped with drool-worthy toppings like pork burnt ends, cheese sauce, pickle chips, green onions, and hot barbecue sauce. (Sections 113, 129, 156, 416, 427)

Home Plate Pastrami Food Cart will offer its pastrami sandwich, made with brined and smoked brisket with Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and homemade dressing on rye. (Section 116)

Tostitos Walking Nacho’s concession stand will offer its newest “walking nachos,” using Doritos that are then topped with queso blanco, pico de gallo, and crema, with your choice of red or green chicken, or pork carnitas (Section 255).

Elote and Pupusas offers its "Grande Papas Nachos" fries, which are topped with beef carnitas, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, crema, elote, and pico de gallo on French fries. Living up to its name, the stand offers elote and cheese, pork, and cheese pupusas with your choice of compliments, including red salsa, a curtido relish, and chicharrones. While you're there, be sure to cool down with a frozen paleta or indulge in its chocolate sea salt cookies (Section 124).

Where to eat inside Minute Maid Park

Barbecue abounds at the Butcher (Section 224), which cooks up carved barbecue sandwiches, loaded baked potatoes, and other carved meats. Texas Legends (Sections 134 and 230) offers hand-packed beef burgers, chicken tenders, and fries while Killen’s Barbecue, a Houston barbecue staple, will offer its Southern-style brisket (Section 334).

Take advantage of Shake Shack’s in-stadium location and order a signature burger, a hot dog, or custard (Section 157). Vegetarian? H-Town Grill offers a slammin’ Beyond Meat burger (Sections 109, 125, 409).

Wings that are crisp on the outside and juicy on the inside are a sure bet at Pluckers Wing Bar (Section 156). Try a local spin on personal pizzas at Italian Trattoria Osso and Kristalla’s Minute Maid location. (Section 226). Or, if you’re going for more traditional game-day eats — think foot-long and regular-sized hot dogs, sausages, peanuts, and popcorn — visit the Park (Section 231), Club Grill (Section 213), or Union Station Favorites (Section 320), which has all that, plus pretzels. If you’re looking to avoid ordering in person, Fastball Foods on the Mezzanine level welcomes guests to order through an automated kiosk.

Where to find margaritas, beer, wine, and more booze

One of Houston’s favorite breweries, St. Arnolds Bar, brings its seasonal favorites to Minute Maid in a beer garden-like setting (Section 104). Karbach Brewing is also in the building, with several of its beers on draft at its “destination bar” with views of downtown (Section 404), and its Love Street Bar, which offers cocktails, sodas, bottled wine, snacks, and signature beers (Section 119).

At the 19th Hole, (Sections 156 and 216), find a large selection of seltzers, craft beers, game-day snacks, candy, and the largest wine selection in Major League Baseball, with special offerings like Veuve Cliquot, Decoy Cabernet, and Aperture Variolites.

Also on the club level, find the Wine Bar (Section 224) serving up frosé, bubbly wines, and other offerings. The nearby Balcones Bar will also offer wine by the glass or bottle, margaritas, and a host of draft and bottled beers (Section 228). If whiskey is your preference, visit the full-service Jim Beam bar for top-shelf brands and craft beers (Section 205). Tequila lovers will enjoy Hornitos Tequila Bar on the Mezzanine, which features beer, cocktails, and unique tequila, including El Tiempo’s popular margarita on the rocks.

Where to satisfy your sweet tooth

If you’re craving a cold and sweet concoction to cool down, Cookies and Creamery promises ice cream sundaes, ice cream sandwiches, fresh-baked cookies, and hand-dipped waffle cones. (Section 219 & 226). You can also find ice cream offerings in Sections 106, 128, 153, 251, 411, and 429.

Is deep-fried your jam? Battered-Up serves up fried foods, including funnel cakes, deep-fried Reese’s, and deep-fried bread pudding. (Section 116)