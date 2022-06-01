June marks Pride Month, a full 30 days when the LGBTQ community and its allies come together for several colorful weeks of celebration, expression, entertainment, compassion, and storytelling. Though Houston’s official Pride parade and festival will take place on Saturday, June 25, many bars and restaurants have already begun their festivities with specials and events. Some are even taking a charitable spin, giving a portion of their sales or proceeds to causes that directly benefit the community that it celebrates.

See how Houston’s restaurant scene is celebrating below, and be sure to check out Houston’s best LGTBQ bars to get the party started.

Axelrad: This Midtown bar favorite is doing what it does best by serving frozen coconut limeade cocktails available all month long in celebration of Pride. The coconut rum-based drink is made with fresh lime juice and Coco Lopez cream of coconut. It goes for $7.50 for a 9-ounce glass or $12.50 for a 16-ounce glass, with 20 percent of the proceeds going to the Montrose Center, which offers an abundance of resources to Houston’s LGBTQ community. (1517 Alabama Street, 77004)

Common Bond: All June, the beloved Houston establishment will serve a $7 multicolored velvet cake with layers of cream cheese icing, whipped cream topping, white chocolate pearls, and edible gold flecks at its bistro and on-the-go locations. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Montrose Center. (Multiple locations)

Dessert Gallery: Known for its sweet treats, this Houston bakery is dishing out its “Slice of Pride” cake, which alternates between layers of French vanilla and confetti cake filled with rainbow buttercream, for $10 per slice. Dessert Gallery will also be baking up Pride-themed butter cookies and cupcakes and will sell a Pride cookie decorating kit for those into DIY. (3600 Kirby Drive #D, 77098)

DR Delicacy: The local gourmet grocery store and food importer has packed up Pride picnic baskets. Available through Wednesday, June 29, the basket is loaded with luxurious items like truffle potato chips, Iberico chorizo and salami, and octopus in olive oil, for $75. Ten percent of the proceeds from each basket will go to AIDS Foundation Houston. (4120 Directors Row, Suite A, 77092)

Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen: From Sunday, June 19 through Saturday, June 25, the restaurant will load its shelves with specialty rainbow cookies layered with marzipan, raspberries, and chocolate ganache for $18 per pound, plus rainbow cakes available for $6 per slice or $50 for whole cakes (tax not included). Ten percent of all sales will go to Covenant House Texas, which helps serve and provide shelter for LGBTQ youth between the ages of 18 and 24 in the Houston area. (1743 Post Oak Boulevard, 77056)

Kickin’ Kombucha: The kombucha shop will offer a $25 Kickin’ Pride Pack, which is comes with six different flavored kombucha drinks, including Everyday Hibiscus, Passionate Pineapple, and Butterfly Lavender. Five dollars from every combo will be donated to the Montrose Center, while 100 percent of the proceeds from its $4 blue raspberry lemonade — made with fresh-pressed lemons, raspberry puree, and blue spirulina — will go to the organization.

Cochinita & Co: The Mexican food vendor, which is housed inside of Kickin’ Kombucha, will serve up its $12 Cochinata Rainbow bowl — a combination of pulled pork, Mexican rice, beans, slaw, guacamole, and queso fresco — and donate $5 from each bowl to the Montrose Center. (5420 Lawndale Street, 77023)

Maize: This Mexican restaurant will also put on a colorful display in celebration of Pride, with its Taste the Rainbow cocktail and its $30 red snapper with purple shrimp broth served with a rainbow pico de gallo. One dollar from every drink and $3 from each fish dish will be donated to the AIDS Foundation in Houston. (14795 Memorial Drive, 77079)

The Original Ninfa’s: This storied Houston institution will offer its refreshing watermelon mojito — made with Bacardi white rum, lime, mint, and of course, watermelon — at its two locations. It will donate $1 made from every cocktail to the AIDS Foundation Houston. (1700 Post Oak Boulevard, #1-190, 77056; 2704 Navigation Boulevard, 77003)

Traveler’s Table: Brunch at the Traveler’s Table will be far more festive during Pride weekend. From Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26, the restaurant is serving up a Fruity Pebble French toast made with rainbow Hawaiian bread, Fruity Pebble whipped cream, and raspberry syrup for $17; and a tropical fruit toast, made with ciabatta bread topped with vegan goat cheese, strawberries, blueberries, kiwi, clementines, and mangoes, for $15. Guests can wash it all down with the vodka and coconut rum-based Loud & Proud cocktail, which is made with lychee liqueur, prosecco, hibiscus syrup, lemon juice, and strawberry. (520 Westheimer Rd, 77006)

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos: In addition to its Pride Month-themed cocktails, of which $1 will go to the Montrose Center, Picos restaurant has launched a Pride Donation Table service through Resy. The restaurant will donate 20 percent from every dinner made through a Resy reservation (before tax and tip) to Montrose Grace Place, a center that serves and supports homeless youth in Houston. Interested parties must visit Picos’ page on Resy, indicate their party size and preferred date and time to dine, and must select one of the buttons labeled “PRIDE Donation Table.” (3601 Kirby Drive, 77098)

Space Cowboy: At this Heights restaurant, Pride means Tuesdays are now “Tuesgays.” Each Tuesday in June from 6 p.m. to sellout, guests can participate in a steak night, with a 14-ounce rib-eye with garlic mashed potatoes and a side salad for $20. (100 W Cavalcade Street, 77009)

Voodoo Doughnut: A fan favorite from this doughnut shop returns for Pride month. Through June 30, Voodoo sells its Pride Bar doughnuts, which are filled with Bavarian cream, dipped in vanilla, and covered in colorful hearts. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the It Gets Better Project, a nonprofit that aims to serve and support LGBTQ youth around the globe. All locations of Voodoo Doughnut in Houston and beyond will participate. Orders can be placed online, in-store, or for delivery. (Multiple locations)

This article will be updated with new specials.