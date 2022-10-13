Where to Eat and Drink While Cheering on the Houston Astros in the Playoffs

Houston Astros have done Space City proud and are back in the playoffs, and in true Houstonian, food-focused fashion, home stadium Minute Maid Park and various local restaurants and bars are offering up new dishes and specials on food and drink to cheer them on. Here is a roundup of some of the most indulgent game-day eats and the best deals this post-season:

Minute Maid Park

Battered Up Brisket:

As if brisket couldn’t get any more Texas, stadium vendor Texas Legends Grill batters, skewers, and deep-fries slabs of the beefy meat, and serves it with a side of coleslaw and Breggy Bomb Swamp barbecue sauce, a creation helmed by Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. $16. Location: Sections 134 and 231 at Texas Legends Grill, and Sections 109, 126, and 409 at H-Town Grill.

Bomb Mi Pork Belly Sandwich:

Banh mi lovers might be curious about this new stadium sandwich, which is loaded with pork belly that’s covered in a sweet ancho chile glaze, then topped with pickled vegetables, a roasted jalapeno garlic cream cheese, sweet chili aioli, and fresh herbs. $19. Location: Section 132 at Slovacek’s Sausage, Section 418 at Crawford Dog Cart.

Level Up Burger

Take your typical burger up a notch with Texas Legends Grill’s very-fall spin. This half-pound seared burger is topped with cheese, a Texas-style onion ring, coleslaw, Breggy Bomb barbecue sauce, and pumpkin bacon onion jam. $22. Location: Section 231 and 134 at Texas Legends Grill.

Loaded Mac & Chaz

Opt for this ooey-gooey bowl of noodles, which is topped with a “five-star” cheese sauce, your choice of brisket or chicken, green onions, and a drizzle of barbecue sauce. $17. Location: Sections 116 and 154 at Spud House, and Section 228 at Butcher.

New nachos:

Nachos are the name of the game this post-season.

Find chicharron nachos , made with freshly fried pork grinds and loaded up with traditional nacho toppings, ($17) at Section 106 at Texas Nacho and Section 231 at HTX Mex.

, made with freshly fried pork grinds and loaded up with traditional nacho toppings, ($17) at Section 106 at Texas Nacho and Section 231 at HTX Mex. At Home Plate Pastrami, p astrami nachos with celery salt kettle chips are topped with smoked pastrami, freshly fried coriander, queso, beer mustard aioli, and coleslaw. $20. Location: Section 116.

with celery salt kettle chips are topped with smoked pastrami, freshly fried coriander, queso, beer mustard aioli, and coleslaw. $20. Location: Section 116. Choose between fried pickle nachos; buffalo chicken nachos topped with hot sauce and buttermilk ranch; smoked burnt end nachos with a hot honey barbecue sauce; and smoked pastrami nachos with a coriander coleslaw and Bock Beer stone-ground mustard aioli ($17) at Sections 213 at Club Grill and 109 at H-Town Grill.

Pumpkin Cold Brew Float

Indulge in October pumpkin spice mayhem with this float, a cooling and caffeinated combination of Blue Bell vanilla ice cream, cold brew, and pumpkin spice, with orange sprinkles. $11. Location: Section 106 at Creamery at Union Station, and Section 219 at Creamery.

Where to Indulge in Drink and Dining Specials in the City

7Pie: Following any Astros playoff win, this new Houston-born pizzeria will offer $7 pepperoni pizza at any of its locations when you mention the deal when placing the order. Multiple locations. 12350 Westheimer, 6405 Telephone Road, 1533 N. Wayside.

Acme Oyster House: Playoff games at this Montrose outpost will translate into lots of cheering and $15 buckets of beer, which will be available in six cans or bottles. Diners can also indulge in its weekday happy hour, when from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. raw Gulf oysters are $1, and draft beers, glasses of wine, and frozens are discounted. 1201 Westheimer Road, 77006.

Angel Share: With doors opening at noon, this restaurant will get the party started early on game days with $5 draft beers, plus half-off glasses of wine and frozen cocktails. 924 Congress Street, 77002.

Bagel Shop Bakery + New York Deli & Coffee Shop and New York Eatery: Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and so these sister shops will capitalize on that, selling orange and blue-swirled Astros bagels for $2.50. Bagel Shop Bakery, 5422 Bellaire Boulevard, Suite B, Bellaire, TX 77401. New York Deli & Coffee Shop, i9724 Hillcroft Street, 77096. New York Eatery, 5422 Bellaire Boulevard, Suite A, Bellaire, TX 77401.

Bovine & Barley: Fans who show their spirit by wearing their Astros gear will receive 10 percent off their bill at this Downtown sports bar, plus $5 bar bites and select beers for $4 when Astros play. Doors open at 3 p.m. 416 Main St, Houston, 77002.

Brasserie du Parc: Dine in on game day at this French restaurant and find alluring bar specials, such as $2 oysters, a $10 fried shrimp platter, $12 for a fish and chips platter, and an 8-ounce wagyu burger with fries for $10. The restaurant will also offer a three-course Baseball Day prex-fixe menu for $65. Drink specials include $7 glasses of house wines, $9 for select cocktails, and $5 for select beers. 1440 Lamar Street, 77010.

The Burger Joint: Home runs in the stadiums, equal home runs for the belly at The Burger Joint. For every homer hit, customers dining in at any of its three locations will get a free milkshake. Multiple locations.

La Calle Tacos and Tortas: This taco and tortas joint will host happy hour during every playoff game, meaning $4 draft beers; $5 frozen margaritas and pina coladas; $16 buckets or pitchers of cheladas; $7 bottles of select beers; and select liquor, including Zignum Mezcal, Tito’s Homemade Vodka, Crown Royal, Hornitos, Captain Morgan, can be purchased for $5. For those looking to grub, the restaurant will offer a host of $6 food specials, with plenty of tacos.

Bonus: Diners who correctly predict the final score of the game will get a free order of street tacos. Multiple locations.

Craft Pita: This Mediterranean restaurant is offering a buy-two, get-one-free special for its creamy and spicy hummus dips, labneh, and baba ghanoush — an offer that will continue through Astros’ post-season. 1920 Fountain View Drive, 77057.

Ducky McShweeney’s Pub: Pull up to this Post Oak Boulevard pub and cheer on the Stros’ in front of one of its 19 TVs with a bucket of beer and a cheese pizza for $25. When the game gets heated, guests can cool down with one of McShweeney’s Astros-themed frozen cocktails, or distract themselves with a game of darts or shuffleboard. 2025 Post Oak Boulevard, 77056.

Gristworkz: Located just minutes from Minute Maid Park, this rebranded brewpub will offer a ballpark-themed menu through the end of October with stellar creations from chef Danny Leal, including a jalapeno sausage corndog with mustard made in-house; deep-fried loaded hot dogs; and a spin on the classic Texas Frito Pie. Other offerings, including Gristworkz’ pizzas, burgers, and Wednesday Korean BBQ steak night, will also continue. 1504 Chapman Street, 77009.

KP’s Kitchen: This neighborhood bistro will offer food specials for the whole family, including two burgers for $25, or two burgers with a bottle of wine for $100. Groups taking their food to go get a 20 percent discount on a family four-pack, with entrees like chicken tenders, ribs, spinach dips, and burgers. Score a free kids meal with any adult meal ordered for pick-up. 8412 Interstate 10 Frontage Rd #350, Spring Valley Village, TX 77024.

Maize: This Mexican restaurant is going all out for the home team, with $10 Astros Margaritas made with tequila, blue curacao, lime, agave, and a salt rim, plus half-priced beers during its happy hour, which is hosted on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. For those looking for a private playoff watch party, Maize is offering diners the opportunity to reserve one of its private rooms — with chips and guacamole on the house. 14795 Memorial Drive, 77079.

Milk Mustache: Stack up on the sweet stuff at this new cookie shop, which is baking up Astros-themed 9- and 12-inch cookie cakes decked out in orange and blue icing. 13718 Office Park Drive, 77070.

Monkey’s Tail: A prime spot for viewing the game with its patio and many TVs sprawled inside and outdoors, this Lindale Park bar is celebrating the playoffs with $12 buckets of six Tecate Lite beers and frozen Orange Fantaritas ($9 for a small, $13 for a large, or $6 during happy hour). Plus, on game days that fall on Tuesdays, hot dogs with your choice of toppings are just $1. 5802 Fulton Street.

The Original Ninfa’s: One of Houston’s oldest Mexican restaurants will show its Astros pride with themed cocktails like the mezcal-loaded For the H, which is mixed with lime juice, simple syrup, El Jimador Silver, Aperol and apricot liqueurs, and the Mexican rum-based Crush City, a combination of orange juice, orange soda, Rompope, and orgeat syrup. Headed to the game after? Those who visit the Navigation location and make a purchase can take advantage of its free complimentary shuttle to the stadium, which starts its route an hour before the first pitch and ends an hour after the game ends. Ninfa’s on Navigation, 2704 Navigation Boulevard, 77003. Ninfa’s Uptown, 1700 Post Oak Boulevard, #1-190, 77056.

Ribeye & Rye: Head to this bar and grill for $6 wells and wines and $3 Truly drinks on game days, plus a free shot or mocktail every time the Astros score. 2307 Ella Boulevard, 77008.

Spanish Village: Headed to the game? Make a pit stop at this Tex-Mex institution, which is just 3 miles from the stadium, and show your Astros ticket for a $2 fajita beef or chicken street taco. 4720 Almeda Road, Suite A, 77004.

Tikila’s: This Heights tequila haven and patio bar will host a game-day watch party on Thursday, October 13, with $5 margaritas, $7 happy meals, $2 Jell-O shots, plus Space City hot dogs and burgers. Doors open at 2 p.m. 2708 N Shepherd Drive, 77008.

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar: Show your team spirit by wearing your Astros gear and receive half-off yakitori skewers (not including the wagyu skewers) and $2 glasses of hot sake. Mention the “Astros special” to your server or bartender to get the deal. 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, Suite H130, Katy, TX, 77494.

The Upside Pub: This Garden Oaks pub is aiming to keep up their hometeam optimism with $12 pitchers during each Astros postseason game and free shots of beer after every Astros home run. Find the signature dishes, including its bacon-wrapped brisket hot dog that is topped with queso and loaded on a potato bun, and its full bar offerings of beer, wine, and liquor. 3402 N. Shepherd Drive, 77018.

Pier 6 Seafood and Oyster House: If you prefer calming waterfront views while watching the game, head to San Leon’s Pier 6, where you can enjoy $4 pints with fresh Gulf seafood, oysters, and its top-notch fried Oystersman sandwich. 113 6th Street, San Leon, TX, 77539.

Xochi: James Beard Award-winning chef Hugo Ortego’s Downtown Oaxacan restaurant will offer a draft beer with its fan-favorite tlayuda de res — a large tortilla topped with grilled skirt steak, quesillo, and mole — for $22. 1777 Walker Street, 77010.

This list will be updated.