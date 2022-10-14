The Ultimate Guide to Dining and Drinking in Houston This Halloween

Halloween in Houston is one of the city’s most festive and mischievous of holidays — characterized by a variety of frightfully fun, spooky, and cool activities for children, adults, and four-legged furry friends alike, and this year is no different. Expect a plethora of events touting delightfully devious food and drink specials, costume contests, trick-or-treating, pumpkin decorating (and smashing), Halloween-themed movies, dancing outdoors, and a few surprise tricks — much of which will occur over Halloween weekend.

For a ghoulishly good time, check out the events below, add them to your calendar, and be sure to RSVP early where applicable to ensure entry.

This list will be updated, so be sure to check back for new additions.

Check out Eater’s guide to Houston’s Día de los Muertos celebrations here.

For families

Stranger Things: Through October 31, Popfancy Dessert Bar is hosting an 80’s/retro sci-fi arcade and cafe, with live music Friday through Sunday, free arcade games, trivia, cosplay, and a limited menu with treats reminiscent of Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things. Guests must reserve their spot for the Starcourt Cafe by waiting in the free virtual line available online, but if looking to skip ahead, be sure to purchase a $2 fast pass. Check the website for more details. 9393 Bellaire Boulevard, A6, 77036.

Mini monster mayhem: Little goblins, mini superheroes, and cool cartoon-dressed characters will be able to indulge in daily trick-or-treating at Children’s Museum Houston. Additionally, families can participate in interactive events, including searching for goodies and goo or practicing mad scientist skills by experimenting with creepy concoctions. General admission is $15. The Museum opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday; trick-or-treating begins at 4 p.m. except for Saturday, which is available all day. Saturday. October 11 through October 29. 1500 Binz Street, 77004.

Halloweeniversary: To honor its second anniversary, Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House will celebrate in style with a three-day Halloween bash featuring nightly themes, including an under-the-sea theme Friday; superheroes and villains on Saturday, and Fear on the Pier on Sunday, plus a host of activities, not limited to a 360° photo booth, live entertainment, and prizes for the best dressed. Guests of all ages are welcome, with plenty of candy for the kiddos and food and drink specials for the adults. Dine in to access the party or pay a $5 entry fee. Reservations are recommended. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. October 28 to 30. 113 6th Street, 77539.

Related Where to Celebrate Día De Los Muertos in Houston This Fall

Party with your puppies and pint-sized friends: Truck Yard Houston’s backyard-style garden is known for its monthly parties, and this Halloween, it’s welcoming all for its festivities. Candy for kids, pumpkin smashing, tarot card readings, and cauldron cocktails for adults will be available all day at this free event. No reservations required. Saturday, October 29. 2118 Lamar St., 77003.

Pumpkin carving, outdoor movies, and live music: Get Halloween started early at Axelrad Beer Garden, which will host a pumpkin carving contest and an outdoor screening of Hocus Pocus on October 24. The bar will continue the festivities on Saturday, October 29, with a Halloween party with live bands and costume contests, followed by a Halloween-themed market on Sunday, October 31. And for those of you who have been holding out (or are excited to see the film once again), Axelrad will host a screening of Hocus Pocus 2 on Halloween night. October 31. 1517 Alabama Street, 77004.

Pumpkin mole and more: In addition to Maize’s Halloween special. (a catch of the day with a pumpkin mole for $25), the Mexican restaurant will offer a tequila-loaded Vampiro that’s made with mandarin soda and sangrita and other themed cocktails for those ages 21-and-up. All diners can participate in its costume contests — one for children 14 and under, and one for 15 and up — for the chance to win a $100 prize. Winners will be announced at 8 p.m. on Halloween night. 14795 Memorial Drive, 77079.

Frightening fun for the family: Feges BBQ’s Spring Branch location will host a Saturday Spooktacular event for families featuring a haunted bounce house, the Dragon’s Nest play area, a pumpkin decorating station, costume contests, and a showing of the frightfully funny classic Halloween movie, Hocus Pocus. Parents can treat themselves to special frozen adult beverages, or indulge with the whole family on Halloween cookies or New Orleans-style snowballs available for purchase from Miss Kathy’s HTX truck on-site. Winners of the multi-category costume contest will be announced at 5:30 p.m. No reservations required for this free event. 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 29. 8217 Long Point Road, 77055.

Candy, movie, popcorn, and more: Head to CITYCENTRE where the British International School of Houston will host its 10th Annual Halloween Trick-or-Treat event with candy and goodies for little princes, princesses, and all other costumed kids, courtesy of participating stores and restaurants (You’ll know when you see a balloon outside their door). Families can also rock out to festive tunes in the plaza spun by a live DJ and stay a little later to watch a spooky movie in Fireside Bar, which will offer popcorn, $5 mini pizzas and refreshments for children, and craft cocktails and themed offerings for adults. No reservations required for this free event. Trick-or-treating, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 30. 800 Town and Country Blvd, 77024. Movie, 5:30 p.m. Fireside Bar in The Moran CITYCENTRE. 800 Sorella Ct, 77024.

Candy trail: Visitors to the 18th Annual Trick or Treat Trail at Independence Park will be greeted by local businesses and organizations that will pass out candy and other goodies. Food trucks will be onsite. No reservations required for this free event. 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, October 31. 3449 Pearland Parkway, 77581.

Kids eat free: Children decked out in their finest Halloween costumes can dine in for free at Gatlin’s Fins & Feathers in Independence Heights, which will serve chicken tenders meals with fries. For adults looking for a special treat, try the spiked root beer or the Orange Dreamsicle doughnut. 302 W. Crosstimbers Street, 77018. All locations of Willie’s Grill & Icehouse will also offer a free kid’s meal to children, ages 12 and below, who dine in (with the purchase of an adult meal).

Halloweekend: Think your costume is award-winning? Head to the Rustic for a night of live music, drinks, and costume contests that could yield a cash prize on Saturday, October 29. Or opt for their family-friendly Witches Brunch on Sunday, October 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring a live performance and a pumpkin patch. Downtown and Post Oak locations.

Haunted Hues: The interactive art museum Color Factory is offering an otherworldly experience with art installments filled with ghosts and ghouls, themed rooms for photo ops, and a variety of treats from local vendors, including google-y-eyed Mummy Macaroons by Flo Paris, Frakenlime, and Peach Screech juices from JuiceLand, and Bellaire ice cream shop Aqua S’s pumpkin spice and black Anti-Gravity ice cream flavors. Plus, pumpkin decorating. Tickets are $54. through November 1st. For more information, visit the Color Factory website.

For adults only

Pub crawls: Get your drink on during one of these three happy hour Halloween pub crawls, all starting at The Dogwood. Travel bar-to-bar, flash an exclusive wristband, and receive drink specials instead of candy (though some bars may have some on hand for those who also have a sweet tooth). $10 to $20. The event begins at 5 p.m. October 22, 29, and 31. 2403 Bagby St, TX 77006.

Vampire Ball at Doris Metropolitan: Sport your best new costume and boogie down with Dracula at this Israeli steakhouse’s annual Vampire Ball, with drink specials, a live DJ, and a happy hour that runs until 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Thursday, October 27. 2815 South Shepherd Drive, 77098.

Five nights of flights: Montrose’s wine bar Camerata will offer more treats than tricks this Halloween, pairing an array of salty and sweet decadent chocolates by Dany Kamkhagi, owner and chocolatier of Mostly Chocolates, with wine flights by Camerata sommelier Roberto Kates. Inside scoop: Malvasia Dolce wine from the Canary Islands will be one of the wines. $40 per person. 1830 Westheimer Road, 77098.

Eiffel Tower or Terror: Veuve Clicquot champagne will flow at Brasserie 19’s annual Halloween party, which will feature themed cocktails, a DJ set, and dinner service. Costumes are more than encouraged — the best of the best win a champagne brunch for six. 7 p.m. to midnight. Saturday, October 29. 1962 West Gray Street, 77019.

Bewitched cocktails: Houston’s beloved Mexican restaurant The Original Ninfa’s is brewing up bewitched cocktails at their Uptown location, including the blood-red Batty Blood Orange Paloma; the Bubble Bubble Toil and Trouble, a combination of an aviation and a French 75; and the Midnight Mayhem mezcal margarita made with Cointreau, orgeat, lime juice, and mezcal using activated charcoal that makes the drink black. 1700 Post Oak Boulevard.

Beetlejuice or bust: Pizzeria and cocktail bar Betelgeuse Betelgeuse already had some outlandish decor, but this Halloween, it has revamped its space with a haunted house vibe. To complement the temporary rebranding, the restaurant will serve spooky and fall-themed cocktails all month, including its apple brandy Monster Smash, made fresh berries, lemon, and mint; an espresso martini with pumpkin foam; its bourbon-cold brew cocktail, Autumn Joe; and the rum-based Pumpkin Phosphate cocktail that’s mixed with allspice liquor and pumpkin beer. Sing your heart out starting at 9 p.m. at its costume karaoke competition on Friday, October 28, and/or participate in its Beetlejuice-themed costume contest later that night at 11 p.m. Diners can also catch a scary movie for the last two weeks of October, which will screen on the restaurant’s 20-foot projector nightly starting at 8 p.m. 2101 Washington Avenue, 77007.

Brunch and complimentary cocktail: Eat, drink, be mischievous, and head to Brennan’s of Houston for the Witchy Brunch featuring a three-course meal with favorites like turtle soup and Eggs Brennan. Attendees who dress in Halloween gear will receive a complimentary Trouble Tree cocktail shot. A seat at the table is $45. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 713-522-9711. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 29. 3300 Smith Street, 77006.

Drag along your dog: From noon to 2 p.m., Monkey’s Tail will kick off Halloween festivities with a drag brunch on its 21-and-up dog-friendly patio, Saturday, October 29. Diners can also return on Halloween night on Monday, October 31, for themed cocktails and a trick-or-treat-themed steak night for $20. 5802 Fulton Street, 77009.

A meeting of chef minds: ReikiNa chef Thomas Stacy and Chris Ostrander, sous chef at Nancy’s Hustle, will serve a seven-course Halloween- and Thanksgiving-themed dinner at Native Coffee that will come with wine, beer, and sake. The pop-up, which will be held over two days, will offer three seating times at 6 p.m., 7:15 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. Courses include a scallop crudo with preserved lemon vinaigrette; a Korean salade nicoise with banchan; green beans with capers, ricotta, and fried okra; sea bass with butter dashi and seafoam; black and orange ravioli with delicata squash, squid ink, and burnt cabbage; turkey yakitori with togarashi sweet potato and cranberry yuzu marmalade; and for dessert, a pumpkin cake with raspberry gastrique and orange whip. Reservations are required and can be made online at resy.com. $180 per person. 6 p.m., 7:15 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. October 30 and 31. 1712 W. Dallas Street, 77019.

Retro party: Wear your best vintage attire and get ready to jam to sounds from that decade during Boos & Booze: An 80’s Halloween party hosted at Fireside Bar at The Moran CITYCENTRE. Guests dressed in their finest costumes can win bar tab prizes up to $200. Complimentary admission from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. is followed by a $10 cover charge. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. October 29. 800 Sorella Ct., 77024.

Cabinet of Curiosities: Harkening back to where the game of darts began, Flight Club Houston will transform its space into a Victorian-era-British fairground, complete with eerie music, signature cocktails, a tarot card reader from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., and a costume contest. Attendees will also be treated to dishes like truffle fries, Tandoori chicken skewers, buffalo chicken sliders, and flatbreads. $45 per person, or $75 per person if attending with a group of six to 12 people. 7 p.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 29 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. 3515 W. Dallas St Suite 100, 77019.

A Night at the Masquerade with Top Chef alumni: Top Chef: Houston alumna and byKin HTX chef Evelyn Garcia and partner-in-chef Henry Lu are bringing some of the top reality TV cooking competitors to Houston for a mysterious event. Former Top Chef contestants including Austin’s Jo Chan, Robert Hernandez, Ashleigh Shanti, Jae Jung, and Sasha Grumman from Season 18, will each showcase a dish for a six-course tasting menu plus a wine pairing from Victory Wine Group. The event will also feature live music and a two-hour open bar with cocktails creations by local bartenders, followed by a meet-and-greet with the chefs. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Houston. $250 per person, plus optional wine pairing for $45. 7 p.m. October 30. 1003 Washington Avenue, 77002.

Dress up, drink, and dine: The Warwick will host its own Halloween party, complete with a DJ and costumes, on Monday, October 31, from 8 p.m. to midnight. 5888 Westheimer Road, 77057. And cantina and tequila bar El Venado will also host live music, Halloween-themed cocktails, and drink specials, plus a chance for the costumed to compete for a prize. 6502 Washington Avenue, 77007,

For pets

Canines in costumes: Outfit your four-legged friends in a creative costume for a chance to win a dog portrait and other premium prizes during the Eight Row Flint’s 6th Annual Dog Costume Contest. To enter, email Christina@eightrowflint.com with the owner’s name/pet’s name, a costume description, and Instagram handle (pets or owners), or arrive early on the day of the competition. Bring pet food, which will be donated to the Rescued Pets Movement, as the entry fee. Costume judging begins at 4 p.m. Sunday, October 30. 1039 Yale Street, 77008.

Or, head to Northside bar Monkey’s Tail for a doggie costume party from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by a DJ set by Beat Sicarious from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free. October 30. 5802 Fulton Street, 77009.