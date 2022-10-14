Where to Celebrate Día de los Muertos in Houston This Fall

A Mexican holiday of reflection, celebration, and tribute to ancestors and loved ones who have passed on, Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead has found great significance in Houston, where Mexican and Mexican American culture and traditions thrive.

Traditionally observed on November 1 and 2, the holiday honors the ancestors with days of music, dancing, flowers, art, and yes, food and drink — and this year, many local restaurants, bars, and hospitality establishments are welcoming in Houstonians to join in on the festivities. Here are a handful of ways to celebrate in the city this fall:

A tribute: Now through November 6, Toro Toro is paying homage to Mexican tradition with a three-course pre-fixe menu, featuring dishes like seafood verde pozole and mole coloradito enchiladas, plus a special cocktail menu created by beverage manager Johnathan Jones. $80 per person. 1300 Lamar Street, 77010.

A spirited dinner and a tamale pop-up: Chefs from Arnaldo Richards’ Picos Restaurant will pair spirits and cocktails deeply rooted in Mexican culture and tradition with a five-course meal. Co-owner Monica Richards de Osberg will lead the drinking festivities, incorporating tequilas, mezcals, and wine, plus lesser-known spirits, like Nixta, an ancestral corn liquor, and Charanda, a single estate sugar distillate. Reservations are available for $120 per person on Resy.com. 7 p.m. Thursday, October 20. 3601 Kirby Drive. 77098.

Craving tamales? The restaurant will also take to Spring’s City Place with various flavors of their famed ready-to-eat tamales and other signature items, including warming pozole, and queso. Those who stop by can also pick up packages of tamales to prep later by putting in an advanced order online by noon on November 1. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 2. 1250 Lake Plaza Drive, Spring, TX 77389.

Work up an appetite: Tex-Mex institution Spanish Village will kick off five days of lunch and dinner specials to commemorate the holiday, featuring a special lunch and dinner menu that will include $14 fried beef or chicken chimichangas served with beans and rice; $14 burritos; and saucy chicken breasts stuffed with spinach and jack cheese and served with poblano rice and vegetables for $16 each. 4720 Almeda Road, Suite A. 77004

An offering and tamales: From October 27 through November 2, diners at Monkey’s Tail can indulge in drink specials and pay tribute to their deceased loved ones by sharing photos on the ofrenda, or offerings altar. The restaurant will also begin its annual tamales lunch service on November 1, with six tamales for $9 or 12 for $16. 5802 Fulton Street, 77009.

James Beard Award-winning chef Hugo Ortega's Dia de Los Muertos dinners: