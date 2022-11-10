 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Tim Ho Wan’s layout of spring rolls, shrimp dumplings, har gow, shu mai, congee with green onion, and more.
Prepare for a spread of dim sum at Tim Ho Wan.
Tim Ho Wan

Tim Ho Wan Is Dishing Out Piping Hot Dim Sum in Katy. Here’s What to Order.

The once most affordable one-Michelin-starred restaurant is serving its delicate dumplings and baked pork bao buns at its first location in Texas

by Brittany Britto Garley

Once heralded as the least expensive Michelin-star-starred restaurant in the world, Tim Ho Wan has opened its first Texas dim sum restaurant in Katy, dishing out piping hot, made-to-order plates of dumplings and its baked bao buns.

The restaurant, which originated in Hong Kong, has expanded to 60 restaurants in 13 countries, including two outposts in New York, as well as Las Vegas, Hawaii, and California. The Katy location, which took nearly two years to complete, is the chain’s first opening since the start of the pandemic, according to a release.

Tim Ho Wan’s interior, with multiple wooden square tables and chairs, and Chinese characters on the ceiling.
The interior in Tim Ho Wan’s Katy location is clean, modern, and no frills. However, the food is anything but understated.
Tim Ho Wan

With this in mind, the international chain’s founder and lauded chef Mak Kwai Pui has partnered with a host of Hong Kong chefs, and dim sum specialist chef Paul Li to helm the new space. The restaurant even timed its official opening to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 7 — a time which they deemed in line with “feng shui.”

And while the 120-seat restaurant spans 5,160 square feet and is simple in decor, the food is surely something to behold. Here are just some of the edible highlights:

Baked barbecue pork buns

Three baked barbecue pork buns, with a side of shrimp and chive dumplings at Tim Ho Wan.
Tim Ho Wan’s barbecue pork buns are one of a kind.
Brittany Britto Garley

The most popular item on Tim Ho Wan’s menu, the barbecue pork buns should be on your list of items to order. While most places serve their bao in fluffy, white, steamed buns, the buttery buns here are baked, creating a crispy outside with the slightest crunch, and are stuffed with a savory, saucy, and glazed char siu. The trick to the outside texture? A healthy brushing of cream before they bake also adds a slight sweetness, according to a server.

Congee

A bowl of warm congee, served with crispy wontons and green onions.
Congee is another warm delight at Tim Ho Wan, but beware, it’s filling.
Brittany Britto Garley

If seeking something that goes down smooth and warm, Tim’s congee is a perfect, but filling, way to start. Mixed with enticing bits of pork, each bowl is served with crispy fried wontons and green onion — both of which add a crunch and freshness to the dish.

Sticky rice in a lotus leaf

A folded lotus leaf and pair of chopsticks at Tim Ho Wan.
The sticky rice comes fully wrapped in a lotus leaf.
Brittany Britto Garley
Sticky lotus rice with opened lotus leaf and a side of hot beef balls with bean curd skin.
The sticky rice at Tim Ho Wan complements meaty dishes as a perfect side.
Brittany Britto Garley

Whether looking for a side or a standalone entree, Tim Ho Wan’s steamy sticky rice, which is wrapped in a lotus leaf, is a worthy option. Unwrap the leaf carefully (it’s hot!) and you’ll find a steamy, square mound of rice with bits of Chinese sausage, pork, and mushrooms enveloped inside, and an earthy flavor from the leaf.

Beef balls with bean curd skin

Three beef balls in a slight sauce.
Another day, another dumpling to try at Tim Ho Wan.
Brittany Britto Garley

If you love ginger and the richness of beef, the hot beef balls wrapped in a bean curd skin will likely be a favorite.

Har gow

Three milky colored white dumplings in a tin basket.
Tim Ho Wan’s shrimp dumplings are another must-try.
Brittany Britto Garley

Dim sum wouldn’t be what it is without the har gow. Another fan favorite at Tim Ho Wan, these dumplings are delicate and stuffed with succulent shrimp.

Spicy wontons

Spicy wonton dumplings topped with peanuts, cilantro, red pepper, and ginger, with a spicy sauce.
The spicy wontons offer a welcomed peppery flavor.
Brittany Britto Garley

If looking for a kick, the spicy wontons are worth an order. The tender wontons come in a chili oil that’s peppery, but not unbearable, and are topped with a combination of ginger, red pepper, cilantro, and peanuts for an added crunch.

Shu mai

Four pieces of Tim Ho Wan’s shu mai, topped with dried goji berries, served in a tin basket.
Like the other dumplings offered at Tim Ho Wan, the shu mai is made by hand.
Brittany Britto Garley

Another dim sum classic, the shu mai at Tim Ho Wan exceed expectations, with the rich meaty mixture of minced pork and shrimp, all packed into a bite-sized morsel.

Lava custard balls

Three round, uniform lava custard balls covered in sesame seeds on a plate.
Tim Ho Wan perfects a dessert that offers just enough sweetness.
Brittany Britto Garley
Three lava custard balls covered with sesame seeds on the outside. One is and oozing with a buttery looking custard.
Tim Ho Wan’s lava custard balls are the perfect way to end a meal.
Brittany Britto Garley

Finish your meal with lava custard sesame balls, which are crispy with a slightly nutty flavor on the outside. Bite into it, though, and you’ll experience a delightful chewiness followed by the hot gooey custard that offers just enough sweetness.

Tim Ho Wan in Katy 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. 23330 Grand Circle Boulevard, Suite 180, Katy, TX 77450.

Tim Ho Wan

23330 Grand Circle Boulevard, Suite 180, Katy, TX 77449 Visit Website

