17 New Houston Restaurants and Bars You Need to Know

Despite 2022 nearing its end, Houston’s restaurant and bar scene is still going strong, with multiple new places cropping up all over the city. Keeping up with all of the new openings can be challenging, so here’s an ever-growing list of some of the most exciting openings this season. Have a tip about a restaurant opening? Reach out at houston@eater.com and we’ll check it out.

November

TANGLEWOOD — Three Brothers Bakery opened its fourth store at 574 Chimney Rock Road. The Jewish bakery’s first outpost since opening its third location in 2014 is baking up an assortment of cakes, cookies, pies, bread, and more, alongside a slew of coffee and beverages.

WASHINGTON AVE — Houston Eatz blogger and restaurateur Abbas Dhanani officially opened the brick-and-mortar of his longtime pop-up burger joint, Burger Bodega, at 4520 Washington Avenue. The restaurant, which is made to resemble the iconic New York-style convenient stores called bodegas, has already made a splash for its cheesy smash burgers, loaded fries, and chopped cheeses that are inspired by the Big Apple.

MONTROSE — Vibrant reopened at 1931 Fairview Street, featuring a new menu designed by its executive chef Patti Delgado and a nutritionist in hopes of making each meal anti-inflammatory and nutritious, according to a release. Highlights include braised beef tacos on sweet potato cassava tortillas, sorghum waffles with coconut yogurt probiotic cream, kale salads, and butternut squash ravioli. The restaurant has also expanded its coffee offerings, with pecan-cashew milk made in-house and items like lattes, nut and seed bread, cashew cream, bone broth, and spinach-cauliflower pizza crust available for grab-and-go.

SUGAR LAND — Inspired by the Italian-American restaurants in New York, restaurateur Ben Berg officially opened B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar on November 8. Relocated from Memorial to 16250 City Walk in Sugar Land Town Square, the restaurant reopens offering up Italian fare, including homemade pasta, pizza, protein-focused entrees, and hero and sub sandwiches. Diners can decide to indulge in its extensive wine list or cocktails crafted by Houston’s James Beard Award-winning mixologist Alba Huerta in its dining room, which seats 200, on its pergola-covered patio, or its 18-seat, horseshoe-shaped bar area, which features music by a live piano player from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. B.B.’s plans to expand its offerings in 2023 with a weekend brunch menu.

THE HEIGHTS — Hospitality group Goode Company opened its third location of Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina at 1801 Yale Street on November 8, offering its Tex-Mex staples, including its made-to-order guacamole, campechana, pork, and green chile empanadas, and pork tamales. The restaurant has other locations in the Memorial area and the Woodlands.

THE HEIGHTS — Dak & Bop owner Jason Cho is going beyond Korean fried chicken with his newest steakhouse, Karne. Located at 2805 White Oak Drive, Suite 100, the restaurant began its dinner service on November 11, cooking up top-notch meats, including dry-aged cuts of prime beef, and American and Japanese wagyu tableside.

RIVER OAKS — Southern California sushi restaurant TEN Sushi + Cocktail Bar is making a slash in River Oaks, with its bright pink decor with eye-catching cherry blossom trees, lauded black rice rolls, and tiki cocktails. Located at 4200 Westheimer Road in the 200 Park Place high rise, the 2,800-square-foot restaurant seats 80 people and features a full-service sushi bar and a charming patio that overlooks Mid Lane. Daily Dose Hospitality Group, which also owns Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, opened the restaurant on November 17, marking its second location outside of Orange County, California.

RIVER OAKS — The Woodlands Italian restaurant Zanti Cucina opened its second outpost in the River Oaks area on November 7, bringing to Houston proper its Neapolitan-style pizzas, appetizers like beef tartare, and decadent pasta dishes like its pappardelle al ragù di ossobuco and black truffle spaghetti that’s prepared tableside to Houston proper. The swanky restaurant also features an open kitchen with glimpses of preparation, a chef’s table for private dining, a charcuterie bar, and a charming patio that overlooks a lit-up West Gray Street. 1958 West Gray Street, Suite 101, 77019.

KATY — International dim sum chain Tim Ho Wan opened its first Texas location at 23330 Grand Circle Boulevard, Suite 180 on November 7, with its best-known dishes like baked pork bao buns, har gow, shu mai, and more.

KINGWOOD — Kolache Shoppe opened its third location in Kingwood at 4521 Kingwood Drive. Similar to the Heights location, the new location will offer its kolaches and specialty coffees and will feature a dog-friendly patio outdoors and select tables indoors with a window for pick-up or grab-and-go orders. The local owners have plans to source smoked brisket from Tin Roof BBQ in nearby Humble to use in their pastries.

DOWNTOWN — Bungalow Downtown Dining opened in mid-November at 407 Main Street, offering a two-level dining experience with a rooftop patio with views of Downtown and a speakeasy-style private bar that’s hidden behind a bookshelf on the second floor. Guests entering the restaurant are greeted with a glass of champagne on arrival, and can peruse a menu with prime steaks, including a 32-ounce tomahawk rib-eye topped with your choice of seared foie gras, truffle herb butter, or Oscar-style topping; seafood dishes like lobster tail and whole branzino; and other entrees, including a wagyu meatball pasta and lighter bites, like blackberry lamb ribs. Desserts are also a treat, with flaming Baked Alaska, macaroons, lemon meringue tarts, and bread pudding.

RICE VILLAGE — James Beard Award-nominated chef Aaron Bludorn opened his second restaurant Navy Blue on November 18, with New York chef Jerrod Zifchak at the helm. The seafood-focused restaurant, which was booked to the brim with reservations in its first week, is dishing out ocean fare, including clams casino, swordfish au poivre, a moist King Salmon, and a crowd-pleasing lobster ravioli. Executive pastry chef Marry Riddle’s desserts are also impressive, with a rich and decadent chocolate coulant with a gooey center, a sumptuous carrot cake, and a caviar-topped Apples & Eggs gelato that will keep you intrigued bite after bite.

WEST UNIVERSITY — Mediterranean restaurant Craft Pita opened its second location at 5172 Suite C, Buffalo Speedway on November 19. The restaurant is serving Lebanese classics rooted in chef Rafael Nasr’s heritage. Unlike Craft’s first location on Fountain View, the West University location will boast more space, including a patio and green space, and will feature an expanded Lebanese wine dish and newer dishes, like beef and chicken kebabs, chicken shawarma and beef gyro-style pitas, and a new mezze dinner menu and sampler plate, which will serve up appetizers, entrees, and dessert for two people for $60.

CRYSTAL BEACH — In case you’re looking to take a road trip of sorts, Camp Margaritaville RV Resort opened on November 21. Formerly Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort, the establishment underwent a full upgrade earlier this year, implementing Margaritaville-esque accommodations, including a beachside concert venue, a turf playing field, and a massive pool with a swim-up bar and 50 private cabanas. The resort is still undergoing renovations and will open its own restaurant, Fins Bar & Grill, plus sand volleyball and pickleball courts come 2023. 796 TX-87, Crystal Beach, TX 77650

October

POST OAK BOULEVARD — Ben Berg Hospitality, the restaurant group behind establishments like Turner’s and B&B Butchers & Restaurant, opened Cuban-themed speakeasy Emilia’s Havana in late October. Located next door to The Annie Cafe & Bar, Emilia’s welcomes guests to its moody lounge with nightly live music performances, antique decorations, sparkling chandeliers that harken back to the 1950s, plus a menu full of cocktails inspired by the Caribbean country. Be warned: The experience comes at a hefty price tag.

THE HEIGHTS — EZ’s Liquor Lounge opened its down-home dive at 3302 White Oak Drive on October 24, featuring a robust drink menu with ice cold beers, its Famous EZ Margarita, a Freezer martini made with gin, vermouth blend, olives, and lemon peel, plus cocktails like its Hillbilly Highball, made with salted peanut butter bourbon, Mexican Coke, and peanuts. also features a Texas-esque food menu, with pimento cheese served with hot pickled okra, hot dogs and chili, and chili pies.

FIFTH WARD/EAST END — East River 9, Houston’s newest golf course, driving range, and pickleball facility, opened its driving range on October 28 and its golf course on November 4. The complex, which features a nine-hole, 3-par golf course, also houses a restaurant, River House Houston, which serves burgers, beer, wings, and more. 65 Hirsch Road, 77020.