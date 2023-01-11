Houston Restaurant Closures to Know Right Now

As Houston restaurants have been getting in the groove of the new year, sadly, not all have are keeping their doors open. The city has been hit with a wave of closures — from a casual burger hangout to a buzzy seafood restaurant that was well received in its short time open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.

Know of a permanent Houston restaurant closure that’s not on this list? Drop us a line at houston@eater.com.

Chivos

This once lively Heights hot spot quietly shuttered after the new year, discreetly wiping all Instagram posts, and replacing its page bio with a simple message: RIP. Since opening in 2021, replacing the pre-existing Calle Onze, the restaurant was among the city’s most exciting newcomers — even being named one of the best Mexican restaurants in the country, according to Thrillist. Founder of Belly of the Beast, chef Thomas Bille was at the helm, until he parted ways with the restaurant last fall, and it appears its fate was sealed soon after. What is planned for the prime real estate that neighbors Eight Row Flint at the corner of Yale and E. 11th St. in the Heights, remains to be seen.

1751 Sea & Bar

This week, Sambrooks Management announced it would not renew its lease for 1751 Sea & Bar, the popular Heights seafood restaurant, which opened in 2019. The growing hospitality group is choosing to focus instead on its two upcoming concepts: the launch of Andiron, a wood-burning steakhouse, coming this spring; and a new Memorial outpost of the Pit Room coming this summer. Houstonians have until Friday, March 4 to pay 1751 one final visit.

Hubcap Grill Heights

The beloved Houston burger chain has closed its Heights location. While Hubcap Grill boasts multiple other locations, including in Pearland, Galveston, and an outpost inside Terminal A at IAH, this is the second hit for Hubcap in the last few years, after closing its downtown kiosk in 2019.

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

Not technically a closure, news of Hattie B’s Hot Chicken canceling plans for its first Houston location is equally disappointing. The famed Nashville-based restaurant was slated to open an outpost in the Heights, but has pulled out for the foreseeable future. Until further notice, Houstonians will have to resort to driving to Dallas, or wait for an outpost to open in Austin later this year, for a taste of the iconic hot chicken.

Griff’s Irish Pub

After suffering a devastating fire last month, Griff’s remains closed indefinitely. The fire, which occurred in the wee hours of the morning on Friday, January 13, was put out by fire fighters, but sadly the bar was severely damaged in the process. According to a Facebook post made the same day, the bar announced “it would be closed until further notice” to rebuild, and a Go Fund Me was set up to provide assistance to Griff’s employees. In the month that followed, bars like West Alabama Ice House, have been hosting trivia nights in an effort to raise money for the Employee Relief Fund. Follow Griff’s Facebook page to learn how to donate and for updates on the bar’s return.

January

Casa Nomad

A little over a year after its debut in the buzzy M-K-T Heights development, the Tulum-inspired patio restaurant announced on its social media pages that it was “closing for the winter season,” but has plans to reopen in the spring as a “new and improved concept.” Whether this implies a different iteration of Casa Nomad will return, or something new entirely, the future of the once-lively restaurant remains to be seen. Stay tuned for updates.

Cherry Block Smokehouse

The highly anticipated restaurant helmed by Felix Flores shuttered less than four months after opening in the new Stomping Yards mixed-used complex in Garden Oaks. Despite an active social media presence and announcements of a new menu and updated holiday hours, Cherry Block served its last meal on New Year’s Eve. A post made to the restaurant’s social media pages (now deleted) on December 31 revealed “an unfortunate accumulation of insurmountable losses and delays” led to the closure.

Click Virtual Food Hall

This Heights company, under the direction of chef Gabriel Medina, served as a ghost kitchen that offered free delivery of a variety of cuisines, including Japanese and Filipino eats, since 2019. It thrived in 2020 when delivery and takeout eats were in high demand, but as the restaurant’s lease ended at the end of 2022, Click announced it would officially close its doors.

Diced Poke

For nearly five years, Diced Poke served up loaded poke bowls, pokerritos, spam musubi, and more at its Midtown location, but eventually called it quits at the end of the year. The restaurant served its last bowl on December 30.

Maize

Led by Fabian Saldana, a chef who honed his chops at Hugo Ortega’s Xochi, Maize was introduced to Houstonians in October 2021 with lots of buzz surrounding its opening. As the name hinted, the menu put a spotlight on corn masa, which was ground in-house to be incorporated in the restaurant’s various Mexican dishes. In the first few days of the new year, the restaurant announced it ceased operations. Saldana offered the following statement: “I grew up watching my grandmother and mother cook in their kitchens in Mexico and that laid the foundation for where I am today,” he says. “Maize’s closure has been tough for me and my team, but we all see this as an opportunity to continue growing in our craft.” According to a press release, the chef does have plans for another venture.

Sticky’s Chicken

Sticky’s Chicken had a three-year run before announcing it would close its store at Sawyer Yards on December 21. The wildly popular concept from brother-sister team Benson and Patsy Vivares, began as a food truck where guests could get their hands on — you guessed it — sticky chicken by way of rice and chicken combos, wings, and more. It opened a permanent location at the end of 2019 and reeled in celebrity guests like Bun B, DeAndre Hopkins, and PJ Tucker throughout its run.