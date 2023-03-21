Passover, the eight-day Jewish holiday that celebrates the freedom and exodus of the Israelites from ancient Egypt, begins at sundown on Wednesday, April 5 and concludes on Thursday, April 13. In anticipation of the Seder, a dinner held with great ceremony on the first day, the city’s restaurants, bars, and dessert shops are making preparations for Houstonians who want to add provisions to their celebratory tables, or are looking for a place to commemorate the holiday. Here is where to celebrate Passover in Houston.

Kenny & Ziggy’s 1743 Post Oak Boulevard

From smoked fish and salads to Passover fudge brownies, and everything in between, Kenny & Ziggy’s is a fail-proof place to find all that you need to celebrate Passover. Locals may place pre-orders through Wednesday, March 29 for pick-up at the restaurant’s new Post Oak location no later than 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5. With its presence on Goldbelly, non-locals can enjoy the restaurant’s Passover in a box option, available for nationwide delivery. The complete Seder dinner, which can feed up to five, features a noodle dish, an entree, two quarts of chicken soup, five matzo balls, five pieces of gefilte fish, and one pint of tzimmis for $260, and it can be delivered overnight to any U.S. state.

Upside Pub 3402 N Shepherd Dr.

New Garden Oaks hangout the Upside Pub is hosting a Passover celebration on Friday, April 7 from 5 to 10 p.m. During the festivities, guests can sip Manischewitz sangria and enjoy a sampling of special Passover offerings, ncluding matzah brei and matzah ball soup, along with the bar’s regular menu.

Dessert Gallery 3600 Kirby Dr #D

This Upper Kirby dessert bar is known to honor holidays year-round with its sweet and colorful confections. For Passover, the bakery is offering a number of desserts for pick-up and delivery, including hand-decorated butter cookies, in boxes of six and ten, that illustrate the various plagues of Passover. Other pastries include six- and nine-inch whole chocolate Concorde and lemon vacherin cakes. Plan ahead, as these cakes require four-day advance ordering.

Local Foods Market 2424 Dunstan Rd #125

Local Foods Market in Rice Village is accepting orders for its a la carte Passover menu offerings through noon on Saturday, April 1 for pick-up on Wednesday, April 5 or Thursday, April 6. Highlights include potato kugel with roasted lions mane mushrooms and creme fraiche for $15, matso ball soup for $15 per quart, and smoked brisket with beet horseradish cream for $28 per pound.