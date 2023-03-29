 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

James Beard Award Finalists for 2023 Include Three Houston Chefs and Restaurants

The winners will be announced on June 5

by H. Drew Blackburn
James Beard Foundation Award
James Beard Award medal
James Beard Foundation Award

This morning, the James Beard Foundation announced the finalists for its 2023 James Beard Awards, what many call the “Oscars of food.” The shortlist includes three Houston chefs and restaurants across three different categories:

Best New Restaurant

  • Tatemó

Best Chef: Texas

  • Benchawan Jabthong Painter, Street to Kitchen

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

  • Nancy’s Hustle

Tatemó is a Spring Branch tortilleria headed by chef Emmanuel Chavez, while Painter is nominated for her work at Street to Kitchen, a Thai restaurant in the Second Ward. Jason Vaughan, chef and owner of East Downtown bistro Nancy’s Hustle, recognized for its beverage program, was also a 2020 semifinalist for a James Beard Award in the Best Chef category.

A host of Houston restaurants and chefs were announced as semifinalists in January. Those who didn’t advance to the shortlist include:

Outstanding Chef

Emerging Chef

Outstanding Hospitality

Outstanding Restauranteur

  • Chris Williams, Lucille’s Hospitality Group

Best Chef: Texas

  • Greg Gatlin, Gatlin’s BBQ
  • Ai Le, Nam Giao
  • Kiran Verma, Kiran’s

The 2023 James Beard Award winners will be announced during a ceremony taking place Monday, June 5, at Lyric Opera in Chicago.

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Awards. Eater is partnering with the James Beard Foundation to livestream the awards in 2023.

Nam Giao

6938 Wilcrest Drive, , TX 77072 (281) 568-8666

Theodore Rex

1302 Nance Street, , TX 77002 (832) 830-8592 Visit Website

Cochinita & Co.

5420 Lawndale Street, , TX 77023 (713) 203-3999 Visit Website

Xin Chào

2310 Decatur Street, , TX 77007 (832) 740-4888 Visit Website

Houston

, , TX Visit Website

