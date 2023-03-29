James Beard Award Finalists for 2023 Include Three Houston Chefs and Restaurants

This morning, the James Beard Foundation announced the finalists for its 2023 James Beard Awards, what many call the “Oscars of food.” The shortlist includes three Houston chefs and restaurants across three different categories:

Best New Restaurant

Tatemó

Best Chef: Texas

Benchawan Jabthong Painter, Street to Kitchen

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Nancy’s Hustle

Tatemó is a Spring Branch tortilleria headed by chef Emmanuel Chavez, while Painter is nominated for her work at Street to Kitchen, a Thai restaurant in the Second Ward. Jason Vaughan, chef and owner of East Downtown bistro Nancy’s Hustle, recognized for its beverage program, was also a 2020 semifinalist for a James Beard Award in the Best Chef category.

A host of Houston restaurants and chefs were announced as semifinalists in January. Those who didn’t advance to the shortlist include:

Outstanding Chef

Christine Ha and Tony J. Nguyen, Xin Chào

Emerging Chef

Outstanding Hospitality

Outstanding Restauranteur

Chris Williams, Lucille’s Hospitality Group

Best Chef: Texas

Greg Gatlin, Gatlin’s BBQ

Ai Le, Nam Giao

Kiran Verma, Kiran’s

The 2023 James Beard Award winners will be announced during a ceremony taking place Monday, June 5, at Lyric Opera in Chicago.

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Awards. Eater is partnering with the James Beard Foundation to livestream the awards in 2023.