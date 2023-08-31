 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Shaq Visits Houston’s Trill Burgers, and His Order Is Probably Not What You’d Expect

The Big Chicken co-owner might be tall, but his Trill Burgers order is small

by Brittany Britto Garley
Bun B and Shaquille O’Neal smile for a photo at Trill Burgers.
Shaquille O’Neal pays a visit to Trill Burgers while in town to open the Richmond location of Big Chickens.
Donald Jones

Houston’s Trill Burgers, co-owned by city rap legend Bun B, has welcomed a laundry list of celebrities to its Montrose brick-and-mortar since its opening in June, including Drake, Ludacris, and Mike Tyson, and its star power just keeps growing.

On Wednesday, NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal stopped into the smash burger joint while in town for the opening of the second Houston location of his own fast food restaurant, Big Chicken, in Richmond, according to a representative for Trill.

Bun B and Shaquille O’Neal stand at the Trill Burgers counter to order burgers.
Shaquille O’Neal seemed to enjoy his first visit to Trill Burgers in August.
Donald Jones

His order? The Baby G Trill kids meal, a single patty burger with fries, and a bottle of Exotic Pop’s Bun B Orange Soda.

“I ordered the junior burger because I’m on a diet,” Shaq, who is 7’1”, says in a video posted to Trill Burgers’ Instagram. Still, it seems he enjoyed the kid's meal.

“That’s hot,” he says after biting into the burger. “I already knew it was good. I been hearing about it.”

According to Shaq, his Trill Burgers visit was a reunion of sorts. He and Bun B have known each other for 30 years and even signed their record deals on the same day, he says in the video. While most people don’t know Shaq for his music, the basketball player has released multiple albums, starting with his Shaq Diesel, released in 1993.

“And now we’re in the food business,” Bun B says in the video. “We came a long way from rap.”

This isn’t the last Houston will see of Shaq, who has made it clear that he plans to flood Texas with locations of Big Chicken. In addition to the Woodland Square and Richmond locations, a third Big Chicken in Washington Heights is in the works, according to a release from a Big Chickens rep.

Foursquare

Trill Burgers

3607 South Shepherd Drive, , TX 77098 (713) 364-2284 Visit Website

Big Chicken

9630 Westheimer Road, Suite 1000, Houston, TX 77063 Visit Website

Big Chicken - Richmond

3415 FM 762 Road, #100, Richmond, TX 77469 Visit Website

