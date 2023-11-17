Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat At William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)

Considering the enormity of George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) offers a decidedly more low-key way to fly. The city’s oldest commercial airport, you’ve likely caught a Southwest Airlines flight out of Hobby en route to another Texas city, or perhaps a beachy vacation destination.

It doesn’t have the incredible array of big names that IAH has to offer, but Hobby Airport is working on it. Following the Houston City Council’s decision to cut ties with Pappas Restaurants, the airport closed its locations of Pappas Burger, Pappasito’s Cantina, and Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, and has introduced eight new temporary restaurants, as it prepares for an overhaul.

Outposts of Houston-based Pink’s Pizza and Hubcap Bar & Grill, plus locations of Gastrohub Bistro & Bar, Streat and Streat Bar, Pick Up Stix, and Latrelle’s Mexican Kitchen are now open, and nearly 20 more restaurants are on their way.

So, stay tuned. Check out this gate-by-gate guide to HOU’s dining options, along with a few spots to grab a cocktail before you fly — and be sure to check out which new restaurants and bars to expect through 2024 below.

Note: Find Eater Houston’s best bets in bold below.

Pre-Security

Gastrohub Bistro & Bar — A fast-casual restaurant with counter-service that serves up bar eats like its Smashed BBQ Burger and crispy chicken sandwich, plus salads, and plenty of beer, cocktails, and wines to pair them with before your flight.

West Concourse

Chick-fil-A [post-security, near gate 1]

Gameway — Though technically not for dining, this newly-opened video game haven offers a fun way to unwind in the airport in between flights. Find high-speed internet access, individual gaming stations equipped with PlayStation or Xbox, charging ports to fuel up your devices, space to store your luggage, and snacks and beverages to keep your hunger at bay while you focus on the game. [near gate 1]

Streat — Find shrimp dip, smoked chicken nachos, jambalaya, and more, plus full bar service, which makes it easy to down an Old Fashioned or espresso martini between flights. Breakfast is served daily from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. [gate 2]

Central Concourse

Pink’s Pizza — This local pizza joint, which has eight locations — including an outpost in Houston’s George Bush International Airport — promises ample cheesy slices in Hobby’s airport and will open a second location in the winter. [gate 21]

Latrelle’s Mexican Kitchen — [gate 21]

Buffalo Wild Wings — [post-security, near gate 23]

Peet’s Coffee & Tea — [post-security, near gate 40]

Gastrohub — [food court, gate 41]

Pick Up Stix — [food court, gate 41]

Wendy’s — [post-security in food court, gate 41]

Hubcap Bar & Grill — This Houston bar and grill, which is known for big portions at affordable prices, has opened its temporary airport outpost in the former location of Pappas Burger. This location will later make way for the permanent location of The Rustic, so be sure to get your beer and burgers in before it departs. [gate 46]

Starbucks Coffee — Tucked into the Texas Monthly News store, order up your favorite beverages from the ‘bucks before you go. [post-security, near gate 45]

Here are the restaurants slated to open over the next year:

Fall 2023

Fat Cat Creamery — With locations in the Heights and Garden Oaks, this Houston-based ice cream shop is known for its small-batch scoops, with flavors ranging from Mexican vanilla and the coffee and cream — made with beans from Houston’s own Amaya roasters.

— With locations in the Heights and Garden Oaks, this Houston-based ice cream shop is known for its small-batch scoops, with flavors ranging from Mexican vanilla and the coffee and cream — made with beans from Houston’s own Amaya roasters. The Spot and The Spot Bar — Galveston’s iconic multi-venue restaurant and local drinking haunt will take root in Hobby, with two locations — a restaurant and a separate bar that offer a selection of its fried seafood and festive drinks.

— Galveston’s iconic multi-venue restaurant and local drinking haunt will take root in Hobby, with two locations — a restaurant and a separate bar that offer a selection of its fried seafood and festive drinks. Velvet Taco — The Dallas import, which has infiltrated the Houston area with multiple locations, will offer its “kick-ass” tacos and margaritas for those traveling through Hobby.

— The Dallas import, which has infiltrated the Houston area with multiple locations, will offer its “kick-ass” tacos and margaritas for those traveling through Hobby. Dunkin’ Donuts

Spring/Summer 2024

The Rustic

Jersey Mike’s

Pei Wei

Chick-Fil-A (new location)

Starbucks (two new locations)

Throughgood Bistro

Fall/Winter 2024

Common Bond Cafe — No need to stop at a location of this Houston favorite en route to the airport. Now, you can get your coffee and favorite baked goods there.

— No need to stop at a location of this Houston favorite en route to the airport. Now, you can get your coffee and favorite baked goods there. Killen’s Barbecue — Smoky, tender meats are a guaranteed menu feature at the airport outpost of chef Ronnie Killen’s barbecue joint.

— Smoky, tender meats are a guaranteed menu feature at the airport outpost of chef Ronnie Killen’s barbecue joint. Spindletap Brewery — The Northeast Houston brewery is slated to offer up its signature selection of brews, including its hazy IPAs.

— The Northeast Houston brewery is slated to offer up its signature selection of brews, including its hazy IPAs. Yard House

Winter 2024

Dish Society — With six locations in the area, this Houston-based chain will likely offer some of its breakfast, brunch, and lunch favorites to busy travelers.

— With six locations in the area, this Houston-based chain will likely offer some of its breakfast, brunch, and lunch favorites to busy travelers. Pink’s Pizza

Longhorn Steakhouse

Wendy’s — The national burger chain will get an updated location.

Flying out of IAH instead? Check out this guide to every food & drink option at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.