Five Houston Restaurant Closings to Know Right Now

Like any year, Houston’s dining scene experiences a cycle of new restaurant openings and closings, and as Houston restaurants get into the groove of the new year, sadly, not all are keeping their doors open. While some are shuttering for good after experiencing financial struggles in the industry, others are closing to make way for new and exciting new restaurants. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.

February

Alice Blue

Heights restaurant and bistro Alice Blue will officially close its doors following dinner service on Sunday, February 25, a rep announced on January 24. Claire Smith, the owner and a Houston restaurateur of more than 20 years, said in an emailed statement to Eater Houston that the decision to close is a personal one. “My lease on 19th Street is ending. My son is a Sophomore at Rice (my Alma mater) and the time seems right for enjoying life,” Smith wrote. “You never know, I may want to have a coffee shop one day. But for now, I will be watching all of the amazing things happening in the Houston Restaurant Scene.”

In celebration of Alice Blue’s last few weeks, a rep noted that Smith will host specials on customer favorites from the restaurant and its closed sister establishments (Shade and Canopy), including the chicken pot pie, lamb stew, and spinach salads.

Known for its wide-ranging menu of comforting breakfast, brunch, and dinner items, the 19th Street restaurant first opened as Alice Blue in 2017 after its owner Claire Smith rebranded the space from its previous restaurant, Shade, which opened in 2003.

January

Urban Eats

Washington Avenue cafe, gourmet market, and bistro Urban Eats will officially close its doors following Sunday brunch on January 28. The announcement comes after restaurant owners Levi Rollins and Eric Munoz sent out a plea to Houston diners on social media, asking for their support following some challenges that began at the height of the COVID pandemic.

In the January 17th posting, owners explained that the restaurant took on “substantial debts” during the pandemic to keep the business afloat and its staff employed, which were then only amplified by increasing costs of supplies, food, taxes, rent, and labor. The past year has been particularly difficult, which inspired Rollins and Munoz to share their experience in hopes of generating community support. “We are eager to serve you again, and hopefully not for the last time. Your support has been our heartbeat, and every bit counts right now. Let’s continue to celebrate the flavors that brought us together,” they wrote.

An outpouring of support from Houston diners followed, so much so that the restaurant owners were able to “pay our amazing team of 28, order inventory, prepare more food for our fans, stock our market shelves, and pay some past due bills,” according to a Houston Food Finder report. But it wasn’t enough to sustain the restaurant. Food Finder reported that the restaurant’s landlord terminated its lease because Rollins and Munoz’ both owed $150,000 in back rent and taxes — a debt that the landlord “feels like ... is too great to overcome.”

The owners said on Instagram they raised a portion of the amount due but not enough to cover the full amount. Now, the owners are going through the difficult process of selling its many remaining goods, kitchenware, and service items, much of it as a discount, as well as laying off staff — “the hardest part of this entire thing,” Rollins told Houston Food Finder. Nonetheless, Rollins and Munoz have been moved by the outpouring of support.

“You’ve filled our hearts,” they wrote in their Instagram post announcing the closure. “We invite you to join us for one last visit to say goodbye and enjoy a farewell meal. Please bear with us as we may not operate on a full menu as the final service approaches.”

Diners can continue to show support and say their final goodbyes through Sunday, January 28. Urban Eats is slated to officially close that day at 3 p.m. following its brunch service.

The health-conscious Austin import Picnik quietly closed its Montrose Collective location on Sunday, January 21, following a stint of less than a year.

Picnik, which has two locations in Austin, generated lots of buzz in 2022 when it was first announced that it would open an outpost in Houston in the Montrose Collective mixed-use development. The restaurant has built a reputation for its diet-inclusive menu with options that are free of gluten, seed oil, peanuts, gluten, and refined sugar. But it seems that the turnout to the restaurant wasn’t enough to sustain the business. Culturemap Houston reported that a representative for Picnik said the “support from the community somehow did not equate to more longevity in the Houston market.” The restaurant will now shift gears to focus on its Austin locations but with the goal of one day returning to Houston, according to the rep.

Dish Society — Tanglewood

The brunch and breakfast giant Dish Society closed its Galleria location in the Tanglewood area after nearly a decade. Culturemap Houston reports that its founder Aaron Lyons said he opted not to renew the lease of the space, which had become too small and needed too many renovations. The restaurant still has Houston locations in Katy, the Heights, the West University area, and Memorial, and one outpost in Austin.

The Humble brewery, known for its quirky, pucker-inducing sours and creative beer flavors, officially closed its doors on January 6. Ingenious owners and team members announced plans for the closure on its Facebook in December 2023, noting that the “consequential economic/sociologic changes” that the COVID-19 pandemic caused affected the brewery, resulting in significant financial losses. The brewery, which opened roughly six years ago, went out with a bang, with a party on its last day featuring raffles, barbecue, and sales of its remaining batches of beers.

December 2023

Dak & Bop

The Korean fried chicken joint closed its doors at its 18th Street location on the last day of 2023, with its owners noting in a Facebook post that it would be opening its new location at its old digs in the Museum District. The restaurant is slated to open sometime in early 2024, serving extra crispy Korean fried chicken and a fusion of dishes, like bulgogi mac and cheese and kimchi fries.

Killen’s TMX

Killen’s TMX, the Tex-Mex sister of Ronnie Killen’s establishments like Killen’s Steakhouse and Killen’s BBQ, abruptly closed its doors on December 23 after roughly six years in business, according to its social media platforms. The Pearland restaurant, which opened in 2018, offered Tex-Mex staples like enchiladas, fajitas, brisket tamales, and queso, but closed after owner Ronnie Killen says he opted not to renew the release after the location experienced some challenges, according to a Culturemap report. But Killen has hinted that this won’t be the last diners see, or at least, taste Killen’s TMX. Killen plans to serve some of Killen’s TMX dishes at his other restaurants, like Killen’s in the Heights, which serves up Southern-style comfort dishes, and possibly at pop-up events at the other locations, according to Culturemap. Killen still owns multiple other restaurants in the Houston area, including Killen’s Burger, live fire steakhouse Killen’s STQ, Killen’s Steakhouse, and Killen’s BBQ.

Local Foods - Tanglewood

Local Foods, the fast-casual favorite, closed its location at 5740 San Felipe Street on December 23. But with one closing comes another location. Restaurateur Benjy Levitt will open a new outpost of Local Foods at Tanglewood Local Foods & Market (1707 Post Oak Boulevard) in the new year.