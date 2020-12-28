 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Mai Pham

13 Essential Pho Destinations in Houston

Where to find the city’s best brothy noodle bowls

by Brandon Summers-Miller Updated
by Brandon Summers-Miller
Mai Pham

There is perhaps no dish more signature to Houston than a steaming bowl of pho. A fixture of the city’s Vietnamese restaurants and a testament to the city’s diversity, there’s pretty much nothing — not a hangover, not a stomach bug — that a bowl of pho can’t fix.

Whether you’re in search of a perfect bowl of beef pho (pho bo) laden with meatballs, brisket, and tripe, or rich chicken pho (pho ga), these 13 Houston establishments serve up the perfect bowl of noodles every single time.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Pho Thanh Long

21542 TX-249 # 1
Houston, TX 77070
A family-owned establishment on Houston’s quickly growing northwest side, Pho Thanh Long has been serving flavorful pho for nearly 20 years and is still in its original location. The friendly staff and comfortable atmosphere will help even the seasoned pho fanatic pick a delicious bowl from a large menu filled with options, as well as standout side dishes like classic spring rolls with peanut sauce.

2. Pho Houston

10961 North Fwy #108
Houston, TX 77037
Now in its fifth year of operation, Pho Houston certainly lives up to its name. High quality cuts of meat and affordable prices make a trip to this low-digs strip mall spot an essential destination just off I-45.

3. Les Ba’get

1717 W 34th St Suite 800
Houston, TX 77018
This Heights fast casual Vietnamese café serves bánh mì, Vietnamese iced coffee, and French-influenced pastries in addition to pho made with 24-hour simmered rich, dark beef broth. Guests can choose up to three toppings — including quail eggs — for a regular bowl of pho or pay an extra $3 for every topping. Additional menu perks include the lemongrass-grilled bone marrow and the beef tendon chicharron.

4. Pho Saigon

2808 Milam St D
Houston, TX 77006
A Houston classic, Pho Saigon has a large menu and loyal customer base for very good reason. This is a stripped-down strip mall joint still in its original location serving generous portions of pho with delicate yet flavorful broths.

5. Dakao Restaurant & Bar

11778 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77072
Unlike a lot of Houston’s other pho establishments, Pho Ga Dakao specializes in chicken pho. Exceptionally friendly service and modern decor both also help this restaurant stand out.

6. Pho Ngon

10780 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77072
This Bellaire Boulevard standalone spot has dozens of pho options, ranging from chicken and beef to seafood combination bowls. The service here is friendly and welcoming, making it easy to navigate the large menu. Also fun is the palatial atmosphere of the restaurant, coupled with an old school tin ceiling.

7. Pho Dien

11830 Bellaire Blvd #C
Houston, TX 77072
Notorious for long lines at peak mealtimes, Pho Dien has earned a shining place in Houston’s pho landscape. The marinated steak is consistently adored by patrons as well as the freshly-squeezed lemonade.

8. Pho A Hung by Night

11900 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77072
Pho A Hung by Night is a no-frills, cash-only shop that specializes in pho tai be, proudly advertising it from a neon sign in the window and displaying a big bowl of it on their menu’s front page. Tai be, which is rare veal, is extremely tender and gently cooks in the heated, rich pho broth. Open until midnight, this is a perfect place for a late night snack.

9. Pho Ve Dem Restaurant

13030 Bellaire Blvd D
Houston, TX 77072
This cash-only Bellaire Boulevard strip mall restaurant is open from evening until early morning, making it the perfect pho spot to take home after a long day. Pho Ve Dem has now been open for 15 years and attributes its success to the quality of the ingredients and attention to detail. Known for its flavor-packed broths and real durian ice cream, this is the pho joint your out-of-town friends will be glad you showed them.

10. Pho Duy

6968 Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77072
Nestled in a strip mall near Bellaire Boulevard, Pho Duy serves flavorful pho in contemporary decor. The broth is known for its light, slightly sweeter taste and aromatics. Although only offered as a large bowl, the #1 Pho Dien comes with every cut of meat — rare steak, flank, beef tendon, tripe, and meatballs.

11. Pho Tan Loc

11603 S Texas 6
Sugar Land, TX 77498
Pho Tan Loc’s emphasis on fresh, high quality ingredients emphasize the importance of paying attention to detail and making food every day from scratch. The result is delicious bowls of beef, chicken, and seafood pho options, as well as bánh mì and vermicelli.

12. Pho Thanh Vietnamese Noodle House

1221 Eldridge Rd
Sugar Land, TX 77478
This Sugarland pho establishment has been serving generously portioned pho for over ten years now.

13. Pho Binh Trailer

10928 Beamer Rd
Houston, TX 77089
This quaint, cash-only pho trailer on Houston’s southeast side is the quintessential roadside restaurant that continually impresses with rich broths, fresh meats, and affordable prices. This Pho Binh location closes up shop in the early evening, making it a fantastic and unassuming lunch spot off the beaten path.

