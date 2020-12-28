13 Essential Pho Destinations in Houston

Where to find the city’s best brothy noodle bowls

There is perhaps no dish more signature to Houston than a steaming bowl of pho. A fixture of the city’s Vietnamese restaurants and a testament to the city’s diversity, there’s pretty much nothing — not a hangover, not a stomach bug — that a bowl of pho can’t fix.

Whether you’re in search of a perfect bowl of beef pho (pho bo) laden with meatballs, brisket, and tripe, or rich chicken pho (pho ga), these 13 Houston establishments serve up the perfect bowl of noodles every single time.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.