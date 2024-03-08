 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Back bar at McGoningel’s Mucky Duck
14 Lively Irish Pubs to Grab a Pint in Houston

Sláinte! Head to these pubs for all the pints of Guinness, Irish whiskey shots and all the Shepherd’s Pie you can handle.

by Sean Hekmat
by Sean Hekmat

Few neighborhood gathering grounds are as seminal as the Irish pub. While Houston doesn’t have a large Irish population, the city still has its fair share of spots where you can get a pint of that good brown stuff, enjoy Irish cuisine, and get your Riverdance on with live music. While the upcoming Saint Patrick’s Day holiday is a prime reason to venture out to any of these bars, the spots on this list are great casual places to gather year-round and share a drink in a friendly, unpretentious setting.

Come to these restaurants, bars, and pubs for pints of Guinness, robust whiskey lists, and comforting pub fare, and stay for the celebrations and joy that continues well into the night. Beyond the drinks, many pubs around town offer karaoke, trivia nights, and double as great spots to watch a game.

Whether out with friends on a sunny afternoon, or getting your shamrock on for Saint Paddy’s Day, there’s an Irish pub that will satisfy. Here are the 14 top Irish pubs in Houston.

McGonigel's Mucky Duck

This Upper Kirby favorite is equal parts live music venue and Irish pub. As evidenced by the Guinness trophy proudly displayed throughout the bar, the pours here are serious. Grab a pint of either of the Irish classics — Guinness, Harp, or Smithwick’s — while chowing down on some Celtic pub grub. From Welsh Rarebit, scotch eggs, to the classic Ploughman’s Lunch, a traditional cheese, bread, mustard, and pickle plate, the menu reads as an education in casual Irish cooking. Word to the wise: The church pew seats are some of the best in the house, but the entire spot is cozy and welcoming.

2425 Norfolk St (btwn Park & Revere St), Houston, TX 77098
(713) 528-5999
(713) 528-5999

Johnny McElroy's Irish Pub

Part of the McElroy’s trio of pubs, this Montrose hotspot is home to one of the most spacious and festive patios in town. Blending the vibes of a traditional Irish pub with a Southern backyard kickback, the bar offers plenty of pints ranging from craft beer options to classic drafts alongside wine and cocktails. Weekends are especially raucous with brunch running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and steak night on Tuesdays also draws the crowds. Don’t scoff at the food options either — from bar pies and corned beef, you can grab something hearty to pair with your libation of choice.

1223 Waugh Dr, Houston, TX 77019
(713) 523-2444
(713) 523-2444

Pimlico Irish Pub

Operated by a proper Irishman via Dublin, this pub is your one-stop ticket to Dublin via Montrose. Built as an homage to the owner’s dad’s 70’s era Dublin pub, this bar perfectly replicates the rustic feel of old-time public houses of yesteryear and was awarded the highly-touted Guinness Medal of Excellence. Come for creamy pours of Guinness, Irish coffees, a robust Irish whiskey list, and one of the best St. Patrick’s Day parties in town. You know the pub means business when the locals here are an eclectic mix of European expats and fun-loving locals.

810 Waugh Dr, Houston, TX 77019
(281) 974-4038
(281) 974-4038
Pimlico Guinness Pour. Courtesy Photo.

Ducky McShweeney's

This new entrant to the Houston pub scene is located in the Galleria and serves as a spot where you can get an entire meal alongside a complete premium whiskey list, multiple beers on tap, and cocktails. Choose from its classic fish and chips or Shepherd’s pie and go for one of its refreshing cocktails with an Irish twist a la the Irish cooler — a Proper Twelve whiskey, elderflower, cucumber, lemon, and agave refresher. Complete with a bunch of TVs, Wednesday trivia nights, darts, and shuffleboard tables, think of this as a modern Irish pub-sports bar hybrid.

2025 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056
(346) 701-8147
(346) 701-8147

Hugh O'Connors

With cordial service, family-friendly options, and plenty of pints of Guinness, whiskey, and scotch to go around, there’s truly something for everyone awaiting here at the Irish-owned pub and restaurant. Traditional bar bites like wings and burgers make up a portion of the menu, but go full green, white, and orange and pony up to some Irish classics like Irish stew — a stick-to-your ribs slow cooked beef and mirepoix bowl served with a house-made Irish brown bread. Daily specials include discounted bangers and mash nights on Tuesdays and fish and chips nights on Wednesdays.

7620 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024
(832) 430-4961
(832) 430-4961

Penny Whistle Pub

With iconic signage and an inviting atmosphere, this Montrose-area neighborhood pub is a favorite amongst locals for its extensive Irish whiskey collection, stiff cocktails, and large pours. It’s St. Paddy’s Day every day here when one steps into one of the largest patios in town. Grab a pretzel, a couple of shots of Jameson, and vibe out. Be on the lookout for its popular paint and trivia nights through its social media platforms.

1625 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 528-7827
(713) 528-7827

Kenneally's Irish Pub

One of the OGs of Houston’s Irish pub scene, this River Oaks institution has been kicking it since 1983, and with good reason. A dedicated whiskey list consisting of rare single malts and classics is served alongside all your Guinnesses and craft brews. The Chicago-style thin crust bar pies are the pub’s calling card, and corned beef sandwich and signature Irish nachos are also not to be missed. The bar’s patio gets rowdy and is home to one of the best St. Patrick’s Day parties in town. 

2111 S Shepherd Dr (Fairview St), Houston, TX 77019
(713) 630-0486
(713) 630-0486

McElroy's Pub

With a dive-y atmosphere, friendly service, and an unassuming quaint Irish flair, this Upper Kirby Irish pub is the premier spot to grab a few stouts and relax. Complete with leather booths, a quaint beer garden, darts, and live music, this bar is a complete throwback to the pubs of yesteryear. Head over for karaoke nights on Wednesday, or get your weekend started early with its self-proclaimed “Big Ass Beer” specials on Thursday.

3607 S Sandman St, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 524-2444
(713) 524-2444
McElroy’s Pub. Courtesy photo.

Finn MacCool’s Irish Bar

Arguably the Energy Corridor’s premier Irish pub, this bar is perfect for a casual hang and also a great place to catch a game with a myriad of TVs that showcase international sports like rugby and soccer. The whiskey list is robust, and the pub has plenty of pool tables and darts to keep you entertained while the drinks are flowing. Don’t let the strip mall exterior fool you, this bar draws the crowds for its trivia nights and daily happy hour specials.

1127 Eldridge Pkwy Suite 600, Houston, TX 77077
(832) 486-9725
(832) 486-9725

Molly's Pub

Step inside this Downtown watering hole and you might think you’ve been transported to a dark and moody backstreet in Dublin. The building that houses this pub has been around since 1890 and is known to be haunted by a ghost lady in the bathroom. While we will leave it up to you to decide if that’s fact or fiction, one thing is certain here: The pours are heavy and the service is top-notch. Grab a few pints to share with a few friends for a day of unbridled fun.

509 Main St, Houston, TX 77002
(713) 222-1033
(713) 222-1033

Mo's Irish Pub

Recognized by its distinctive green exterior, this small-sized Midwest Irish pub chain has two locations in Houston and College Station. The Vintage Park location has an all-day food menu with dishes like a Jameson-glazed chicken, fish and chips, and bar favorites like fried cheese curds, burgers, wings, and sandwiches. Whether you’re stopping by for a breakfast pint to watch some Premier League, exploring the wide array of craft and import beers late into the night, or taking in some live music, there’s a little bit of everything here that makes it more than your run of the mill pub.

138 Vintage Park Blvd. Houston, TX 77070
281-251.0715
281-251.0715

Mr. C's Irish Pub

For a no-frills Irish pub experience that’s predicated on warm service and cheap drinks look no further. Shots paired with pints of Guinness are the drink of choice here, as this pub does not mess around. Folks come here to drink and mingle, as the close quarters and warm atmosphere lend itself to a party atmosphere where no one is tempted to pull an Irish goodbye.

1570 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX 77077
(281) 497-8783
(281) 497-8783

The Goose's Acre

Head down to the Woodlands to visit this proudly Irish bar.. The entire bar is a 1-of-1 import of a century-old pub from Ireland, from the counter to the chairs. From the bayou to Belfast with love—a pint of Guinness here will save you a cross-Atlantic ticket. The food options are more on the American side though, with nachos, brunch fare, and all of the fried classic bar bites you know and love. 

21 Waterway Ave, The Woodlands, TX 77380
(281) 466-1502
(281) 466-1502

Nikki's Irish Pub

With a diverse clientele, friendly bartenders, and a general welcoming ambiance, you could swear you’re in the bar from Cheers at this unassuming Memorial-area pub. The drinks are cheap and it’s the type of place where you might make a new friend or two, or just chat the night away with its friendly staff. Thursday nights the pub houses pool tournaments, but the average weeknight or weekend atmosphere is low-key and steers towards the dive bar vibe.

10885 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079
(713) 932-0800
(713) 932-0800

