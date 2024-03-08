14 Lively Irish Pubs to Grab a Pint in Houston

Sláinte! Head to these pubs for all the pints of Guinness, Irish whiskey shots and all the Shepherd’s Pie you can handle.

Few neighborhood gathering grounds are as seminal as the Irish pub. While Houston doesn’t have a large Irish population, the city still has its fair share of spots where you can get a pint of that good brown stuff, enjoy Irish cuisine, and get your Riverdance on with live music. While the upcoming Saint Patrick’s Day holiday is a prime reason to venture out to any of these bars, the spots on this list are great casual places to gather year-round and share a drink in a friendly, unpretentious setting.

Come to these restaurants, bars, and pubs for pints of Guinness, robust whiskey lists, and comforting pub fare, and stay for the celebrations and joy that continues well into the night. Beyond the drinks, many pubs around town offer karaoke, trivia nights, and double as great spots to watch a game.

Whether out with friends on a sunny afternoon, or getting your shamrock on for Saint Paddy’s Day, there’s an Irish pub that will satisfy. Here are the 14 top Irish pubs in Houston.