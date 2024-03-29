 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
7 Excellent Places to Enjoy Cocktails Made With Texas Whiskey

Rugged whiskey, and where to find it

by Gabrielle Pharms
by Gabrielle Pharms
Earlier this month, Beyoncé took to Instagram to share visuals of her first country album, Cowboy Carter. During the album’s promotion, the Houston native said that she “did not feel welcomed” in the country music space following a 2016 CMA Awards performance.

But Houstonians know that cowboy culture exists well beyond limited, racist tropes. In a series of Cowboy Carter Instagram teasers, fans quickly locked in on the singer decked out in a head-to-toe cowgirl fit and a chilled rocks glass filled with whiskey — a true marker of the Texas spirit. And in Houston, you don’t have to search too far for quality brown liquor.

Whether looking for quality sips to enjoy during a Cowboy Carter listening party, or just in of need a great pour over ice, we compiled a list of some of our favorite Houston bars offering Texas pours.

And bonus: Can’t make it to one of these hotspots this weekend? No sweat. Located in Third Ward’s OST Liquor carries a lengthy list of Texas whiskeys, and the state’s first Black-owned whiskey brand, Grayson Texas Blended Bourbon Whiskey, has limited Batch 2A releases available at select Spec’s stores. The delectable notes of oak and brown sugar brulée pineapple upside-down cake make this worth the citywide treasure hunt.

For all the latest Houston dining intel, subscribe to Eater Houston’s newsletter.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Reserve 101

This downtown Houston bar has been around for over 15 years but closed for a few years to undergo renovation. It reopened to guests this March with an impressive lineup of new single-barrel picks and cocktails. The industrial interior is bedecked with monochrome-hued fixtures, luxe wood pillars and furnishings. Yes, Reserve 101’s new facelift is sensational, but the allure is the hundreds of whiskeys displayed on dimly lit shelves, like artwork enclosed in a museum’s glass case, begging to be enjoyed. The bar is stacked with something for everyone — from a whiskey-curious newbie to a longtime aficionado seeking a vintage pour they can’t experience anywhere else in the country. There’s also an impressive list of cocktail classics (they’re known for their signature R101 Old Fashioned) and experiential riffs on the Oil Money menu. For those who opt for their whiskey neat or on a fat block of ice, you’ll want to try Reserve 101’s new handpicked barrel exclusives: Waco-based Balcones Cask Strength Rye finished in a California Pinot barrel and Still Austin’s Cask Strength Bourbon.

1201 Caroline Street, Houston, Texas 77002
(713) 480-1579
(713) 480-1579

Permission

This Heights area bar has an inviting atmosphere with a chic Jazz Age aesthetic that’s far from pretentious. The coffered tin ceiling, Art Deco lighting, gorgeous chandelier (a New Orleans import), and vivid green velvety bar seats make for the best cocktail photo backdrop. Hundreds of whiskeys — nearly 700 — are on wooden shelves lining the walls behind the bar. They currently have a sublime Texas bourbon, Still Austin’s Cask Strength Bourbon, available for flights and as the base for their Barrel Strength Old Fashioned.

 

2920 White Oak Drive, TX 77007
(713) 696-9883
(713) 696-9883

Bayou & Bottle

Tucked inside the Four Seasons Hotel, Bayou & Bottle has a cozy, intimate ambiance. Gleaming brass fixtures, buttery soft-tufted leather sofas, warm walnut wood, and exquisite vintage barware complement the earth tones of the bar. Bayou & Bottle has over 200 whiskeys, so you have plenty of choices to build your own flight. Consider Garrison Brothers Cowboy Bourbon as one of your picks, a potent, albeit lovely sipper with spicy rye and cinnamon notes coupled with buttery brioche on the palate.

1300 Lamar St, Houston, TX 77010
(713) 276-4715
(713) 276-4715

Little Dipper

This whimsical waterhole and sibling of Montrose’s Poison Girl is a figurative Swiss Army knife: There’s something for you no matter where you’re at on your social interaction meter. There are books for pensive imbibers, pinball for retro video game buffs, and weekly trivia nights if you’re in the mood to mingle, among other themed events. Outside of its quirky décor and casual environment, Little Dipper is home to the award-winning whiskey portfolio of the Blanco, Texas-based distillery Milam & Greene. Enjoy Little Dipper’s patio during the warmer days. with an elderflower sour in hand. Though made with Milam & Greene’s robust Triple Cask Bourbon, this fizzy cocktail is approachable, bright, and refreshing with a hint of zesty lemon juice.

304 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77002
(713) 223-0107
(713) 223-0107

Eight Row Flint

Tacos, proprietary whiskeys, and Texas beer are always a win, and this Heights area bar offers all three of these tasty treats. Eight Row Flint was once a Citgo gas station that’s now become a well-stocked hub of spirits, especially bourbon. They have over 100 bourbon bottles and five handpicked single barrels for you to indulge in a cask-strength sipping experience. Eight Row Flint’s single-barrel solera, aptly called the Infinity Blend, is an ever-evolving blend of whiskey from every barrel they’ve ever owned.

1039 Yale St, Houston, TX 77008
(832) 409-1850
(832) 409-1850

La Reserve Whiskey Lounge

Intention can be seen, smelled, and tasted at La Reserve Whiskey Lounge, located inside the Omni Houston Hotel in Uptown. Every touch of detail seamlessly contributes to this bar’s Texas–inspired motif, from framed black and white photographs capturing the Bayou City’s history to their array of local whiskey blends. The bar is adorned with supple deep brown leather seating, with sprinklings of bronze accented high-top bar seats, amid a blood orange glow from behind the bar. The Riff, a citrusy cocktail with a bourbon base, calls for barrel-aged orange bitters, lemon, and Aperol. Swap the Woodford Reserve in exchange for San Antonio’s Rebecca Creek Fine Texas Blended Whiskey for a flavorful pop of soft oak on the palate.

4 Riverway, Houston, TX 77056
(713) 871-8181
(713) 871-8181

Captain Foxheart's Bad News Bar & Spirit Lodge

Captain Foxheart’s Bad News Bar & Spirit Lodge is a favorite of local bartenders and everyday patrons alike, thanks to its reliably excellent cocktails. The extended wooden bar, glistening chandeliers, and a vinyl record on rotation create a soothing atmosphere as you consider the new bottle arrivals written on the chalkboard behind the bar. The Bad News Bar crew are experts at tailoring cocktails to suit guests’ unique palates, so this is a chance to experiment. Tell the bartender you’d like to try their spin on a Manhattan using Milam & Greene’s Straight Rye Whiskey finished in Port Wine Casks. This rye’s rich chocolate and blackberry notes add even more depth to the complex classic.

308 Main St, Houston, TX 77002

