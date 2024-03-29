7 Excellent Places to Enjoy Cocktails Made With Texas Whiskey

Earlier this month, Beyoncé took to Instagram to share visuals of her first country album, Cowboy Carter. During the album’s promotion, the Houston native said that she “did not feel welcomed” in the country music space following a 2016 CMA Awards performance.

But Houstonians know that cowboy culture exists well beyond limited, racist tropes. In a series of Cowboy Carter Instagram teasers, fans quickly locked in on the singer decked out in a head-to-toe cowgirl fit and a chilled rocks glass filled with whiskey — a true marker of the Texas spirit. And in Houston, you don’t have to search too far for quality brown liquor.

Whether looking for quality sips to enjoy during a Cowboy Carter listening party, or just in of need a great pour over ice, we compiled a list of some of our favorite Houston bars offering Texas pours.

And bonus: Can’t make it to one of these hotspots this weekend? No sweat. Located in Third Ward’s OST Liquor carries a lengthy list of Texas whiskeys, and the state’s first Black-owned whiskey brand, Grayson Texas Blended Bourbon Whiskey, has limited Batch 2A releases available at select Spec’s stores. The delectable notes of oak and brown sugar brulée pineapple upside-down cake make this worth the citywide treasure hunt.

