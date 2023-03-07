18 Essential Restaurants on South Padre Island

South Padre Island is a spring break haven for rowdy tourists, but the Texas island, and its beaches, are open year-round. Whether you’re there for kiteboarding or to kick back at the beach, South Padre Island offers a wide variety of cuisines, including Tex-Mex, Italian, and fresh-caught seafood — many with stunning Gulf Coast views.

If you’re there for a fishing weekend, try ending the day by visiting one of several local restaurants, such as Dirty Al’s or Sea Ranch Restaurant and Bar, to boil or fry your catch for you. And don’t forget cocktails: between margaritas with fresh-pressed juice from Viva SPI and craft beer from Padre Island Brewing Co., there’s plenty of options on the island to treat yourself on your next vacation.

Here are 18 of the best restaurants on South Padre Island.