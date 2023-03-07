 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Seafood soup at a restaurant on South Padre Island Facebook

18 Essential Restaurants on South Padre Island

Feast on fresh fish, oysters, and seafood all year long

by Lane Gillespie and Brittany Britto Garley Updated
Facebook

South Padre Island is a spring break haven for rowdy tourists, but the Texas island, and its beaches, are open year-round. Whether you’re there for kiteboarding or to kick back at the beach, South Padre Island offers a wide variety of cuisines, including Tex-Mex, Italian, and fresh-caught seafood — many with stunning Gulf Coast views.

If you’re there for a fishing weekend, try ending the day by visiting one of several local restaurants, such as Dirty Al’s or Sea Ranch Restaurant and Bar, to boil or fry your catch for you. And don’t forget cocktails: between margaritas with fresh-pressed juice from Viva SPI and craft beer from Padre Island Brewing Co., there’s plenty of options on the island to treat yourself on your next vacation.

Here are 18 of the best restaurants on South Padre Island.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Mariscos Playa Azul Cafe

Nestled within the Ramada by Wyndham & Suites South Padre Island, Mariscos Playa Azul Cafe specializes in Tex-Mex seafood, including saucy shrimp dishes plated with rice and vegetables, as well as fried platters of shrimp, calamari, tilapia, flounder, and other varieties of seafood. Of course, the restaurant also has enchilada and tamales, along with a variety of refreshing drinks; choose from cucumber, pineapple, hibiscus, and more.

6200 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, Texas 78597
512-507-0185
Seafood soup at Mariscos Facebook

Josephine’s Kitchen

Josephine’s Kitchen, which is only open from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., is a brunch favorite to fuel up before a day at the beach. Check out its award-winning shrimp and grits or weekend specials: A roast pork hash or brioche French toast stuffed with strawberries and cream cheese.

3409 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX 78597
(956) 299-4910

F&B

Perfect for couples wanting a date night on their beach vacation (or just an excuse to wear hard pants), F&B one of South Padre Island’s most exciting steakhouses. The steak is the star of the show here, but the menu also includes a wide selection of luxurious entrees like smoked duck breast, short rib ragu, and sea scallops. The drink menu reminds you you’re on the coast, offering cocktails heavy on citrus and fruit flavors — like an Italian 75 brightened with blood orange juice, lemon, and citrus-infused Nue vodka.

3109 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX 78597
(956) 772-8114
Image of a chicken dish at the F&amp;B restaurant on South Padre Island Facebook

Cafe on the Beach

The Palms Resort, a decades-old hotel, offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a view from its restaurant, Cafe on the Beach. But you don’t have to be a guest at the resort to try the food, which includes seafood like red snapper and oysters, and twists on brunch favorites such as migas and malted pancakes.

3616 Gulf Blvd, South Padre Island, TX 78597
(956) 761-2703

Laguna BOB

Laguna Bob is one of the most notable oceanfront restaurants on South Padre Island, offering fried shrimp, wings and burgers with a killer view. Check out the daily $8 specials for more affordable meal options, and don’t miss the live entertainment options, either. Different bands play live music almost daily. with different bands playing nearly daily.

2401 Laguna Blvd, South Padre Island, TX 78597
(956) 433-5499

Padre Island Brewing Co.

South Padre Island’s stop for brewed-on-site beer also has a vast menu. However, those expecting a traditional pub menu will instead find fresh snapper filets and beer-battered shrimp, as well as entrees like Texas quail and pizza topped with smoked meat. Padre Island Brewing Co. offers various dietary substitutions for vegetarians, plant-based eaters, and people avoiding gluten, like a cauliflower pizza crust, Beyond Burger, and vegan mozzarella, all provided without an extra charge.

3400 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX 78597
(956) 761-9585

Grapevine Cafe

With an all-day breakfast menu, Grapevine is arguably the best breakfast and lunch spot on the island. Find standout lemon blueberry goat cheese pancakes topped with lemon zest and whipped cream, breakfast platters, agua frescas, and coffee roasted in-house. Need something on the run? Stop in for the tacos Tejanos. In both regular and supersize, these come packed with scrambled eggs, with the choice of adding a plethora of meats, including beef fajita and chorizo, and veggies.

100 E Swordfish St, South Padre Island, TX 78597
(956) 761-8463

The Meatball Cafe

The Meatball Cafe is a South Padre Island favorite for pizza and pasta to feed a family. Its gorgeous patio surrounded by greenery is also a great date night spot to dine on lobster ravioli or fresh-made linguini and clams. 

2412 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX 78597
(956) 299-4605

Daddy's Seafood & Cajun Kitchen

Load up on fresh seafood at Daddy’s Seafood & Cajun Kitchen, which serves everything from Cajun-style seafood boils loaded with crawfish, snow crab, shrimp, and platters of oysters on ice. The restaurant also has a fish market so that you can bring some Gulf Coast goodness home. 

1800 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX 78597
(956) 761-1975

Rocotto Grill

For a different kind of seafood feast, Rocotto Grill offers Peruvian and Japanese food, including a small variety of sushi rolls and seafood-laden dishes such as black paella, which is loaded with clams, mussels, shrimp and octopus and takes its name from squid ink which is mixed into the rice. 

1500 Gulf Blvd, South Padre Island, TX 78597
(956) 761-5555

Ceviche Ceviche

For a fast raw fish option, Ceviche Ceviche offers fast casual ceviche that can be loaded with a choice of fresh vegetables, avocado, fruit, citrus, sauces and more. Come early — it opens at 10:30 a.m. and tends to sell out before closing. 

1004 Padre Blvd H1, South Padre Island, TX 78597
(956) 772-1555

Yummies Bistro

This cheery breakfast and lunch spot specializes in thick, fluffy pancakes and a barbacoa plate served only on Sundays. Its lattes are a show-stopper, loaded with Irish cream syrup, Mexican chocolate, dulce de leche, Nutella, and other flavors and topped with brightly colored, highly Instagramable latte art. 

700 Padre Blvd Ste K, South Padre Island, TX 78597
(956) 761-2526

Gabriella's

Gabriella’s is a classic sit-down spot for pasta, subs, brick oven pizza and Italian entrees, from chicken marsala to chicken parmesan. The mussels Italiano and fried ravioli are a favorite among the wide variety of appetizers. Just looking for a brick-oven pizza to take back to the hotel? Try pizza delivery from its sister restaurant, Pizzeria Express by Gabriella’s. 

700 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX 78597
(956) 761-6111

Sea Ranch Restaurant-Bar

South Padre Island has plenty of seafood restaurants, but Sea Ranch has an extensive range of fish, shrimp, crab, scallops, lobster, oysters and more. One of its signature dishes is its red snapper, which can be prepared in various sizes and presentations, including fried, broiled, blackened, grilled, or Cubano.

1 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX 78597
(956) 761-1314

VIVA SPI

Viva SPI is the lunch and dinner counterpart to the owners’ better-known South Padre Island restaurant, Yummies Bistro, a breakfast joint only a mile away. Yummies Bistro specializes in straightforward, albeit delicious American breakfast fare, but Viva SPI offers a more upscale, Latin-influenced menu, such as a light mango ceviche and shrimp tacos. The cocktails menu here are a hit, and many have fresh-pressed juice, like palomas and a range of margaritas.

202 W Whiting St, South Padre Island, TX 78597
(956) 707-8482

Nautico Island Grill

Nautico Island Grill is one of South Padre Island’s newest restaurants; it only opened in January. Owners and South Padre Island natives Jenna Ghilain, Briana Ghilain-Scanlan, and Danni Lynn Smith have created a hotspot for excellent grub on the island. Ultralight seafood and colorful Tex-Mex plates have garnered acclaim;  the fish tacos — served fried, grilled, or blackened and slathered with jalapeño ranch or chipotle sauce — are one of the most popular offerings here. On the way to the beach? There’s a drive-thru for online orders.

1313 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, Texas 78597
956-772-7074

Mahi Nic

Mahi Nic serves a straightforward menu with pulled pork-loaded nachos, thick-cut fries, burgers, and tacos. Check out its frozen margaritas and frozen lemonade, too, to keep away the Texas heat. As a bonus, it is on a South Padre Island dock, only steps away from the water. 

33384 State Park Rd 100, South Padre Island, TX 78597
(956) 243-0279

Dirty Al's

Dirty Al’s opened in 1986 by Alfonso Salazar, whose family now owns several notable South Padre Island restaurants, including Daddy’s Seafood & Cajun Kitchen and Josephine’s Kitchen. But the original still serves Gulf Coast staples, like peel-and-eat shrimp, seafood tacos, po’ boys and, of course, baskets filled with heaps of fried shrimp, fish, oysters, and chicken. 

33396 State Park Rd 100, South Padre Island, TX 78597
(956) 761-4901

