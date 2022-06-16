 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Saigon Hustle’s banh mi trio.
Saigon Hustle serves banh mi, made with bread baked fresh daily — all via drive-thru.
Saigon Hustle

13 Houston Restaurants With Brag-Worthy Banh Mi

Few other cities in the country have banh mi down quite like the Bayou City

by Brittany Britto Garley
Saigon Hustle serves banh mi, made with bread baked fresh daily — all via drive-thru.
| Saigon Hustle
by Brittany Britto Garley

Banh mi isn’t your average sandwich. It’s a historical art form.

Stemming from France’s occupation of Vietnam in the mid-19th century, the dish is a flavorful combination of Vietnamese and French flavors in which a crispy-yet-fluffy French baguette serves as the vehicle for succulent meats, fresh and pickled vegetables, creamy sauces, and sometimes pork pate.

Though a result and reminder of colonization, this affordable street food has turned into a beloved signature within the Vietnamese community. And fortunately for Texas, few other cities in the country have banh mi down like Houston.

Home to one of the largest Vietnamese communities in the country, the city harbors ample restaurants that are dishing out expertly made sandwiches alongside comforting bowls of pho and rice bowls. Some even say the love for banh mi here is enough to rival the local love of Louisiana’s po’ boy.

But don’t just take Eater’s word for it. Try it for yourself, using this list of some of the best banh mi in the city.

Don’t see your favorite banh mi purveyor on this list? Shout it out in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Ba Mien Bistro

5102 FM 1960
Houston, TX 77069
(281) 781-8138
Sandwiches are a sure-fire specialty at this no-frills Vietnamese bistro. But if the quality banh mi — made with your choice of grilled pork, beef, or chicken — isn’t quite enough, add the chili-basil wings, the tofu spring rolls, or a bowl of flavorful pho to your order.

2. Saigon Hustle

3323 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77018
(713) 565-1414
Opened earlier this year, the early success of this Garden Oaks Vietnamese drive-thru proves healthier options on the go are not only possible, but in demand. This colorful fast-casual joint offers made-to-order proteins like chargrilled barbecue pork, honey soy barbecued chicken, and honey-glazed lemongrass tofu — stuffed either in freshly baked bread, or piled atop customizable rice, vermicelli noodle, or salad bowls.

3. Bao Bao Banh Mi

1127 Eldridge Pkwy #1030
Houston, TX 77077
(832) 672-5690
Since 2016, Bao Bao has gotten creative with its banh mi, marinating its meats and proteins in sauces ranging from lemongrass soy sauce and Hawaiian pineapple glaze to a Korean gochujang. Try the pork, pate, and grilled chicken-loaded “special,” or the bulgogi rib-eye beef banh mi — both of which are topped with jalapeno, pickled carrots, cucumbers, jalapeno, cilantro, and garlic aioli. Vegetarian? Opt for the avocado or tofu caramelized tofu as your filling.

4. The Pho Fix

1010 Prairie St
Houston, TX 77002
(281) 888-4323
Though pho is an obvious go-to, this Underground Hall shop’s banh mi options have also found a following of its own. Choose between the “Pho Dip” — a baked baguette that is slathered in bone marrow butter and topped with fatty brisket, basil, cilantro, and onion before its drizzled with spicy aioli and hoisin sauce — or go meatless, with a combination of veggie protein, a seasoned vegan butter, tofu, and all the fix-ins. Both come with a side of flavorful broth for the dunking.

5. Pho Saigon

2808 Milam St D
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 524-3734
With 10 locations around the city, this Vietnamese noodle house charbroils chicken, pork, beef, and more, offering it up in a variety of pho, vermicelli, and steamed rice bowls, or its stacked banh mi. Take your pick from the array of coffee, teas, and fresh juices and sodas to sweeten the deal.

6. Thien An Sandwiches

2611 San Jacinto St
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 522-7007
Handheld sandwiches are certainly the main event at Thien An, where banh mi can be filled with your choice of protein, including fried eggs, fried tofu, lemongrass marinated meats, and Vietnamese cold cuts, like pork ear and ham. But if you prefer your sandwich deconstructed, there’s an option for you, too. The Banh Mi Bo Luc Lac hot ga tops a bed of lettuce with Vietnamese shaking beef and a fried egg with a side of French bread. The Banh Mi XM Dia dish, a pork meatball soup, is similarly served with a baguette for dipping.

7. Cali Sandwich & Pho

2900 Travis St
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 520-0710
Here at this H-town staple, you can find flavorful beef, grilled chicken, barbecue pork, and meatball banh mi, with a bread that offers a nice crust on the outside and a fluffy butteriness on the inside, all for under $5.

8. B&T Cafe

2007 W Alabama St ste b
Houston, TX 77098
(832) 516-8871
Whether it be the spicy barbecue pork, fried tofu, or the shredded chicken banh mi, all will run you under $5, meaning more money to splurge on a slurpable coffee, tea, or slushy.

9. Old Saigon Cafe

6383 Westheimer Rd Suite B
Houston, TX 77057
(832) 668-5270
Aside from heartwarming pho, Old Saigon’s Vietnamese cuisine is worth bragging about to your friends. Served with a side of truffle fries, banh mi sandwiches come with grilled pork, shaking beef, or your choice of spicy lemongrass-ladened tofu, chicken, or beef. Finish your meal with the ultimate cool down — the coffee smoothie or the decadent banana split.

10. Oui Banh Mi

1601 Richmond Ave.
Houston, TX 77006
(832) 831-5172
With 15 options to fill your banh mi, including meatballs, beef, shredded or chargrilled chicken, and pork that’s roasted, barbecued, or steamed, this Montrose Vietnamese restaurant is bound to have something that you’ll say yes to. What’s more — the shop is equipped with a drive-thru window, meaning you can order its delicious spring rolls, Vietnamese ice coffee, rice bowls, and hefty slices of pink velvet cake to go.

11. Roostar

5551 Richmond Ave.
Houston, TX 77056
(832) 767-3319
With recipes adapted from her grandmother’s sandwich shop in Vietnam, Linda Nguyen and her husband Ronnie have created a legacy of their own in Houston with Roostar’s artfully made banh mi. Here, the toothsome baguette loaves are chock-full of customer favorites, ranging from chopped rib-eye to fried pollock and the “special” combination of juicy sous vide pork belly, ham, and savory pate. Make it meatless with Impossible protein, crispy tofu, or chunky avocado, and if you’re looking to lessen the endearing crunch, skip the bread and opt for the bowl or lettuce wrap option.

12. Khang Vietnamese Sandwich Cafe

13618 Bellaire Blvd Suite E1
Houston, TX 77083
(713) 498-4548
When it comes to food, Khang’s promises affordable and flavorful dishes. The lunch combo includes a hot banh mi with your choice of protein, along with a cold milk tea that comes in a variety of flavors, for just $5.50.

13. Pho Bình By Night

12148 Bellaire Blvd #101
Houston, TX 77072
(832) 351-2464
Open late, this Vietnamese mainstay has multiple locations around town, meaning there’s no shortage of its delicious banh mi in the area. The sandwiches are served with your choice of fried eggs, grilled pork, shredded chicken, tilapia, or a combination of cold cuts. To pate or not to pate is up to you.

