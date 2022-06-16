13 Houston Restaurants With Brag-Worthy Banh Mi

Few other cities in the country have banh mi down quite like the Bayou City

Banh mi isn’t your average sandwich. It’s a historical art form.

Stemming from France’s occupation of Vietnam in the mid-19th century, the dish is a flavorful combination of Vietnamese and French flavors in which a crispy-yet-fluffy French baguette serves as the vehicle for succulent meats, fresh and pickled vegetables, creamy sauces, and sometimes pork pate.

Though a result and reminder of colonization, this affordable street food has turned into a beloved signature within the Vietnamese community. And fortunately for Texas, few other cities in the country have banh mi down like Houston.

Home to one of the largest Vietnamese communities in the country, the city harbors ample restaurants that are dishing out expertly made sandwiches alongside comforting bowls of pho and rice bowls. Some even say the love for banh mi here is enough to rival the local love of Louisiana’s po’ boy.

But don’t just take Eater’s word for it. Try it for yourself, using this list of some of the best banh mi in the city.

Don’t see your favorite banh mi purveyor on this list? Shout it out in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.