Houston’s 19 Essential Breakfast Spots

Brunch may get a lot of shine for its boozy drinks, but let’s be real. Brunch wouldn’t be anything without the OG that is breakfast, and luckily, Houston recognizes that breakfast is truly the most important meal of the day.

That means pancakes, pastries, coffee, and inventive egg-centered dishes abound in the city — whether traversing the city in the early A.M. or late in the afternoon, and whether looking for a lazy, low-key Saturday morning spot, a grab-and-go type cafe, or a high-energy diner.

Thus, this list has been updated to give you some of the latest and most exciting options in Houston breakfast. Pondicheri, Buffalo Grille, Tiny Boxwoods, Lucille’s, and Kraftsmen Baking have been rotated out to make room for undeniable breakfast spots like the Toasted Yolk, Snooze A.M. Eatery, Puebla’s Mexican Kitchen, Cielito Cafe, Tel-Wink Grill, Red Oak Cafe, and Chez Beignets III.

So, after you’re done hitting snooze once or twice, here are 19 of Houston’s essential breakfast spots that deserve a visit.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.