chilaquiles divorciados with two fried eggs at Puebla’s Mexican Kitchen.
Puebla’s Mexican Kitchen in the Heights dishes out some of the best breakfast in Houston.
Brittany Britto Garley

Houston’s 19 Essential Breakfast Spots

Where to eat breakfast like a champion

by Brittany Britto Garley and Rhiannon Saegert Updated
Puebla’s Mexican Kitchen in the Heights dishes out some of the best breakfast in Houston.
| Brittany Britto Garley
by Brittany Britto Garley and Rhiannon Saegert Updated

Brunch may get a lot of shine for its boozy drinks, but let’s be real. Brunch wouldn’t be anything without the OG that is breakfast, and luckily, Houston recognizes that breakfast is truly the most important meal of the day.

That means pancakes, pastries, coffee, and inventive egg-centered dishes abound in the city — whether traversing the city in the early A.M. or late in the afternoon, and whether looking for a lazy, low-key Saturday morning spot, a grab-and-go type cafe, or a high-energy diner.

Thus, this list has been updated to give you some of the latest and most exciting options in Houston breakfast. Pondicheri, Buffalo Grille, Tiny Boxwoods, Lucille’s, and Kraftsmen Baking have been rotated out to make room for undeniable breakfast spots like the Toasted Yolk, Snooze A.M. Eatery, Puebla’s Mexican Kitchen, Cielito Cafe, Tel-Wink Grill, Red Oak Cafe, and Chez Beignets III.

So, after you’re done hitting snooze once or twice, here are 19 of Houston’s essential breakfast spots that deserve a visit.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Puebla's Mexican Kitchen

With no more than a dozen tables inside, this Heights restaurant is a local go-to, serving up a variety of tacos, loaded sopes, chilaquiles divorciados — served with both tomatillo and guajillo sauces, and deep-fried gorditas — all with a down-home feel. Try the signature cinnamon coffee, served in a colorful clay mug, and take in the colorful decor and pop culture

6320 N Main St, Houston, TX 77009
(713) 426-9062
(713) 426-9062

Barnaby's Cafe

Breakfast is a filling favorite at this kid- and dog-friendly neighborhood haunt, which cooks up items like chicken-fried steak and eggs, falafel scramble with hummus, and ground buffalo scramble with mushrooms and egg. The red velvet pancakes with cream cheese icing and French toast breakfast sandwich with ham and Swiss cheese is a true treat — best enjoyed on the outdoor patio.

414 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019
(713) 522-8898
(713) 522-8898

Dish Society

A farm-to-table breakfast and lunch spot with multiple locations, Dish Society brings local flavor to classic breakfast dishes, with fluffy pancakes, Nutella French toast, brisket and eggs, house beignets, and more. Wake up with a coffee or hot tea, or turn breakfast into brunch with a fruity mimosa flight.

5740 San Felipe St #100, Houston, TX
(832) 538-1060
(832) 538-1060

Koffeteria

This EaDo cafe offers some of the most creative sweet and savory pastries in town, from aromatic beef pho kolaches to pumpkin spice muffing tops, and breakfast tacos, like the Chinese sausage and egg taco with green papaya pico. Check for newest items on the website, which is updated daily, and don’t forget coffee. The hot salty Cambodian latte — made with sweetened condensed milk, housemade sourdough butter, and a sprinkle of Maldon salt — is worth a try.

1110 Hutchins St Suite 102, Houston, TX 77003

Cielito Cafe

Tucked away in a little house in Montrose, this busy Mexican cafe is a perfect stop if riding solo or with a friend. Here, sweet cajeta toast served with bacon bits and eggs, breakfast sandwiches made with Mexican concha bread, and plenty of aguas frescas with the option to add a chamoy rim await. Stop by on the weekends for menudo, but be sure to carpool or opt to travel through a ride-sharing service. Parking is tight.

1915 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006
(832) 409-5253
(832) 409-5253

La Guadalupana Cafe and Bakery

This family-owned restaurant boasts fresh-squeezed juices, spiced coffees, artfully made almond croissants, and Mexican breakfast essentials, like migas and tortas filled with eggs, chorizo, potatoes, beans, onions, and peppers. The machaca nortena — a shredded dried beef platter served with scrambled eggs, sauteed veggies, and beans — and the vampire juice, a blend of orange, carrot, and beet are a perfect pairing. Order a slice of tres leches cake for later.

2109 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX
(713) 522-2301
(713) 522-2301

Harry's Restaurant

Launched by a Greek and Ecuadorian couple in the early 1990s, this comforting breakfast spot serves up popular breakfast items with Latin and Grecian flair. There’s Baklava French Toast made with Challah bread; pupusas stuffed with zucchini and queso; and the Larissa plate that includes two eggs, seasoned potatoes, and tomatoes covered in feta and parsley.

318 Tuam St, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 528-0198
(713) 528-0198

Brothers Taco House

Start the morning at this essential Houston taqueria, where tortillas are loaded up with egg, sausage, potatoes, and more into giant breakfast tacos priced at less than $2 each. Be warned — the line gets long but it typically moves pretty quickly.

1604 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77003
(713) 223-0091
(713) 223-0091

Blacksmith

Vietnamese steak and eggs with house paté, chilaquiles with black beans and queso fresco, and croissants with creme fraiche are just the tipping point at this coffee shop. In addition to its plethora of teas, kombucha, and agua fresca, Blacksmith pours gourmet coffees, with beans most recently imported from regions in Guatemala and Colombia.

1018 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX
(832) 360-7470
(832) 360-7470

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Despite being a Colorado import, Snooze has a special place in Houston thanks to its pillowy pancakes with decadent toppings, a rotation of seasonal items, and drinks like bloody marys mimosas, and cocktails that keep breakfast buzzing. The breakfast pot pie — a comforting flaky puff pastry smothered in rosemary-sage gravy — can be stuffed and topped with your choice of more than two dozen ingredients.

3217 Montrose Blvd Suite 100, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 574-6655
(713) 574-6655

Common Bond Cafe & Bakery

With multiple locations around the city, Common Bond offers weekday breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and all-day weekend brunch, with items like buttermilk biscuits smothered in jalapeno pork sausage and topped with two soft yolk eggs, and lox tartine. Plus, the bakery offers easy, on-the-go options like freshly baked baguettes, macarons, and pain au chocolat.

1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX
(713) 529-3535
(713) 529-3535

Empire Cafe

This gas station turned cozy cafe serves up hearty breakfast staples, like buildable omelets, breakfast tacos, sticky buns, and Italian-inspired frittatas. Round out the most important meal of the day with mozzarella-smothered potatoes and a prickly pear margarita.   

1732 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX
(713) 528-4176
(713) 528-4176

The Breakfast Klub

For a true Southern-style breakfast, come here for chicken and waffles, catfish and grits, and (no, really) green eggs and ham, made with chives, spinach, and bell peppers. The Breakfast Klub also sells its own pancake mixes, so true believers can recreate their dishes at home.

3711 Travis St, Houston, TX
(713) 528-8561
(713) 528-8561
The Breakfast Klub’s chicken and waffles with strawberries.
The Breakfast Klub’s wings and waffles is one of the city’s most iconic dishes.
The Breakfast Klub

The Toasted Yolk

They say everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and when it comes to breakfast, this Texas chain indeed does it big. There are churro-style doughnuts, breakfast burritos bursting at the seams, various versions of eggs benedicts rebranded as “The Arnolds,” plus coffees, mimosas, and sangrias to make your A.M. festive. Go for the Cowboy Scramble, which is comprised of two split buttermilk biscuits topped with bacon, sausage, ham, onions, and three scrambled eggs, and smothered with a healthy heap of country sausage gravy.

2711 Fountain View Dr Suite A, Houston, TX 77057
(832) 410-4710
(832) 410-4710

Dandelion Cafe

This Bellaire cafe welcomes the community to kickstart their day with freshly brewed coffee concoctions, build-your-own omelets, breakfast tacos, and “sweet stuff,” like buttermilk pancakes and blueberry lemon curd french toast sticks. Check the weekly specials, which include buy-one, get-one free tacos on Tuesdays; half-off pancakes on Wednesdays; and $3 mimosas, beers, and smoothies on Thursdays. Or, stop by for happy hour from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays for a small coffee and a pastry for $5.

5405 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, TX 77401
(832) 988-9210
(832) 988-9210

Tel-Wink Grill

This no-frills city diner promises large portions of all the breakfast basics and beyond at affordable prices. Try the catfish fillet, country-fried steak, or two center-cut pork chops with eggs, a side of grits or hashbrowns, and toast or biscuits for $9. Spring for a Belgian waffle with creamery butter for $6.

4318 Telephone Rd, Houston, TX 77087
(713) 644-4933
(713) 644-4933

NY Deli

Find bagels, of course, but also dishes like corned beef hash, sweet and savory cream cheeses, challah french toast, cheese blintzes, and potato pancakes with sour cream and apple sauce. The weekday breakfast special, which includes two eggs, a bagel or toast, plus your choice of home fries, grits, sliced tomatoes, or fruit, is a steal for $7.

9724 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77096
(713) 692-2435
(713) 692-2435

Chez Beignets III

This Sugar Land shop proves that beignets should be enjoyed any time of day, and here there are dozens to choose from. Begin your morning with a bacon or chorizo, egg, and cheese-stuffed beignet, or go the sweet route with a lemon curd-filled or bananas foster-stuffed beignet that’s dripping with caramel sauce. A hot coffee, latte, or Vietnamese iced tea makes for the perfect companion.

3701 Hwy 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 242-0011
(281) 242-0011

Red Oak Cafe - League City

League City residents swear by this local spot — often leading to a packed house and lines out the door. But the breakfast paninis, pancakes, and “kitchen sink quesadillas,” stuffed with veggies, cheese, and your choice of meats with a side of salsa and hashbrowns or grits are well worth the wait.

6011 W Main St a106, League City, TX 77573
(832) 905-3150
(832) 905-3150

Related Maps