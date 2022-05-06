Perfectly molded to pack in clean, honest lump crab meat, and presented simply with lemon or a saucy accompaniment, few dishes offer decadence like that of a well-built crab cake. Top notch portions ought not to be too bready nor too soft, but rather rich and textured with layer after layer of fresh crab meat. The savory sometimes-starter-sometimes-entree, is a treat to say the least — but it can be a rare find on restaurant menus at times. So who’s got ‘em, and are they worth the splurge? From casual cafes to upscale destinations sourcing seafood from around the globe, consider our breakdown of restaurants touting the top cakes in all the land.Read More
The 10 Best Crab Cakes in Houston
Where to find the best lump crab-filled mounds
1. Rainbow Lodge
Houston, TX 77008
If there’s anything better than a crab cake, it’s a crab cake with bacon. At Rainbow Lodge, the classic dish is amped up with chunky bits of bacon and green onion. It’s all served atop saucy creole mustard butter.
2. State Fare Kitchen & Bar
Houston, TX 77024
Make a meal out of the crab cakes at State Fare, where a double portion of pan-fried cakes arrive atop a creamy remoulade and are served alongside Hoppin’ John rice. Give them a try at State Fare’s new water-front location in the Woodlands.
3. B&B Butchers & Restaurant
Houston, TX 77007
At B&B Butchers and Restaurant, the crab cake boasts a hefty price tag of $35 for a single portion, but it’s well worth the splurge. Made with jumbo lump crab meat and presented with a whole grain mustard cream sauce, this savory cake packs a punch of tangy flavor.
4. Willie G's Seafood
Houston, TX 77027
It’s no surprise that this swanky hangout, known for its extravagant seafood offerings, has one of the best crab cake dishes in town. Willie G’s touts a double dose of crab with its neatly packed cake. This crab cake is served with tart remoulade and kimchi marinated crab claws.
5. Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette
Houston, TX 77027
This popular seafood haunt may be synonymous with fabulous oysters, but it boasts a killer menu of heartier seafood plates, including the butter-fried Chesapeake crab cake. A puncture of the crisp, golden exterior reveals a buttery crab filling. Meanwhile, the brussel slaw, remoulade, and fries serve as worthy accompaniments.
6. Ouisie's Table
Houston, TX 77027
At this iconic River Oaks restaurant, there are plenty of ways to get your crab cake fix. Kick off your meal with a crab cake starter, served with house-made jalapeno tartar sauce — Ousie’s offers a mini at lunch, and a full-size portion at dinner. And during Sunday brunch, the crab cake eggs Benedict is a standout.
7. Ouzo Bay
Houston, TX 77027
The spotlight is on indulgent seafood plates at the ritzy Mediterranean restaurant in River Oaks District, and its Maryland crab cakes are among the city’s best. A pair arrive with chili remoulade, broccolini, and old bay hollandaise.
8. Loch Bar
Houston, TX 77027
This posh seafood tavern in River Oaks District has plenty of crab-inspired dishes to choose from, including Maryland crab cakes. An order of two will set you back $60, but you won’t likely regret it — these babies are the real deal, tightly packed with creamy lump crab meat, and served with mixed baby greens with a side of Old Bay remoulade.
9. Eddie V's Prime Seafood
Houston, TX 77098
Fine dining stalwart, Eddie V’s is a haven for steak and seafood delights. It’s no surprise, then, that its Maryland-style crab cakes are a fine way to kick off a wine-fueled meal. Sauteed, and served with a spicy chive remoulade, these crab cakes aren’t recommended for sharing.
10. Ragin' Cajun
Houston, TX 77027
Ragin’ Cajun is a Houston institution, famous for its spicy Cajun eats, and its pan-seared South Louisiana crab cake is not to be missed. Seasoned with the restaurant’s own spice blend and served with a signature remoulade sauce, this crab cake is a bargain at just $14.