B&amp;B Butcher’s crab cake on a white table top.
The jumbo lump crab cake at B&B Butchers is pure elegance on a plate.
Alex Wu

The 10 Best Crab Cakes in Houston

Where to find the best lump crab-filled mounds

by Megha McSwain
The jumbo lump crab cake at B&B Butchers is pure elegance on a plate.
| Alex Wu
by Megha McSwain

Perfectly molded to pack in clean, honest lump crab meat, and presented simply with lemon or a saucy accompaniment, few dishes offer decadence like that of a well-built crab cake. Top notch portions ought not to be too bready nor too soft, but rather rich and textured with layer after layer of fresh crab meat. The savory sometimes-starter-sometimes-entree, is a treat to say the least — but it can be a rare find on restaurant menus at times. So who’s got ‘em, and are they worth the splurge? From casual cafes to upscale destinations sourcing seafood from around the globe, consider our breakdown of restaurants touting the top cakes in all the land.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Rainbow Lodge

2011 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
If there’s anything better than a crab cake, it’s a crab cake with bacon. At Rainbow Lodge, the classic dish is amped up with chunky bits of bacon and green onion. It’s all served atop saucy creole mustard butter.

Single crab cake is served on a white rectangular plate with green garnish and orange sauce.
Crab cakes are better with bacon.
Patterson Murphy PR

2. State Fare Kitchen & Bar

947 Gessner Rd Suite B-190
Houston, TX 77024
Make a meal out of the crab cakes at State Fare, where a double portion of pan-fried cakes arrive atop a creamy remoulade and are served alongside Hoppin’ John rice. Give them a try at State Fare’s new water-front location in the Woodlands.

Two crab cakes with a side of rice.
Bet you can’t have just one.
Lisa Gochman PR

3. B&B Butchers & Restaurant

1814 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
At B&B Butchers and Restaurant, the crab cake boasts a hefty price tag of $35 for a single portion, but it’s well worth the splurge. Made with jumbo lump crab meat and presented with a whole grain mustard cream sauce, this savory cake packs a punch of tangy flavor.

Single crab cake on a white plate cloaked in a yellow sauce.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant doesn’t skimp on the crab in their crab cake.
Alex Wu

4. Willie G's Seafood

1640 W Loop S
Houston, TX 77027
It’s no surprise that this swanky hangout, known for its extravagant seafood offerings, has one of the best crab cake dishes in town. Willie G’s touts a double dose of crab with its neatly packed cake. This crab cake is served with tart remoulade and kimchi marinated crab claws.

5. Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette

4224 San Felipe St
Houston, TX 77027
This popular seafood haunt may be synonymous with fabulous oysters, but it boasts a killer menu of heartier seafood plates, including the butter-fried Chesapeake crab cake. A puncture of the crisp, golden exterior reveals a buttery crab filling. Meanwhile, the brussel slaw, remoulade, and fries serve as worthy accompaniments.

Crab cake with slaw and fries are present on the right side of the photo’s frame on a white plate as a hand uses a silver fork at an angle to touch the food.
Liberty Kitchen’s Chesapeake crab cake is served with brussel slaw and fries.
Lisa Gochman PR

6. Ouisie's Table

3939 San Felipe St
Houston, TX 77027
At this iconic River Oaks restaurant, there are plenty of ways to get your crab cake fix. Kick off your meal with a crab cake starter, served with house-made jalapeno tartar sauce — Ousie’s offers a mini at lunch, and a full-size portion at dinner. And during Sunday brunch, the crab cake eggs Benedict is a standout.

Crab cake eggs benedict.
Ousie’s crab cake egg benedict is a true indulgence.
Gracie DiAnne Henley

7. Ouzo Bay

4444 Westheimer Rd Suite G130
Houston, TX 77027
The spotlight is on indulgent seafood plates at the ritzy Mediterranean restaurant in River Oaks District, and its Maryland crab cakes are among the city’s best. A pair arrive with chili remoulade, broccolini, and old bay hollandaise. 

Two crab cakes on a plate with greens on the site and silver fork placed on top. A bottom of a wine glasses stands in the background.
Colossal Maryland crab cakes at Ouzo Bay.
Becca Wright

8. Loch Bar

4444 Westheimer Rd Suite G110
Houston, TX 77027
This posh seafood tavern in River Oaks District has plenty of crab-inspired dishes to choose from, including Maryland crab cakes. An order of two will set you back $60, but you won’t likely regret it — these babies are the real deal, tightly packed with creamy lump crab meat, and served with mixed baby greens with a side of Old Bay remoulade.

Two crab cakes with sauce on a white plate with blue trim, featuring a pink sauce on the side.
Splurge of real Maryland crab cakes at Loch Bar.
Kirsten Gilliam

9. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

2800 Kirby Dr A100
Houston, TX 77098
Fine dining stalwart, Eddie V’s is a haven for steak and seafood delights. It’s no surprise, then, that its Maryland-style crab cakes are a fine way to kick off a wine-fueled meal. Sauteed, and served with a spicy chive remoulade, these crab cakes aren’t recommended for sharing.

10. Ragin' Cajun

4302 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77027
Ragin’ Cajun is a Houston institution, famous for its spicy Cajun eats, and its pan-seared South Louisiana crab cake is not to be missed. Seasoned with the restaurant’s own spice blend and served with a signature remoulade sauce, this crab cake is a bargain at just $14.

Single crab cake is presented with a shadow on a white plate with two green chive garnish strands.
Ragin Cajun’s crab cake is rich in spices.
Ragin’ Cajun

Related Maps