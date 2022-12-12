 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

13 Must-Try Missouri City Restaurants

9 Houston Restaurants With the Tastiest Tapas

18 Essential Asiatown Restaurants

More in Houston See more maps
A lobby entrance at a restaurant with a sign that says Xochi hanging above a front desk.
Hugo Ortega’s Oxacan restaurant, Xochi, is located inside a downtown Houston hotel.
Julie Soefer

12 Worthy Hotel Restaurants in Houston

From lauded steakhouses to Mexican fine dining, these restaurants are a draw for tourists and locals

by Sean Hekmat and Eater Staff
View as Map
Hugo Ortega’s Oxacan restaurant, Xochi, is located inside a downtown Houston hotel.
| Julie Soefer
by Sean Hekmat and Eater Staff

With world-class entertainment, lauded sports teams, and swoon-worthy dining, Houston attracts visitors from all over. Whether you’re here to tour the Museum District, catch a game, or simply on the hunt for a staycation escape from the suburbs, finding accommodations with quality dining options is important. Thankfully, some of the city’s most sought-after restaurants are housed in Houston hotels.

Eat and drink to your heart’s content, and take comfort in knowing your room is just a stone’s throw away from the restaurant. Here are 12 top notch dining destinations in Houston hotels.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Line & Lariat

Copy Link

The classic combo, surf and turf, lies within the name of this Gulf Coast restaurant at Hotel Icon. Venture to the “line” section of the menu and be treated to whole preparations of fresh fish, complemented with blue crab cream and vegetables. Or, move to the “lariat” side, and nosh on seared aged beef tenderloin medallions, presented with chive grits, spinach stuffed tomatoes, and a habanero mango sauce.

220 Main St, Houston, TX 77002
(832) 667-4470
(832) 667-4470

Cultivated F+B

Copy Link

Housed in the Lancaster Hotel in the heart of downtown, this restaurant with all-day dining is a prime choice for theater-goers before or after a show. Expect elegant dishes like crab cakes, braised short ribs, and scallops, and an elevated brunch menu is offered on both Saturday and Sunday.

701 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002
(713) 228-9502
(713) 228-9502

Rosalie Italian Soul

Copy Link

Old school meets modern Italian at this restaurant under the culinary direction of celeb chef Chris Cosentino inside the C. Baldwin Hotel. Named in honor of Cosentino’s grandmother, Rosalie brings nonna-approved plates of pasta with a Lone Star touch. Dishes like Texas wild boar rigatoni, local red snapper, and whole chicken parmesan bridge the gap between Gulf and Italian coastal cuisine.

Baldwin Hotel, 400 Dallas St C, Houston, TX 77002
(713) 351-5790
(713) 351-5790

Also featured in:

Tribute

Copy Link

Tribute is located inside the Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa and is known as much for its fine wine as it is its menu inspired by the flavors of Texas, Mexico, and Louisiana. With over 4,000 bottles on the wine list, both enthusiasts and casual sippers are destined to be wowed by a wine they’ve never tried before. As far as grub goes, the shrimp and scallop risotto boasts hefty chunks of seafood, and the dessert sampler offers a snapshot of the restaurant’s rotating pastry program.

111 N Post Oak Ln, Houston, TX 77024
(713) 685-6713
(713) 685-6713

Alba Ristorante

Copy Link

The cuisine of Northern Italy comes to life at this swanky restaurant in the Hotel Granduca. Its menu showcases many pasta choices, like spaghetti alla chitorra with buttery lobster, and meat and seafood mains, like acquerello risotto with short ribs. Newly remodeled, Alba 2.0 is sure to please. Grab a drink at the champagne bar – an evening spent here is plenty of reason to celebrate.

1080 Uptown Park Blvd, Houston, TX 77056
(713) 418-1000
(713) 418-1000

Mastro's Steakhouse

Copy Link

Located djacent to the Post Oak Hotel, Mastro’s is a short walk from the main lobby. The Landry’s-owned steakhouse is a local and national go-to for fine cuts of beef, seafood, sushi, and classic sides. Consistency and top-tier service make it one of the choice white tablecloth steakhouses in town.

1650 W Loop S, Houston, TX 77027
(713) 993-2500
(713) 993-2500

Also featured in:

Craft F&B

Copy Link

The Post Oak Hotel has its fair share of high-end dining establishments, but Craft F&B offers an easygoing, down-home atmosphere. Comfort food, like burgers and pizzas, make up the menu, plus, there’s an expansive tap list. Order the “whatever the hell you want” pie and customize it with more than 20 different toppings. With long communal tables and a friendly vibe, Craft is a reliable choice for group dining.

1600 W Loop S, Houston, TX 77027
(346) 227-5132
(346) 227-5132

Bloom & Bee

Copy Link

Delicate fare, pretty cocktails, and vibrant decor await at this restaurant and lounge inside the Post Oak Hotel. The name supersedes the space, as the dining room is clad with floral fixtures and boasts a garden-like atmosphere. The menu rotates seasonally, with fresh, seasonal ingredients at the forefront. Dishes include elevated preparations of scallop crudo and filet mignon.

1600 W Loop S, Houston, TX 77027
(346) 227-5139
(346) 227-5139

Also featured in:

Toro Toro

Copy Link

Chef Richard Sandoval’s pan-Latin restaurant is worthy of all the hype that comes with dining inside a Four Seasons Hotel. Expect a menu of steak, sushi and more, with elaborate tableside preparations. Meat-lovers can get their fill, with hearty mains like the Toro Toro churrasco or the bone-in beef rib “al carbon”.

1300 Lamar St, Houston, TX 77010
(713) 650-1300
(713) 650-1300

Also featured in:

Xochi

Copy Link

Xochi is James Beard Award-winning chef Hugo Ortega’s Oaxacan restaurant located inside the Marriott Marquis Hotel. The menu showcases the rich depth of flavors of the Oaxacan region with Southwestern cuisine sensibilities. Try tlayudas, a popular Oaxacan street food made from tortillas cook over wood, and the barbacoa de res de zaachila – skirt steak in a guajillo and casteno pepper broth with masa dumplings.

1777 Walker St, Houston, TX 77010
(713) 400-3330
(713) 400-3330

Also featured in:

Monarch

Copy Link

This hip restaurant inside Hotel Zaza serves up chef-driven fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dine inside, or on the picturesque terrace, while tackling hand-battered fried chicken and buttermilk waffles for brunch or pan-roasted redfish for dinner. Hearty, belly-filling plates and refreshing cocktails in an al-fresco setting are a winning combo here.

5701 Main St, Houston, TX 77005
(713) 527-1800
(713) 527-1800

Safina

Copy Link

The menu at this Mediterranean restaurant in the Intercontinental Hotel reflects the flavors of Greece and the Levantine regions. Nosh on hummus with pita chips before indulging in chicken piccata or lamb shank. At brunch, take your choice between American or Lebanese breakfast platters.

6750 Main St, Houston, TX 77030
(713) 422-2779
(713) 422-2779

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Line & Lariat

220 Main St, Houston, TX 77002

The classic combo, surf and turf, lies within the name of this Gulf Coast restaurant at Hotel Icon. Venture to the “line” section of the menu and be treated to whole preparations of fresh fish, complemented with blue crab cream and vegetables. Or, move to the “lariat” side, and nosh on seared aged beef tenderloin medallions, presented with chive grits, spinach stuffed tomatoes, and a habanero mango sauce.

220 Main St, Houston, TX 77002
(832) 667-4470
(832) 667-4470

Cultivated F+B

701 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002

Housed in the Lancaster Hotel in the heart of downtown, this restaurant with all-day dining is a prime choice for theater-goers before or after a show. Expect elegant dishes like crab cakes, braised short ribs, and scallops, and an elevated brunch menu is offered on both Saturday and Sunday.

701 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002
(713) 228-9502
(713) 228-9502

Rosalie Italian Soul

Baldwin Hotel, 400 Dallas St C, Houston, TX 77002

Old school meets modern Italian at this restaurant under the culinary direction of celeb chef Chris Cosentino inside the C. Baldwin Hotel. Named in honor of Cosentino’s grandmother, Rosalie brings nonna-approved plates of pasta with a Lone Star touch. Dishes like Texas wild boar rigatoni, local red snapper, and whole chicken parmesan bridge the gap between Gulf and Italian coastal cuisine.

Baldwin Hotel, 400 Dallas St C, Houston, TX 77002
(713) 351-5790
(713) 351-5790

Tribute

111 N Post Oak Ln, Houston, TX 77024

Tribute is located inside the Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa and is known as much for its fine wine as it is its menu inspired by the flavors of Texas, Mexico, and Louisiana. With over 4,000 bottles on the wine list, both enthusiasts and casual sippers are destined to be wowed by a wine they’ve never tried before. As far as grub goes, the shrimp and scallop risotto boasts hefty chunks of seafood, and the dessert sampler offers a snapshot of the restaurant’s rotating pastry program.

111 N Post Oak Ln, Houston, TX 77024
(713) 685-6713
(713) 685-6713

Alba Ristorante

1080 Uptown Park Blvd, Houston, TX 77056

The cuisine of Northern Italy comes to life at this swanky restaurant in the Hotel Granduca. Its menu showcases many pasta choices, like spaghetti alla chitorra with buttery lobster, and meat and seafood mains, like acquerello risotto with short ribs. Newly remodeled, Alba 2.0 is sure to please. Grab a drink at the champagne bar – an evening spent here is plenty of reason to celebrate.

1080 Uptown Park Blvd, Houston, TX 77056
(713) 418-1000
(713) 418-1000

Mastro's Steakhouse

1650 W Loop S, Houston, TX 77027

Located djacent to the Post Oak Hotel, Mastro’s is a short walk from the main lobby. The Landry’s-owned steakhouse is a local and national go-to for fine cuts of beef, seafood, sushi, and classic sides. Consistency and top-tier service make it one of the choice white tablecloth steakhouses in town.

1650 W Loop S, Houston, TX 77027
(713) 993-2500
(713) 993-2500

Craft F&B

1600 W Loop S, Houston, TX 77027

The Post Oak Hotel has its fair share of high-end dining establishments, but Craft F&B offers an easygoing, down-home atmosphere. Comfort food, like burgers and pizzas, make up the menu, plus, there’s an expansive tap list. Order the “whatever the hell you want” pie and customize it with more than 20 different toppings. With long communal tables and a friendly vibe, Craft is a reliable choice for group dining.

1600 W Loop S, Houston, TX 77027
(346) 227-5132
(346) 227-5132

Bloom & Bee

1600 W Loop S, Houston, TX 77027

Delicate fare, pretty cocktails, and vibrant decor await at this restaurant and lounge inside the Post Oak Hotel. The name supersedes the space, as the dining room is clad with floral fixtures and boasts a garden-like atmosphere. The menu rotates seasonally, with fresh, seasonal ingredients at the forefront. Dishes include elevated preparations of scallop crudo and filet mignon.

1600 W Loop S, Houston, TX 77027
(346) 227-5139
(346) 227-5139

Toro Toro

1300 Lamar St, Houston, TX 77010

Chef Richard Sandoval’s pan-Latin restaurant is worthy of all the hype that comes with dining inside a Four Seasons Hotel. Expect a menu of steak, sushi and more, with elaborate tableside preparations. Meat-lovers can get their fill, with hearty mains like the Toro Toro churrasco or the bone-in beef rib “al carbon”.

1300 Lamar St, Houston, TX 77010
(713) 650-1300
(713) 650-1300

Xochi

1777 Walker St, Houston, TX 77010

Xochi is James Beard Award-winning chef Hugo Ortega’s Oaxacan restaurant located inside the Marriott Marquis Hotel. The menu showcases the rich depth of flavors of the Oaxacan region with Southwestern cuisine sensibilities. Try tlayudas, a popular Oaxacan street food made from tortillas cook over wood, and the barbacoa de res de zaachila – skirt steak in a guajillo and casteno pepper broth with masa dumplings.

1777 Walker St, Houston, TX 77010
(713) 400-3330
(713) 400-3330

Monarch

5701 Main St, Houston, TX 77005

This hip restaurant inside Hotel Zaza serves up chef-driven fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dine inside, or on the picturesque terrace, while tackling hand-battered fried chicken and buttermilk waffles for brunch or pan-roasted redfish for dinner. Hearty, belly-filling plates and refreshing cocktails in an al-fresco setting are a winning combo here.

5701 Main St, Houston, TX 77005
(713) 527-1800
(713) 527-1800

Safina

6750 Main St, Houston, TX 77030

The menu at this Mediterranean restaurant in the Intercontinental Hotel reflects the flavors of Greece and the Levantine regions. Nosh on hummus with pita chips before indulging in chicken piccata or lamb shank. At brunch, take your choice between American or Lebanese breakfast platters.

6750 Main St, Houston, TX 77030
(713) 422-2779
(713) 422-2779

Related Maps