A spread of smoked meats with sides from J-Bar-M Barbecue Robert J. Lerma

Where to Eat the Finest Barbecue in Houston

Where to worship at the church of smoked meats with juicy brisket, massive beef ribs, snappy sausages, and so much more

by Amy McCarthy Updated
Robert J. Lerma

Over the past couple of years, Houston has established its very own barbecue identity. Alongside the state’s vaunted establishments like Snow’s and Kreuz Market, Space City’s smokehouses are better than ever, which means that barbecue enthusiasts don’t have to look far for a solid plate of brisket or perfectly-tender ribs.

Whether the occasion calls for perfect house-made sausage or the most succulent fatty brisket, these 18 purveyors of smoked delights will surely satisfy.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Tejas Chocolate & BBQ

200 N Elm St
Tomball, TX 77375
(832) 761-0670
(832) 761-0670
The real question here is why nobody ever thought to put Texas barbecue and specialty chocolate under the same roof before. This barbecue spot boasts a solid menu of classics, but also ventures outside of the box with its offerings. Try a brisket-topped wedge salad or smoked turkey sandwich with avocado and fried egg. On the side, try the carrot souffle and cornbread pudding, then grab some rich chocolate truffles on the way out.

2. CorkScrew BBQ

26608 Keith St
Spring, TX 77373
(832) 592-1184
(832) 592-1184
Just a short drive outside of Houston proper in Old Town Spring is Corkscrew BBQ, a smokehouse as charming as its surroundings. Prime brisket, pulled pork, turkey and link sausage are all killer choices, as is the Bobert sandwich, piled high with the customer’s choice of meats and green chile ranch dressing. For a huge undertaking, go for The Whole Hog, a massive sandwich topped with pulled pork, sausage, and a rib or two. 

3. Pappa Charlies Barbeque

25610 Hempstead Rd
Cypress, TX 77429
Brisket, boudin, pork ribs, and sausage are all safe bets at this Cypress smokehouse, especially when paired with jalapeno creamed corn and super-cheesy mac and cheese.

4. Brooks' Place, LLC

18020 Farm to Market Rd 529
Cypress, TX 77433
(832) 893-1682
(832) 893-1682
This mobile smokehouse parked in a Kroger parking lot has earned a crowd of devoted locals. Brisket, pork butt, and ribs are the proteins on offer, each simply smoked to perfection. Pair with bacon-garlic potatoes or classic mac and cheese and baked beans.

5. Burns Original BBQ

8307 De Priest St
Houston, TX 77088
(281) 999-5559
(281) 999-5559
Earning a seal of approval from knowledgeable eaters like the late Anthony Bourdain and Slim Thug, Burns Original BBQ serves up ribs, brisket, chicken links, housemade sausage, and more smoky proteins. Don’t skimp on side options like dirty rice and potato salad.

6. Gatlin's BBQ

3510 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77018
(713) 869-4227
(713) 869-4227
Gatlin’s BBQ serves up St. Louis-style ribs, classic brisket smoked to perfection, and plenty more meaty delights. Try the pastrami turkey sandwich, or smoked chicken wings slathered in Thai chili or raspberry-habanero sauce.

7. Triple J's Smokehouse BBQ

6715 Homestead Rd
Houston, TX 77028
(713) 635-6381
(713) 635-6381
As good as the meats are at Triple J’s, the sauce is a required element. Its balanced flavors are an excellent complement to the brisket, sausage, and ribs, so good that it's totally acceptable to drench an entire plate. That’s especially true with the Ravens Bowl, a giant pile of fries loaded down with chopped beef and cheese.

8. Pinkerton's Barbecue

1504 Airline Dr
Houston, TX 77009
(713) 802-2000
(713) 802-2000
Find perfectly smoked Prime brisket, boudin, juicy chicken and glazed pork ribs at this smokehouse helmed by pitmaster Grant Pinkerton. Don't get too stuffed on meats, though — the sides (cheesy jalapeno rice, duck jambalaya) and blueberry cobbler are as compelling as the proteins.

9. Pizzitola's Bar-B-Cue

1703 Shepherd Dr
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 227-2283
(713) 227-2283
Since 1935, Pizzitola’s BBQ has been a fixture of Houston’s barbecue scene. Famous for its succulent spare ribs, Pizzitola’s open brick pits are the only ones of their kind allowed to operate within the city limits of Houston, which produces a unique flavor and sear. Now under new ownership, Pizzitola’s is better than ever, with smoky brisket enchiladas on Friday, plus chips and queso, house-ground brisket burgers, and more.

10. Fainmous BBQ

1201 Oliver St #50
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 728-9663
(713) 728-9663
Tennessee-style BBQ doesn’t get a whole lot of play in Texas, but Fainmous does it right. Smoked chicken wings, turkey legs, and rib tips meet traditional offerings like brisket, pulled pork, and link sausage. Try the most-excellent rib tips sandwich if meats by the pound don’t appeal, and be grateful that the killer coleslaw is technically a vegetable. 

11. Truth BBQ

110 S Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
(832) 835-0001
(832) 835-0001
At this Brenham export, pitmaster Leo Botello IV has brought a taste of the Hill Country to Houston. Succulent brisket, pork ribs, pulled pork, and sausage are worth the lines that Truth’s arrival have brought, and it’s tough to choose between the excellent sides, which range from tater tot casserole to corn pudding. Try to save room for a towering slice of banana-caramel or coconut cream cake.

Robert Jacob Lerma

12. J-Bar-M Barbecue

2201 Leeland St
Houston, TX 77003
(713) 534-1024
(713) 534-1024
Houston’s newest barbecue restaurant is already getting raves from diners and critics alike thanks to Post Oak-smoked meats, a contemporary design, and a massive beer garden.

13. Roegels Barbecue Co

2223 S Voss Rd
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 977-8725
(713) 977-8725
Pronounced “Ray-gles,” this barbecue spot has a slew of loyal fans. Protein options include smoked pork belly, boudin, beef ribs, and pulled pork shoulder, alongside Texas caviar, loaded mashed potatoes, and decadent bourbon banana pudding.

14. The Pit Room

1201 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77006
(281) 888-1929
(281) 888-1929
This Montrose smokehouse turns out stunning slabs of brisket that are especially delicious when wrapped in one of The Pit Room’s tortillas made with rendered (and perfectly smoky) brisket fat. The sausage, made on-site, is equally compelling, especially the black pepper venison and jalapeno-cheddar versions.

15. Feges BBQ

3, Greenway Plaza Suite C-210
Houston, TX 77046
(832) 409-6118
(832) 409-6118
As solid as the brisket, sausage, and pulled pork are at this Greenway Plaza counter, the sides at Feges BBQ are truly standout. Elote corn salad, spiced cracklins, pimento mac and cheese, and more stunners await, priced at just $4 each.

Robert Jacob Lerma for Feges BBQ

16. Blood Bros. Barbecue

5425 Bellaire Blvd
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 664-7776
(713) 664-7776
Three words: brisket fried rice. At Blood Bros., diners can feast on jalapeno-cheddar sausages, juicy turkey, and pork belly burnt ends. As far as the sides are concerned, the brisket fried rice here is arguably one of the city’s finest barbecue joint sides, and the jalapeno coleslaw is equally solid.

17. Ray’s BBQ Shack

3929 Old Spanish Trail
Houston, TX 77021

Tucked away in an unassuming spot near a gas station, Ray’s would be easy to overlook. But to drive right past would truly be a shame. This spot offers up old-school barbecue, massive meat-stuffed baked potatoes and sides to die for. Pretty much all the sides are great here, but the fried corn on the cob cannot be missed.

18. Killen's Barbecue

3613 E Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77581
(281) 485-2272
(281) 485-2272
With its constantly packed restaurant, Killen’s has made Pearland a barbecue destination. In addition to the succulent smoked brisket, housemade sausages, and massive beef rib, Killen’s has exceptional sides, particularly the creamed corn and potato salad.

Kimberly Park

