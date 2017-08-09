Share All sharing options for: 18 of Houston’s Most Essential Barbecue Joints

Where to worship at the church of smoked meats with juicy brisket, massive beef ribs, snappy sausages, and so much more

This story is part of a group of stories called From fiercely defended cooking methods to coveted secret sauces, barbecue and grilling is more than just a culinary tradition. For many, it's a way of life.

Over the past couple of years, Houston has established its very own barbecue identity. Alongside the state’s vaunted establishments like Snow’s and Kreuz Market, Space City’s smokehouses are better than ever, which means that barbecue enthusiasts don’t have to look far for a solid plate of brisket or perfectly-tender ribs.

Whether the occasion calls for perfect house-made sausage or the most succulent fatty brisket, these 18 purveyors of smoked delights will surely satisfy.

While Pappa Charlies Barbeque and Pizzitola’s Bar-B-Cue have been removed, Brett’s Barbecue Shop and Lonestar Sausage & BBQ have been added to the list to provide even more blissful barbecue options.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.