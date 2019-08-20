11 Excellent Cajun and Creole Restaurants Around Houston

With Louisiana only a few hours away and the Gulf of Mexico connecting us, Creole and Cajun culture are an influential part of Houston’s food scene. People of Creole and Cajun descent have moved to Houston for centuries, with a large influx after the Great Mississippi Flood in 1927 and after Hurricane Katrina. They settled in the Fifth Ward, also known as Frenchtown, and in Barrett Station, which was settled by a former Louisiana slave.

As for what makes a dish Creole or Cajun, to keep it super simple: Cajun food is more country and uses lots of seasoning (like sassafras or peppers), while Creole food is a fusion with influences from France, African, Indigenous American and Spanish. The easiest to spot difference is that Creole food uses tomatoes while Cajun does not.

In modern cuisine, many restaurants combine the two. Houston has plenty of Creole-Cajun restaurants. When the mood strikes for gumbo, boudin, cracklin, or Cajun hibachi, here are all of the places to know.