 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 16 Hottest New Brunches in Houston, February 2024

22 Excellent Late-Night Restaurants in Houston

15 Houston Steak Nights to Slice Into

More in Houston See more maps
A white bowl holds a piece of quail on a bed of crawfish. A whole crawfish sits on top.
The crawfish stuffed quail at Brennan’s Houston.
Captiv Creative

11 Excellent Cajun and Creole Restaurants Around Houston

Where to find the city’s finest gumbo, po’ boys, and so much more 

by Alexandria Jack Updated
View as Map
The crawfish stuffed quail at Brennan’s Houston.
| Captiv Creative
by Alexandria Jack Updated

With Louisiana only a few hours away and the Gulf of Mexico connecting us, Creole and Cajun culture are an influential part of Houston’s food scene. People of Creole and Cajun descent have moved to Houston for centuries, with a large influx after the Great Mississippi Flood in 1927 and after Hurricane Katrina. They settled in the Fifth Ward, also known as Frenchtown, and in Barrett Station, which was settled by a former Louisiana slave.

As for what makes a dish Creole or Cajun, to keep it super simple: Cajun food is more country and uses lots of seasoning (like sassafras or peppers), while Creole food is a fusion with influences from France, African, Indigenous American and Spanish. The easiest to spot difference is that Creole food uses tomatoes while Cajun does not.

In modern cuisine, many restaurants combine the two. Houston has plenty of Creole-Cajun restaurants. When the mood strikes for gumbo, boudin, cracklin, or Cajun hibachi, here are all of the places to know.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Gatlin's Fins & Feathers

Copy Link

With a menu focused on Houston and Louisiana’s merge of culture and cuisine, this restaurant showcases what Gulf Coast dining is all about. Try its New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp, chargrilled oysters, or the Everything Gumbo. Also noteworthy is the H-Town Hot Sandwich finished with a Viet-Cajun hot sauce.

302 W Crosstimbers St (Old Yale St.), Houston, TX 77018
(346) 800-4668
(346) 800-4668

Also featured in:

The Best Stop Cajun Market

Copy Link

Newly opened Best Stop Katy is making waves with its chicken cracklin. Originating out of Scott, Louisiana, this is a classic meat market experience where guests can purchase specialty meats and hot meals including crab burgers, a bowl red beans and rice with sausage, and fried pork chops.

806 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy, Texas 77494
(346) 615-0700
(346) 615-0700

Hebert's Specialty Meat

Copy Link

Stop by Herbert’s Specialty Meat Store, a Louisiana-style meat market with daily Cajun lunch plate specials. From po’boys to boudin egg rolls, the menu is filled with items that can also be purchased frozen in its fridges. Before walking out, grab a stuffed chicken to cook for dinner.

1023 North Dairy Ashford Road, Houston, Texas 77079
(281) 558-6328
(281) 558-6328

Gotti's

Copy Link

Cajun and Creole flavors are sprinkled throughout the menu here in dishes such as the crawfish empanadas and blackened shrimp and grits, as well as its boiled seafood. Pro-tip: start the dining experience at this spot with a cup of Big Mama’s Cajun Gumbo.

811 Saint Emanuel Street, Houston, Texas 77003
(713) 405-3500
(713) 405-3500

Brennan's of Houston

Copy Link

Brennan’s is the sister restaurant to New Orleans’ famed Commander’s Palace, and it has been serving Houstonians for over 50 years. This elegant Creole eatery is known for classic Creole favorites including Gulf Fish Pontchartrain, a loaded seafood dish with lump crab, Louisiana oysters, shrimp, parmesan mushroom rice, and Brennan’s own butter. Other notable dishes are the Shrimp Chippewa, served flambe tableside, and its iconic sherry-finished snapping turtle soup.

3300 Smith St, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 522-9711
(713) 522-9711

Also featured in:

Eunice

Copy Link

Chef Drake Leonard has brought his hometown of Eunice, Louisiana to Houston at Eunice. The menu includes a modern twist on traditional dishes such as Court-Bullion Grand Mere, a thick tomato based stew made with roux that has poached gulf fish, shrimp, oysters and served with scallion rice.

3737 Buffalo (Richmond Avenue), Houston, TX 77098
(832) 491-1717
(832) 491-1717

Also featured in:

Stick Talk Cajun-Hibachi

Copy Link

At Stick Talk, Cajun ingredients and Japanese-style cuisine come together. Try the Yacht Club combo plate with lobster, salmon, shrimp, and crawfish tails or the seafood egg rolls filled with crawfish, shrimp, and a three-cheese sauce.

5819 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77057
(832) 581-2073
(832) 581-2073

Also featured in:

Creole Kitchen and Daiquiris

Copy Link

Creole food and daiquiris go hand in hand at Creole Kitchen & Daiquiris. It serves Creole classics, including the Gumbo Jeaux and etouffee. It also has dishes that will become your new Creole favorites, such as the Creole Heaven — a fried catfish filet on top of seafood cornbread dressing that is smothered in crawfish etouffee.

3250 Old Spanish Trl, Houston, TX 77021
(713) 485-6007
(713) 485-6007

Sleepy's Po-Boys

Copy Link

Sleepy’s Po’Boys serves New Orleans-style food, from yaka mein to gumbo. It puts an emphasis on po’boy for a reason — the stuffed shrimp boudin and hot sausage po’boys are sure to get you right. Its other location on Houston’s northwest side has expanded to offer brunch and happy hour.

9591 South Main Street, TX 77025
(713) 662-3054
(713) 662-3054

Calliope's

Copy Link

Among the wide selection of po’boys here, the po’boy with fried oysters or the surf and turf made with roast beef and gravy then topped with fried shrimp are the go-to orders to try.

7590 W Bellfort St (Braes Ridge Dr), Houston, TX 77071
(713) 773-2099
(713) 773-2099

Swamp Chicken Mo City

Copy Link

Swamp Chicken Mo City has a taste of Louisiana with a modern twist. One of its most popular items are the boudin stuffed wings. The menu also features zydeco pasta (Cajun-style pasta with shrimp and sausage in a creamy sauce), gator tacos, and chicken fried chicken.

8035 Texas Highway 6, Missouri City, Texas 77459
(281) 969-8945
(281) 969-8945

More in Maps

© 2024 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Gatlin's Fins & Feathers

302 W Crosstimbers St (Old Yale St.), Houston, TX 77018

With a menu focused on Houston and Louisiana’s merge of culture and cuisine, this restaurant showcases what Gulf Coast dining is all about. Try its New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp, chargrilled oysters, or the Everything Gumbo. Also noteworthy is the H-Town Hot Sandwich finished with a Viet-Cajun hot sauce.

302 W Crosstimbers St (Old Yale St.), Houston, TX 77018
(346) 800-4668
(346) 800-4668

The Best Stop Cajun Market

806 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy, Texas 77494

Newly opened Best Stop Katy is making waves with its chicken cracklin. Originating out of Scott, Louisiana, this is a classic meat market experience where guests can purchase specialty meats and hot meals including crab burgers, a bowl red beans and rice with sausage, and fried pork chops.

806 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy, Texas 77494
(346) 615-0700
(346) 615-0700

Hebert's Specialty Meat

1023 North Dairy Ashford Road, Houston, Texas 77079

Stop by Herbert’s Specialty Meat Store, a Louisiana-style meat market with daily Cajun lunch plate specials. From po’boys to boudin egg rolls, the menu is filled with items that can also be purchased frozen in its fridges. Before walking out, grab a stuffed chicken to cook for dinner.

1023 North Dairy Ashford Road, Houston, Texas 77079
(281) 558-6328
(281) 558-6328

Gotti's

811 Saint Emanuel Street, Houston, Texas 77003

Cajun and Creole flavors are sprinkled throughout the menu here in dishes such as the crawfish empanadas and blackened shrimp and grits, as well as its boiled seafood. Pro-tip: start the dining experience at this spot with a cup of Big Mama’s Cajun Gumbo.

811 Saint Emanuel Street, Houston, Texas 77003
(713) 405-3500
(713) 405-3500

Brennan's of Houston

3300 Smith St, Houston, TX 77006

Brennan’s is the sister restaurant to New Orleans’ famed Commander’s Palace, and it has been serving Houstonians for over 50 years. This elegant Creole eatery is known for classic Creole favorites including Gulf Fish Pontchartrain, a loaded seafood dish with lump crab, Louisiana oysters, shrimp, parmesan mushroom rice, and Brennan’s own butter. Other notable dishes are the Shrimp Chippewa, served flambe tableside, and its iconic sherry-finished snapping turtle soup.

3300 Smith St, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 522-9711
(713) 522-9711

Eunice

3737 Buffalo (Richmond Avenue), Houston, TX 77098

Chef Drake Leonard has brought his hometown of Eunice, Louisiana to Houston at Eunice. The menu includes a modern twist on traditional dishes such as Court-Bullion Grand Mere, a thick tomato based stew made with roux that has poached gulf fish, shrimp, oysters and served with scallion rice.

3737 Buffalo (Richmond Avenue), Houston, TX 77098
(832) 491-1717
(832) 491-1717

Stick Talk Cajun-Hibachi

5819 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77057

At Stick Talk, Cajun ingredients and Japanese-style cuisine come together. Try the Yacht Club combo plate with lobster, salmon, shrimp, and crawfish tails or the seafood egg rolls filled with crawfish, shrimp, and a three-cheese sauce.

5819 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77057
(832) 581-2073
(832) 581-2073

Creole Kitchen and Daiquiris

3250 Old Spanish Trl, Houston, TX 77021

Creole food and daiquiris go hand in hand at Creole Kitchen & Daiquiris. It serves Creole classics, including the Gumbo Jeaux and etouffee. It also has dishes that will become your new Creole favorites, such as the Creole Heaven — a fried catfish filet on top of seafood cornbread dressing that is smothered in crawfish etouffee.

3250 Old Spanish Trl, Houston, TX 77021
(713) 485-6007
(713) 485-6007

Sleepy's Po-Boys

9591 South Main Street, TX 77025

Sleepy’s Po’Boys serves New Orleans-style food, from yaka mein to gumbo. It puts an emphasis on po’boy for a reason — the stuffed shrimp boudin and hot sausage po’boys are sure to get you right. Its other location on Houston’s northwest side has expanded to offer brunch and happy hour.

9591 South Main Street, TX 77025
(713) 662-3054
(713) 662-3054

Calliope's

7590 W Bellfort St (Braes Ridge Dr), Houston, TX 77071

Among the wide selection of po’boys here, the po’boy with fried oysters or the surf and turf made with roast beef and gravy then topped with fried shrimp are the go-to orders to try.

7590 W Bellfort St (Braes Ridge Dr), Houston, TX 77071
(713) 773-2099
(713) 773-2099

Swamp Chicken Mo City

8035 Texas Highway 6, Missouri City, Texas 77459

Swamp Chicken Mo City has a taste of Louisiana with a modern twist. One of its most popular items are the boudin stuffed wings. The menu also features zydeco pasta (Cajun-style pasta with shrimp and sausage in a creamy sauce), gator tacos, and chicken fried chicken.

8035 Texas Highway 6, Missouri City, Texas 77459
(281) 969-8945
(281) 969-8945

Related Maps