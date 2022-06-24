 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Two people playing putt-putt golf at The Puttery.
Down cocktails while putting your golf game to the test.
The Puttery

16 Creative Date Night Spots in Houston

Whether impressing a first date or planning an outing with friends, Houston is brimming with interactive night-out options that involve a drink in hand

by Brittany Britto Garley Updated
Down cocktails while putting your golf game to the test.
| The Puttery
by Brittany Britto Garley Updated

Dinner and a movie was once a solid date-night option, but in 2022, it’s time to think outside of the box.

Fortunately, Houston is a city filled with restaurants, bars, and sports facilities that have gotten creative with their offerings, allowing guests to dine and drink with a substantial side of interactive entertainment.

Here, bowling alleys and golfing ranges are outfitted with bars and restaurants. There are comic book and gaming cafes, karaoke bars, burlesque shows, and coffee shops that double as dispensaries — and there’s something for the daredevils, too.

So whether you’re planning an official date or just a fun outing with friends, these 17 Houston establishments are offering creative date night options that will have your invitees marking their calendars.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Ingenious Brewing Company

This Humble brewery is not only cool because it specializes in uniquely flavored beers, like its frothy “Tropical Mix” sour beer smoothie or its blueberry donut cream ale, but it also hosts events throughout the week that are bound to keep you buzzing. Partake in Trivia Nights, music bingo, “Yoga & Brews,” or a “Pound & Pour” session, a drumming-inspired workout session followed by beer.

1986 S Houston Ave, Humble, TX 77396
(832) 412-2142
(832) 412-2142

Topgolf

Want to test your golf skills but in a more informal setting? Head to the family-friendly TopGolf in Spring or Katy, where you can quickly alternate between hitting balls as far as you can and downing cold drinks and delicious food in your own personal booth. Its full-service kitchen and bar offers up an assortment of appetizers, sandwiches, salads, and desserts for all ages, and boasts some of the most toothsome lemon pepper wings. Looking for a souvenir? Parties of two or more can guzzle down a pineapple punch or “Turf Monster” cocktail, served in a golfbag-shaped take-home mug.

1030 Memorial Brook Blvd, Houston, TX 77084
(281) 406-3176
(281) 406-3176

Puttery

With three-themed rooms with scenic backdrops, this new adults-only mini-golf venue offers a place for adults to kick back, putt-putt, and enjoy an impressive assortment of cocktails and food options. Make your way through the snowy Rocky Mountains, a moody library, or the cacti-filled desert with the bourbon-based BBQ on a Saturday Night, a mix of honey, smoked peach, lemon, and bitters.

1818 Washington Ave Ste 180, Houston, TX 77007
(346) 406-1300
(346) 406-1300
The Puttery’s skiing-inspired lodge-themed room offers a backdrop of the snow Rocky Mountains.
The Puttery’s skiing-inspired lodge is sure to be a chalelnge.
The Puttery

MoonStruck Drive-In

Open Thursday through Saturday, this drive-in theater shows some of the newest releases, which you’ll watch all in the comfort of your car for $30 per car. Though outside food is prohibited, movie-goers can purchase popcorn, candy, and soda from the on-site concession stand, and choose from the rotation of food trucks held on Saturday.

100 Bringhurst St, Houston, TX 77020

Cidercade Houston

Combine the nostalgia of playing in an arcade as a kid and your favorite bar, and you have Cidercade. The bar, which makes all its hard ciders, hard kombucha, and hard seltzers in-house, offers unlimited gameplay for $10 on more than 275 arcade games, including pinball machines, fighter and shooter games, and more classic video games like Marios Bros. and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. While bar food isn’t an option, guests can bring their own or check out the food truck of the day if they work up an appetite. Hooked? Ask about their $15 monthly membership, which gives unlimited access to the bar.

2320 Canal St Suite 100, Houston, TX 77003
(281) 787-2726
(281) 787-2726

Flight Club Houston

At this UK gaming bar, large groups can engage in a dangerously fun combo of sharable bites, stiff drinks, and some friendly competition in darts. Order a bucket of beer, a flatbread, or an intriguing appetizer like the kung pow cauliflower for the table, and then take aim. Guests can set up a digitized game board, which allows four different guided styles of play for multiple people and will keep track of the score.

3515 W Dallas St Suite 100, Houston, TX 77019
(713) 913-0044
(713) 913-0044

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar

Head to Pete’s and get ready to sing your heart out. Stop at the lively bar for one of its 13 flavored shots, a beer, or a cocktail, and then head toward the main stage where four talented musicians belt out hit songs while splitting their time between two baby grand pianos and a host of other instruments. By the end of the night, it’ll be hard not to sing along, especially if you make a special request.

1201 Fannin St #310, Houston, TX 77002
(713) 337-7383
(713) 337-7383

Bumpy Pickle

Exercise and entertainment combine at this sports facility, which features multiple pickeball and sand volleyball matches, plus a full-service bar, and an anticipated restaurant. Bring your A-game and reserve a pickleball court for $30 an hour, or drop-in during open play for just $7. If volleyball is more your thing, reserve a sand court for $50.

554 Lockwood Dr, Houston, TX 77011
(832) 688-4365
(832) 688-4365

Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown

At Rooftop Cinema Club, you get two shows in one. Watch a movie classic or your favorite film at this outdoor theater, with beautiful views of Houston’s skyline in the background. Load up at the concessions stand — which sells wine, beer, pre-packaged cocktails, sodas, candy, and popcorn — and then enjoy the show. You can find a listing of their upcoming showings on the theater website.

1700 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056

AvantGarden

Housed in a mansion on Westheimer, Avantgarden is a hub of entertainment on almost every night of the week. Jam out to live jazz music on Mondays. Learn how to Cuban salsa on Thursdays. Listen to a live DJ and spoken word at an open mic night hosted by the “Write About Now” crew on Wednesdays, and catch a sultry burlesque show on a Friday. Or just grab a drink and chill out on its mystical patio. Don’t leave without grabbing a taco from Taqueria El Palomo, the on-site taco truck. It’s a Houston institution. (Saturdays are known to host private events, so be sure to check AvantGarden’s website.).

411 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
(832) 287-5577
(832) 287-5577

Also featured in:

Gen Korean BBQ House

This Midtown Korean barbecue spot is a treat for any couple or group looking for an affordable, interactive dining experience. The menu features an array of meats and seafood, like spicy calamari, pork belly, beef bulgogi, and more — all of which you’ll grill at the center of your table. Come hungry. Gen offers all-you-can-eat specials for lunch ($20) and dinner ($30).

3201 Louisiana St #101, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 807-7444
(713) 807-7444

Also featured in:

Wild

Looking for a different way to unwind? Head to Wild. This restaurant, coffee shop, and dispensary crafts cocktails, coastal cuisine, and caffeinated concoctions all with the option of infusing these items with hemp-based CBD or THC. The on-site dispensary also sells a variety of treats, including raw hemp flowers, CBD chocolates, gummies, tinctures, and stylish memorabilia.

1609 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
(832) 582-7641
(832) 582-7641

Also featured in:

Spotlight Karaoke

If a night of karaoke is your idea of fun, head to Spotlight, where you can sing like you’re in the shower on stage with your favorite drink. Though the main stage requires a two-drink minimum to be placed in the song rotation, groups looking for more privacy can book a room. Each space comes with its own server; karaoke catalog, mics, and TV; and requires guests to spend a minimum of at least $300 in beverages.

5901 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057
(713) 266-7768
(713) 266-7768

Pinstripes

Strike out in the best way at this upscale bowling alley, which is outfitted with bars and a restaurant that serves up Italian-American fare, like wood-fired pizzas, chicken parmesan, and spicy calamari, plus an all-you-can-eat Sunday brunch buffet for $30. Aside from knocking down pins, guests can also opt to play bocce for some friendly competition, or chill out by the fire pits on the upstairs patio. Draft beers are $4 and house wine and premium wells are $5 during happy hour, which is held from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 4 p.m. to close on Sundays.

3300 Kirby Dr UNIT 3A, Houston, TX 77098
(346) 297-1770
(346) 297-1770

Also featured in:

Coral Sword

There’s plenty to do at this eclectic East End games cafe. Aside from consistently good coffee, delicious baked goods, wine, and beer, Coral Sword also provides fun board games and a home for groups who live for Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: the Gatherings. Check their website or social media pages for updates on their themed game nights.

1318 Telephone Rd #3, Houston, TX 77023
(832) 742-8987
(832) 742-8987

Also featured in:

Houston Axe Throwing - Bellaire

Blow off some steam and rev up your adrenaline with a session of axe (or knife) throwing. The objective of this sport is to successfully whirl a one-and-a-half-pound hunk of wood and metal across the room with the hopes of hitting a target. But if that sounds intimidating, fear not. Staff will give you a safety and strategy lesson before you begin. One hour-long session will run you $27 per person, but be sure to budget for drinks, too. The on-site bar sells a variety of beer, wine, mead, and non-alcohol drinks. And if you think you’ll work up an appetite, don’t forget to pack some snacks. This spot is BYOF (bring your own food). Now, let’s get to hacking.

6734 Larkwood Dr Suite B, Houston, TX 77074
(832) 930-2937
(832) 930-2937

