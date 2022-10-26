The 11 Best Food Pop-Ups in Houston

Get in line or book your spot for these pop-ups serving special smash burgers, Burmese dishes, and so much more

During the height of the pandemic, pop-ups saw a rise in size and scope in the dining scene of Houston. Many chefs went the grassroots route, temporarily showcasing their talents at stands at events or venues as a means to bring their cuisines to the public in their own way without high overhead costs. While everything has seemingly reached a new normal, with some chefs returning to a brick-and-mortar format, pop-ups are still relevant in the Houston food landscape and can be an exciting way to explore different, lesser-known cuisines or blooming concepts.

These blink-and-you-’ll-miss-it experiences, however, can inspire major FOMO, but, fortunately, there are plenty of options to choose from. From Burmese cuisine and premier omakase experiences to some of the best burgers in the city, here are some of the must-try pop-ups in Houston right now.

Don’t see your favorite pop-up on the list? Shout it in the comments.