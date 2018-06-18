 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A drag queen performs at Houston bar Ripcord.
Drag queens and drinks galore await at Houston bar Ripcord.
Ripcord/Facebook

Houston’s 18 Essential LGBT Bars

Where to party all Pride Month long

by Donnie Lopez
Drag queens and drinks galore await at Houston bar Ripcord.
Ripcord/Facebook
by Donnie Lopez

Pride Month is upon us, and though the official 44th annual Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration parade and festival don’t take place until June 25, many Houston bars and restaurants are already getting started, and luckily, there’s no shortage of options.

Throughout the month, several bars like ReBar, Buddy’s, Barcode, Numbers Night Club, and The Room Bar and Lounge have full itineraries, commemorating Pride with a host of performances, drink specials, mouthwatering dishes, and fun events for the community to express themselves and show off their excitement. And thankfully, the party won’t stop at the end of June.

From drag shows featuring the city’s most talented queens to karaoke nights and neighborhood sports dives, these 18 essential Houston gay bars offer something for everyone.

Welcome to Houston’s LGBT Pride paradise.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Room Bar and Lounge

4915 Fm 2920 Road #148
Spring, TX 77388
(281) 907-6866
(281) 907-6866
Those located outside of the beltway, this one is for you! This quaint bar and lounge is still standing strong after 15 years of business, with the comforts of home, drinks galore, and friends you haven’t met yet. Come listen to celebrated DJs every Wednesday night and enjoy happy hour from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., with draft beers for $2.75 and select drink specials for $7.50. In the mood for an event? Step in for its drag shows, drag bingo, karaoke, or even professional and amateur strip nights.

2. La Granja Disco Y Cantina

5505 Pinemont Dr
Houston, TX 77092
(713) 518-6753
(713) 518-6753
Open Wednesday through Sunday, La Granja is home to drag shows, DJs, and so much more. Enjoy the spacious areas to dance, socialize with a few bartenders, or try a few of its frozen drinks. Here, partiers can play a game of pool, have a few Latin bar bites, or watch the drag shows that kick off every Sunday at 10 p.m. Special events happen every week, so be sure to check its website for what’s on the schedule.

3. Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon

11410 Hempstead Rd
Houston, TX 77092
(713) 677-0828
(713) 677-0828
Show off a polished pair of boots and a 10-gallon hat at Neon Boots, a country-western dancehall and saloon. Patrons will encounter plenty of country music and line dancing, but don’t be surprised to hear pop hits, Latin music, and variety. Not ready to go solo? Loosen up during its generous happy hour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily, where frozen drinks go for $4.50, and all wells and pints of domestic drafts for $4. Then, take a dance class or two before stepping onto the dance floor. There’s always a person on standby ready to help anyone master the Texas Two-Step.

4. Pearl Bar Houston

4216 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
(832) 740-4933
(832) 740-4933
One of only two lesbian bars left in Texas, Pearl Bar has made a name for itself as the only spot in Houston geared toward queer women. Aside from its incredibly special performances, including drag king shows, Pearl keeps things festive with steak and bingo nights, and movie screenings on its bustling back patio. Stop by to enjoy its crawfish boil every Sunday starting at 3 p.m., and be sure to check out its Pride kickoff on Friday, June 3, with a performance by Houston pop artist Sugar Joiko.

5. Papi's Houston Nightclub

570 Waugh Dr
Houston, TX 77019
(713) 524-3359
(713) 524-3359
Montrose’s only Latin gay club is keeping the tradition of drag shows and plenty of cocktails alive seven days a week. Sit back and enjoy the performers' riveting dance moves to top 40 Latin and pop music hits while downing a flavored frozen margarita or two. Be sure to try the Latin food vendors on-site, which rotate throughout the week.

6. Tony's Corner Pocket

817 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
(713) 571-7870
(713) 571-7870
All are welcome to enjoy the hilarious drag performances, friendly bartenders, plenty of hot international dancers, and well-mixed cold drinks. Bring enough $1 bills to tip the entertainers and enjoy the amateur strip competitors. With the bar exuding high energy, there is a little something here for everyone.

7. Crocker Bar

2312 Crocker St
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 529-3355
(713) 529-3355
Crocker Bar is a dark, loud, but inviting little bar that serves as the perfect place to grab a drink before venturing out to the rest of the gayborhood. Locals love the chill atmosphere, friendly bartenders, mixed crowd, and stiff drinks. The DJs play a mix of today’s hits and throwbacks to keep party-goers dancing all night long.

8. RIPCORD

715 Fairview St
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 521-2792
(713) 521-2792
The self-described oldest leather bar for LGBT folks in Texas, Ripcord has been a fixture of Houston’s bar scene since 1982, with many travelers stating that the bar is “as authentic as they come,” successfully mirroring San Francisco’s leather bar scene, where men often dress up in leather attire. Take in its beautiful murals while enjoying a few vodka-flavored drinks at a spacious bar, and be sure to grab a bite from local weekend taco trucks conveniently located a few steps away.

9. George Country Sports Bar

617 Fairview St
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 528-8102
(713) 528-8102
George is a no-frills, divey country sports bar, complete with a pool table, darts, and a jukebox to keep regulars and newcomers alike entertained. Catch a game on one of the TVs while cheering on your favorite team with the crowd of hometown sports fans, down a specialty rainbow jello shot in one of George’s large novelty syringes, or chill out on the patio and enjoy the local scenery.

10. Barcode

817 Fairview St
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 526-2625
(713) 526-2625
See the rainbow barcode and flag on the side of this bar, and you’ll know you’re in for an eventful night. At this one-of-a-kind, welcoming Houston bar, you’ll find a host of celebratory performances and events on any given day of the week. From karaoke Mondays, drag shows on Tuesdays, “thirstier” Thursdays, R&B divas on Friday, “Kings & Things” on Sundays, and rounds of pool, you’re bound to be entertained. Ask a bartender for Barcode’s specialty drink recommendations, like a classic long Island with a twist of local seasonal flavors, or opt for something more adventurous like its Belvedere concoction for $9.25.

11. BUDDY'S

2409 Grant St STE A
Houston, TX 77006
(281) 310-1050
(281) 310-1050
One of Montrose’s newest clubs — and one of the first LGBTQ+ bars in the country to have its own presidential polling location —  is here to answer the call for Pride month. Enjoy drinks from award-winning bartenders, delicious bar eats, and the latest hits from renowned DJs, plus free entry all night. Be sure to take advantage of Buddy’s generous happy hour from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and its themed nights, including drag shows on Monday, Trivia Tuesdays, steak nights on Wednesdays, and Latin Night on Thursdays.

12. ReBar

202 Tuam St
Houston, TX 77006
(346) 227-8613
(346) 227-8613
Formerly Rich’s, ReBar is embracing all things modern but is keeping true to its roots, welcoming Pride-goers with a new look, including multiple bars, VIP bottle service, a bustling dance floor, and a patio area. Its bar food, with a notable Southern flair, are also something to behold, with must-eat items like crawfish etouffee eggrolls, the robust ReBar burger, an assortment of po’boys, and beignets and peach cobbler for dessert. Catch its lively drag brunch show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday.

13. Eagle Houston

611 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 523-2473
(713) 523-2473
This legendary Montrose bar, open since 1970, has so much to offer. Take the staircase up to Eagle’s Phoenix room and gaze at a timeline of major historical gay events on the wall. Take a moment to examine a salvaged door from the historic bar Mary’s. Or peruse its selection of products and intimate wear in its in-bar store for new costume ideas. No visit is complete without sampling its specialty cocktail drinks, which can be enjoyed on the Eagle’s second-floor patio.

14. JR's Bar & Grill

808 Pacific St
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 521-2519
(713) 521-2519
JRs is the neighborhood staple bar with a relaxed atmosphere. The expansive space harbors three events at any given time, meaning a drag show could be going on in one room, while karaoke and a RuPaul’s Drag Race watch party are happening in the others. Outside is a scenic courtyard patio complete with a fountain and water misters for sultry summer days. Shoot some pool, or sip cheap booze with friends. There is always something to enjoy at this bar.

15. Numbers Night Club

300 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 521-1121
(713) 521-1121
Established in 1978 as a gay disco during Houston’s gay rights movement, Numbers is a Houston institution that fosters an underground and alternative scene with a welcoming vibe, flowing drinks, and themed nights that feel like a blast from the past. Visit on a Classic Numbers Disco Night, Numbers’ longest-running themed event, which features 80’s hits, and guests of all ages and backgrounds.

16. Michael's Outpost

1419 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 520-8446
(713) 520-8446
Open since 1998, this charming piano bar has cultivated a devoted crowd of regulars thanks to its cozy, intimate vibe, and weekend drag shows. During the week, swing by for a live piano performance with classic tunes. Enjoy a few drinks with plenty of seating available, or chat up the bartenders for some good conversation and solid recommendations.

17. Robert's Lafitte

2501 Avenue Q
Galveston, TX 77550
(409) 765-9092
(409) 765-9092
Tucked away off of 25th street is Galveston’s best-kept secret. Lafitte’s is the oldest LGBT bar in Texas. The tropical-themed courtyard patio has a pool for patrons to enjoy. Islanders flock to this bar for the unassuming atmosphere, fabulous drag shows, and ice-cold drinks.

18. Rumors Beach Bar

3102 Seawall Blvd
Galveston, TX 77550
(409) 497-4617
(409) 497-4617
Rumors Bar sits on Seawall Boulevard overlooking the Gulf. The sleek industrial space is illuminated at night with disco balls and multicolored lights. Enjoy the view of the water from the bar’s upper deck or the view of the drag queens dancing on the stage.

