Houston’s 18 Essential LGBT Bars

Pride Month is upon us, and though the official 44th annual Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration parade and festival don’t take place until June 25, many Houston bars and restaurants are already getting started, and luckily, there’s no shortage of options.

Throughout the month, several bars like ReBar, Buddy’s, Barcode, Numbers Night Club, and The Room Bar and Lounge have full itineraries, commemorating Pride with a host of performances, drink specials, mouthwatering dishes, and fun events for the community to express themselves and show off their excitement. And thankfully, the party won’t stop at the end of June.

From drag shows featuring the city’s most talented queens to karaoke nights and neighborhood sports dives, these 18 essential Houston gay bars offer something for everyone.

Welcome to Houston’s LGBT Pride paradise.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.