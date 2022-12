Share All sharing options for: 10 Houston Holiday Happenings to Get in the Spirit of the Season

From snapping photos with Santa to exploring holiday markets, here’s where to get jolly before Christmas

10 Houston Holiday Happenings to Get in the Spirit of the Season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and restaurants, bars, and various locales in and around Houston are prepared to celebrate Christmas with food, photo-ops with Santa (and one with the Grinch), plus holiday markets, and more. Deck your calendar with the following 10 festive events that are great for everyone — children, parents, friends, and coworkers — and then eat, drink, shop, and be merry this holiday season.