Naughty or Nice Bar sign with lit-up Christmas trees.
The Naughty or Nice Ball Pit Bar pop-up is open through Christmas Eve.
Naughty or Nice Ball Pit

10 Houston Holiday Happenings to Get in the Spirit of the Season

From snapping photos with Santa to exploring holiday markets, here’s where to get jolly before Christmas

by Carolyn Desalu and Megha McSwain
The Naughty or Nice Ball Pit Bar pop-up is open through Christmas Eve.
| Naughty or Nice Ball Pit
by Carolyn Desalu and Megha McSwain

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and restaurants, bars, and various locales in and around Houston are prepared to celebrate Christmas with food, photo-ops with Santa (and one with the Grinch), plus holiday markets, and more. Deck your calendar with the following 10 festive events that are great for everyone — children, parents, friends, and coworkers — and then eat, drink, shop, and be merry this holiday season.

Magnolia Farmers & Artisans Market

This annual outdoor Christmas extravaganza and market features music, locally-grown produce and handmade products ideal for preparing Christmas dinner and gifting, as well as food trucks and fun surprises. Depending on your mood, take pictures with Santa or the Grinch. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 18.

18850 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Magnolia, TX 77355

Magical Winter Lights

From now until January 7, explore more than 100 lantern sets designed as castles, worldwide landmarks, oceanic scenes, and magical lands at this dazzling display set up at Sam Houston Race Park. Guests will encounter over six million lights divided into themed sections to make the evenings happy and bright. Tickets range between $17 and $25; a family four-pack is $88.

7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W Gate 3, Houston, TX 77064
(281) 807-8700
(281) 807-8700

Cookies & Wine Pairing, Decant Urban Winery

Christmas calls for cookies, and Decant Urban Winery delivers in the form of cookies and wine pairing classes. Participants may arrive anytime from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 15 and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 18 to participate in a self-guided class. A small number of additional cookies will be available for purchase to go. The cost is $40 per guest.

948 Wakefield Dr, Houston, TX 77018
(832) 834-7960
(832) 834-7960

Dinner with Santa, Urbe

Have a festive dinner with Santa, who will be appearing at Urbe from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, and Wednesday, December 21. The menu for adults is a la carte, while children’s meals are $15. Reservations are recommended.

1101 Uptown Park Blvd Suite 12, Houston, TX 77056
(713) 726-8273
(713) 726-8273

Photos with Santa, Backstreet Cafe

Meet and take photos with Santa, complete with a backdrop of Backstreet’s picturesque patio all decked out for Christmas, on Sunday, December 18 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Victorian carolers will join the fun from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and set the tone with holiday merriment.

1103 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77019
(713) 521-2239
(713) 521-2239

SantaCon Pub Crawl, the Dogwood

Combine folks wearing Santa hats, suits, and other festive ensembles with bar hopping, and you have SantaCon. Beginning at 1 p.m. at the Dogwood, this adults-only ticketed event costs $109 per person, which includes a wristband and access to a digital map that outlines participating bars, and more.

2403 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77006
(281) 501-9075
(281) 501-9075

HTX Holiday Market Expo

Houston Mouves is hosting a free holiday market from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 17. The entire family is welcome to join, with the event featuring more than 30 vendors and artists; door prizes and giveaways; a 360-degree photo booth; live music; and food. Kids can snap pictures with Santa and send letters to the North Pole. RSVP at Eventbrite.

1003 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77002

Breakfast with Santa & Sharky, Aquarium

Indulge in a breakfast buffet with Santa at this family-friendly downtown restaurant. Fill up on French toast, pancakes, eggs, honey-glazed ham, bacon, fruit, pastries, and more. Guests can pose with Santa and the Aquariums’ mascot, Sharkey, and will have the opportunity to participate in Christmas crafts. Seatings begin at 8:30 a.m. on December 17, December 18, and December 21 through December 24 at a cost of $16 to $22.

410 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002
(713) 223-3474
(713) 223-3474

Children's Museum Houston

Before leaving cookies and milk out for Santa at home on Christmas Eve, take a trip to the Children’s Museum Houston on December 24 to meet the man in red between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to take photos and share wish lists. Head to the museum’s cafe to refuel with burgers, tacos, chicken tenders, salads, fruit, yogurt, and more, offered a la carte. General admission is $15.

1500 Binz St, Houston, TX 77004
(713) 522-1138
(713) 522-1138

Naughty or Nice Ball Pit Bar

Vibe 713 has been transformed into the Naughty or Nice Ball Pit Bar for the season. Open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily through Christmas Eve, the adults-only pop-up features a life-size ball pit packing over 80,000 balls, holiday photo-ops like posing with giant presents or in front of the bar’s ornament wall, holiday karaoke, and Christmas cocktails and mocktails with snack pairings. Tickets may be purchased for $26 online.

10701 W Bellfort Ave., Houston, TX 77099
Ball pit with red and white-colored balls.
The Naughty of Nice Ball Pit Bar lets guests play in a giant ball pit packed with over 80,000 balls.
Naughty or Nice Ball Pit Bar

