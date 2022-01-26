 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

The 38 Essential Houston Restaurants

20 Houston Patios Perfect for Dining and Drinking Al Fresco

18 Excellent Houston Pizzerias

A man in a white shirt and black apron uses a spoon to place seared quail on a black plate.
Bludorn’s chic dining room, lively bar, and indulgent dishes are the ultimate way to “treat yo’ self” after a manic Monday.
Caroline Fontenot

15 Excellent Houston Dining Destinations Open on Mondays

Count on these restaurants when the start of the week calls for a superior dining experience

by Megha McSwain
View as Map
Bludorn’s chic dining room, lively bar, and indulgent dishes are the ultimate way to “treat yo’ self” after a manic Monday.
| Caroline Fontenot
by Megha McSwain

In a bustling town like Houston, there is no shortage of fantastic restaurants, bars, taquerias, and food halls to visit, but venturing out on a Monday can feel like options are slim. Supply chain shortages and staff issues have noticeably affected business schedules, and many restaurants opt for a much-needed day to rest and regroup after an active weekend. For some establishments, that falls on a Monday.

For diners, a “closed” sign on a Monday can result in a head-scratching moment — especially those looking to wind down after a rough start to the week. But fear not — there are plenty of options.

Whether seeking solace at a casual neighborhood eatery, an escape from cooking at home, a champagne-fueled evening after an epic workday, or a memorable date night locale, consider one of these 15 restaurants, which are open on Mondays for your dining pleasure.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Field & Tides

Copy Link
705 E 11th St
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 861-6143
(713) 861-6143
Visit Website

As the name suggests, both land and sea cravings can be satisfied on Mondays at Field & Tides in the Heights. Chef Travis Lenig helms the kitchen, incorporating local seafood, meat, and produce in dishes like cracklin’ crusted redfish, boudin balls, and Texas quail-stuffed with dirty rice. For a taste of pure decadence, start with the crab and brie fondue, made with Gulf Coast blue crab.

Also Featured in:

2. Trattoria Sofia

Copy Link
911 W 11th St
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 804-0429
(713) 804-0429
Visit Website

Berg Hospitality’s latest concept Trattoria Sofia hit the ground running, opening its doors for both lunch and dinner service daily. Dimly-lit and romantic, the restaurant serves as a proper choice for one of those rare Monday date nights, while the restaurant’s cocktail offerings consulted on by bar pro Alba Huerta, reels in larger groups. Kick back with a truffled Gibson and a plate of savory cacio e pepe.

Also Featured in:

3. Bludorn

Copy Link
807 Taft St
Houston, TX 77019
(713) 999-0146
(713) 999-0146
Visit Website

Let the one-of-a-kind lobster-chicken pot pie at Bludorn be your Monday motivation. The indulgent dish, topped with black truffle, is the ultimate way to “treat yo’ self” after an extra-long day. Plus, the restaurant’s lively bar, chic dining room, and private patio serve as a welcome solace from the stress of the office.

Also Featured in:

4. Guard and Grace

Copy Link
500 Dallas St Suite 100
Houston, TX 77002
(346) 326-0789
(346) 326-0789
Visit Website

Guard and Grace is among Downtown’s standout restaurants and one that you can rely on for lunch, dinner, and happy hour on Mondays. Find traditional steakhouse eats, from jumbo shrimp cocktail to filet mignon and a 35-ounce prime axe-handle tomahawk. Just add a Guard & Grace barrel-aged Manhattan.

A two-level seafood tower with crab on top and oysters on ice on the bottom. The tower is being carried by a person in a white apron.
Guard and Grace offers an upscale experience to liven up any Monday.
Marc Priscotty

Also Featured in:

5. The Original Ninfa's on Navigation

Copy Link
2704 Navigation Blvd
Houston, TX 77003
(713) 228-1175
(713) 228-1175
Visit Website

Today, this iconic Tex-Mex restaurant has two locations — the original on Navigation and its counterpart at BLVD Place in Uptown — and both are open on Mondays. Score Mama Ninfa’s famed tacos al carbon, handmade pork, chicken or beef tamales, and sizzling fajita platters with all the fix-ins for lunch or dinner. Add a Ninfarita, the restaurant’s signature Tex-Mex margarita which 100% agave tequila blanco.

Also Featured in:

6. Brasserie 19

Copy Link
1962 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
(713) 524-1919
(713) 524-1919
Visit Website

Day in and day out, the vibe is electric at this River Oaks destination, and that includes lunch and dinner on Mondays. Here, pleasant weather days often translate into platters of raw oysters, comforting entrees like the beef bourguignon and bottles of bubbly peppering the patio tables. Meanwhile, cotton candy clouds lit with festive sparklers appear throughout the restaurant to commemorate birthdays.

Also Featured in:

7. Eugene's

Copy Link
1985 Welch St
Houston, TX 77019
(713) 807-8883
(713) 807-8883
Visit Website

Tucked quietly on a residential street in Montrose, Eugene’s is a true neighborhood gem and it’s open to guests for lunch, dinner, and happy hour on Mondays. Start with a cup of the dark roux-based seafood gumbo and a platter of oysters Rockefeller before moving on to blackened catfish enchiladas or the spicy shrimp etouffee. Feeling festive? Add an oyster shooter to the meal.

8. Uchi

Copy Link
904 Westheimer Rd Suite A
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 522-4808
(713) 522-4808
Visit Website

Helmed by James Beard award-winning chef Tyson Cole, Uchi is worth the Monday night splurge. In addition to fresh nigiri and sashimi selections, there are imaginative seafood plates like the big eye tuna with goat cheese and pumpkin seeds and the oak-grilled escolar with candied citrus. Insider tip: No need to wait in line for Uchi’s famed happy hour — the restaurant takes reservations from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Also Featured in:

9. Lulu's

Copy Link
2518 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77019
(713) 590-7350
(713) 590-7350
Visit Website

Houstonians can save a trip to Round Top — long-time favorite Lulu’s has recently opened in River Oaks, and, as a bonus, it is open on Mondays for lunch and dinner. The Italian cafe from Armando and Cinda Palacios (owner of Armando’s in the same retail strip) cooks up comforting Italian classics including meatballs atop a bed of polenta, beets and burrata, pappardelle bolognese, and chicken marsala.

10. Eloise Nichols

Copy Link
2400 Mid Ln #100
Houston, TX 77027
(713) 554-0136
(713) 554-0136
Visit Website

Not only is this charming River Oaks restaurant open on Mondays, but it is one of the few that offers breakfast. Find pancake stacks, malted waffles, omelet platters, and more beginning at 7 a.m. Lunch and dinner are equally enticing with grilled fish plates, loaded sandwiches, and po’ boys with choice seafood from the restaurant’s raw bar.

11. State of Grace

Copy Link
3258 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77098
(832) 942-5080
(832) 942-5080
Visit Website

Few places offer a front-row seat to all of the raw bar action — and even less are open on Mondays. At State of Grace, though, seats in the oyster room 00 centered around glass cases stocked with seafood gems — are coveted, specifically during happy hour from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. during when oysters are just $1.50 each.

Also Featured in:

12. Steak 48

Copy Link
4444 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77027
(713) 322-7448
(713) 322-7448
Visit Website

With its high-spirited bar scene, sexy decor, and modern steakhouse menu, Steak 48 is a sure-thing for those looking to escape a mundane Monday. Indulge in a 45-day dry-aged bone-in ribeye and choose from an impressive 18 sides to complete the meal. Celebrating something special? Spring for a bottle of reserve wine or choose from an assortment of desserts, including the warm vanilla caramel cake served with gelato. 

Also Featured in:

13. Nobu Houston

Copy Link
5115 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77056
(832) 987-2599
(832) 987-2599
Visit Website

Since this celeb-obsessed restaurant opened in the Galleria, it has served as a premier dining destination for sushi and seafood, and it’s open on Mondays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Go for the iconic black cod with miso, and stay for imaginative cocktails — or the zero-proof, like the yuzu strawberry calpico spiced with mint.

A plate of nigiri and sashimi.
Nobu Houston offers its top-notch quality sushi every day of the week.
Nobu/Facebook

Also Featured in:

14. Kata Robata

Copy Link
3600 Kirby Dr suite h
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 526-8858
(713) 526-8858
Visit Website

No different than most days, Kata Robata is abuzz with activity on Mondays during lunch and dinner. The Upper Kirby sushi bar offers a highly sought-after menu of fresh fish flown in from around the globe, loaded ramen bowls, and picture-perfect plates like the Texas wagyu katsu sando and vegan soba noodles. Play it safe and secure a reservation.

Also Featured in:

15. Ragin' Cajun

Copy Link
4302 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77027
(713) 623-6321
(713) 623-6321
Visit Website

Owned and operated by the Mandola family, Ragin’ Cajun is a Houston institution and a reliable choice for any day of the week, but Mondays offer a special — a heaping bowl of red beans and rice with cornbread and a drink for $10. 

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Field & Tides

705 E 11th St, Houston, TX 77008

As the name suggests, both land and sea cravings can be satisfied on Mondays at Field & Tides in the Heights. Chef Travis Lenig helms the kitchen, incorporating local seafood, meat, and produce in dishes like cracklin’ crusted redfish, boudin balls, and Texas quail-stuffed with dirty rice. For a taste of pure decadence, start with the crab and brie fondue, made with Gulf Coast blue crab.

705 E 11th St
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 861-6143
Visit Website

2. Trattoria Sofia

911 W 11th St, Houston, TX 77008

Berg Hospitality’s latest concept Trattoria Sofia hit the ground running, opening its doors for both lunch and dinner service daily. Dimly-lit and romantic, the restaurant serves as a proper choice for one of those rare Monday date nights, while the restaurant’s cocktail offerings consulted on by bar pro Alba Huerta, reels in larger groups. Kick back with a truffled Gibson and a plate of savory cacio e pepe.

911 W 11th St
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 804-0429
Visit Website

3. Bludorn

807 Taft St, Houston, TX 77019

Let the one-of-a-kind lobster-chicken pot pie at Bludorn be your Monday motivation. The indulgent dish, topped with black truffle, is the ultimate way to “treat yo’ self” after an extra-long day. Plus, the restaurant’s lively bar, chic dining room, and private patio serve as a welcome solace from the stress of the office.

807 Taft St
Houston, TX 77019
(713) 999-0146
Visit Website

4. Guard and Grace

500 Dallas St Suite 100, Houston, TX 77002
A two-level seafood tower with crab on top and oysters on ice on the bottom. The tower is being carried by a person in a white apron.
Guard and Grace offers an upscale experience to liven up any Monday.
Marc Priscotty

Guard and Grace is among Downtown’s standout restaurants and one that you can rely on for lunch, dinner, and happy hour on Mondays. Find traditional steakhouse eats, from jumbo shrimp cocktail to filet mignon and a 35-ounce prime axe-handle tomahawk. Just add a Guard & Grace barrel-aged Manhattan.

500 Dallas St Suite 100
Houston, TX 77002
(346) 326-0789
Visit Website

5. The Original Ninfa's on Navigation

2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003

Today, this iconic Tex-Mex restaurant has two locations — the original on Navigation and its counterpart at BLVD Place in Uptown — and both are open on Mondays. Score Mama Ninfa’s famed tacos al carbon, handmade pork, chicken or beef tamales, and sizzling fajita platters with all the fix-ins for lunch or dinner. Add a Ninfarita, the restaurant’s signature Tex-Mex margarita which 100% agave tequila blanco.

2704 Navigation Blvd
Houston, TX 77003
(713) 228-1175
Visit Website

6. Brasserie 19

1962 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019

Day in and day out, the vibe is electric at this River Oaks destination, and that includes lunch and dinner on Mondays. Here, pleasant weather days often translate into platters of raw oysters, comforting entrees like the beef bourguignon and bottles of bubbly peppering the patio tables. Meanwhile, cotton candy clouds lit with festive sparklers appear throughout the restaurant to commemorate birthdays.

1962 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
(713) 524-1919
Visit Website

7. Eugene's

1985 Welch St, Houston, TX 77019

Tucked quietly on a residential street in Montrose, Eugene’s is a true neighborhood gem and it’s open to guests for lunch, dinner, and happy hour on Mondays. Start with a cup of the dark roux-based seafood gumbo and a platter of oysters Rockefeller before moving on to blackened catfish enchiladas or the spicy shrimp etouffee. Feeling festive? Add an oyster shooter to the meal.

1985 Welch St
Houston, TX 77019
(713) 807-8883
Visit Website

8. Uchi

904 Westheimer Rd Suite A, Houston, TX 77006

Helmed by James Beard award-winning chef Tyson Cole, Uchi is worth the Monday night splurge. In addition to fresh nigiri and sashimi selections, there are imaginative seafood plates like the big eye tuna with goat cheese and pumpkin seeds and the oak-grilled escolar with candied citrus. Insider tip: No need to wait in line for Uchi’s famed happy hour — the restaurant takes reservations from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

904 Westheimer Rd Suite A
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 522-4808
Visit Website

9. Lulu's

2518 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77019

Houstonians can save a trip to Round Top — long-time favorite Lulu’s has recently opened in River Oaks, and, as a bonus, it is open on Mondays for lunch and dinner. The Italian cafe from Armando and Cinda Palacios (owner of Armando’s in the same retail strip) cooks up comforting Italian classics including meatballs atop a bed of polenta, beets and burrata, pappardelle bolognese, and chicken marsala.

2518 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77019
(713) 590-7350
Visit Website

10. Eloise Nichols

2400 Mid Ln #100, Houston, TX 77027

Not only is this charming River Oaks restaurant open on Mondays, but it is one of the few that offers breakfast. Find pancake stacks, malted waffles, omelet platters, and more beginning at 7 a.m. Lunch and dinner are equally enticing with grilled fish plates, loaded sandwiches, and po’ boys with choice seafood from the restaurant’s raw bar.

2400 Mid Ln #100
Houston, TX 77027
(713) 554-0136
Visit Website

11. State of Grace

3258 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098

Few places offer a front-row seat to all of the raw bar action — and even less are open on Mondays. At State of Grace, though, seats in the oyster room 00 centered around glass cases stocked with seafood gems — are coveted, specifically during happy hour from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. during when oysters are just $1.50 each.

3258 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77098
(832) 942-5080
Visit Website

12. Steak 48

4444 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027

With its high-spirited bar scene, sexy decor, and modern steakhouse menu, Steak 48 is a sure-thing for those looking to escape a mundane Monday. Indulge in a 45-day dry-aged bone-in ribeye and choose from an impressive 18 sides to complete the meal. Celebrating something special? Spring for a bottle of reserve wine or choose from an assortment of desserts, including the warm vanilla caramel cake served with gelato. 

4444 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77027
(713) 322-7448
Visit Website

13. Nobu Houston

5115 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056
A plate of nigiri and sashimi.
Nobu Houston offers its top-notch quality sushi every day of the week.
Nobu/Facebook

Since this celeb-obsessed restaurant opened in the Galleria, it has served as a premier dining destination for sushi and seafood, and it’s open on Mondays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Go for the iconic black cod with miso, and stay for imaginative cocktails — or the zero-proof, like the yuzu strawberry calpico spiced with mint.

5115 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77056
(832) 987-2599
Visit Website

14. Kata Robata

3600 Kirby Dr suite h, Houston, TX 77098

No different than most days, Kata Robata is abuzz with activity on Mondays during lunch and dinner. The Upper Kirby sushi bar offers a highly sought-after menu of fresh fish flown in from around the globe, loaded ramen bowls, and picture-perfect plates like the Texas wagyu katsu sando and vegan soba noodles. Play it safe and secure a reservation.

3600 Kirby Dr suite h
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 526-8858
Visit Website

15. Ragin' Cajun

4302 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77027

Owned and operated by the Mandola family, Ragin’ Cajun is a Houston institution and a reliable choice for any day of the week, but Mondays offer a special — a heaping bowl of red beans and rice with cornbread and a drink for $10. 

4302 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77027
(713) 623-6321
Visit Website

Related Maps