Money Cat’s Japanese-style steamed egg custard with a hunk of king crab on top, served alongside a leek-and-shallot taiyaki, or fish-shaped pastry.
Upper Kirby harbors some of the best sushi in the city.
Sherman Young

18 Essential Upper Kirby Restaurants

With Indian, Thai, and Ethiopian cuisine and world-class barbecue, the neighborhood is a reflection of Houston’s diverse culinary scene

by Megha McSwain
Upper Kirby harbors some of the best sushi in the city.
| Sherman Young
by Megha McSwain

In Houston, there is no shortage of neighborhoods to explore that are rich in culinary offerings, and Upper Kirby, an area sandwiched between Rice Village and River Oaks, is a standout among them. The tightly packed district, bordered by Interstate 69 and Westheimer Road, is home to some of the most sought-after eateries in the city, giving diners an array of diverse options to consider.

The area has a storied past, with its main thoroughfare of Kirby Drive serving as a site of some of the first outposts of Houston’s most iconic restaurants, including the Original Carrabba’s and Becks Prime. Decades later, those restaurants are still thriving and have been joined by other lauded chef-led institutions that are making their mark on Houston’s culinary landscape.

Explore inventive takes on Thai, Ethiopian, and Indian cuisines. Splurge on a glitzy night out with dinner and live entertainment, or settle in for an omakase experience at one of the city’s top Japanese restaurants. Here are 19 excellent restaurants in Upper Kirby.

Pondicheri

This modern Indian cafe, helmed by cookbook author and James Beard Award-nominated chef Anita Jaisinghani, is tucked within the Shops at Arrive in River Oaks. The menu showcases creative interpretations of popular Indian street eats like dosa and chaat, plus a variety of traditional thalis, including a meat-heavy “Texan” option. Dine on the colorful wraparound patio, and don’t forget to venture upstairs to the second-level bake shop, where baked goods and confections are on full display.

2800 Kirby Dr b132, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 522-2022
(713) 522-2022

Becks Prime

After nearly forty years, the original Becks Prime on Kirby Drive remains a beloved destination for its made-to-order mesquite grilled beef burgers and convenient drive-thru window. With a hefty menu including salads, burgers, dogs, and milkshakes, and an open-air patio overlooking the busy thoroughfare, the iconic hangout is a welcomed alternative to the city’s fast food chains.

2902 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 524-7085
(713) 524-7085

Bollo

Bollo is known for its variety of Neapolitan-style pizzas prepared using either a red or creamy white sauce for a base. Choose from pies like the shrimp scampi, the pancetta with goat cheese, or the pesto pollo — all baked at 800 degrees in a wood-fired oven, resulting in a crisp golden crust with a doughy bite. Not a pizza person? Bollo has lots of alternatives, including a double-cut pork chop marsala, chicken parmesan, and a baked pepperoni calzone.

2202 W Alabama St A, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 677-0391
(713) 677-0391

Tiny Boxwoods

An oasis within the city, Tiny Boxwoods pairs an elegant menu of comfort eats with a picturesque dining space that spills out onto an expansive, well-manicured courtyard. Start with a limoncello spritz and a grazing board, before indulging in the steak frites or a bacon and leek pizza. Then, opt for one (or two) of Tiny’s famed chocolate chip cookies while perusing the beautiful property.

3614 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77027
(713) 622-4224
(713) 622-4224

Blue Nile | Ethiopian Restaurant

Ethiopian cuisine is showcased in fine fashion at this neighborhood gem located in a quiet pocket of Upper Kirby. Warm your tummy up with the spiced red lentil stew. Then, try the kitfo, a traditional dish made with minced beef, or the doro wot, a saucy platter of slow-cooked chicken bursting with intense flavor.

3030 Audley St, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 814-5101
(713) 814-5101

Grace's

An ode to Houston restaurateur Johnny Carabba’s late grandmother, Grace’s is known for slinging serious, belly-filling eats during lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. Expect nostalgic dishes like fried green tomatoes, chicken-fried chicken topped with jalapeno gravy, beef stroganoff, and a Southern-fried pork chop with mashed potatoes and black-eyed peas. Dessert is just as indulgent, with plated desserts like lemon icebox pie and old-fashioned banana pudding.

3111 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 728-6410
(713) 728-6410

Carrabba's - The Original On Kirby

Carrabba’s may be a household name today, but the original restaurant, which opened nearly 40 years ago on Kirby Drive, is a Houston institution. Along with a well-rounded menu of antipasti, pasta, pizzas, and steaks, the restaurant is known for its excellent service and lively bar. Kick off a meal with the Carrabbellini, a playful take on a traditional peach bellini, and then settle in with a heaping bowl of linguine and clams or chicken cappelletti.

3115 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 522-3131
(713) 522-3131

Se7en

At this new restaurant, located on the second level of the Kirby Collection, guests are treated to dinner and a show in a lavish space, complete with an open-air terrace overlooking Kirby Drive. The menu boasts dishes with Mediterranean and Asian flair, with prime beef kebabs dressed in sumac, onion, and shishito, and the signature Se7en sushi roll made with toro, king salmon, and hamachi, plus an entertainment lineup featuring live performers and DJs that play into the wee hours of the morning.

3300 Kirby Dr Suite B, Houston, TX 77098
(832) 538-1427
(832) 538-1427

Khyber North Indian Grill

While modern Indian dining has become more prevalent in Houston in recent years, Khyber shines by sticking to tradition. The decades-old restaurant boasts a menu inspired by northwest Indian cuisine, with a spotlight on grilled meats cooked in a charcoal tandoor oven. Pillowy naan serves as a worthy vessel for scooping up saucy butter chicken and chicken tikka masala, and desserts like kheer and gulab jamun are a treat after a spicy meal.

2510 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77098
(713) 942-9424
(713) 942-9424

Rim Tanon

The cuisine at this Upper Kirby hideaway is inspired by the tasty foods made famous by the street vendors of Bangkok. Expect snacks like Thai-style meat jerky, fish cakes with sweet chili sauce, and a Thai omelet with crab meat, plus hearty mains like pad see ew and pumpkin red curry. If the meal is too hot to handle, consider trying the milky Thai-style shaved ice concocted with coconut and herbal jellies, sweet corn, and red bean paste.

2241 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77098
(713) 529-3100
(713) 529-3100

Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant

In a city rich with Mexican food options, Pico’s in Upper Kirby is a surefire go-to, with a menu that focuses on the seven regions of Mexico daily with its breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus. Stick to a classic like huevos rancheros, tacos al carbon, or seafood enchiladas, or get adventurous with a pork shank stewed in tomatillo sauce.

3601 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098
(832) 831-9940
(832) 831-9940

Hobbit Cafe

Hobbit Cafe has been a beloved part of the Upper Kirby neighborhood since it opened in the ‘70s. Find all that you crave and more on its large menu that features soups, salads, sandwiches, and Mexican comfort eats. The burgers are legendary, with proteins for every taste and diet, including patties made from freshly ground beef, leg of lamb, portobello mushroom, or black beans.

2243 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77098
(713) 526-5460
(713) 526-5460

Kata Robata

Helmed by chef Manabu “Hori” Horiuchi, this highly regarded Japanese restaurant has remained buzzworthy since its opening in Houston in 2009. Situated in an Upper Kirby retail strip, the restaurant entices with an impressive lineup of sushi, in which fresh fish is flown in from around the world daily, plus innovative dishes like the Texas wagyu katsu sando and the decadent lobster and crab meat ramen.

3600 Kirby Dr suite h, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 526-8858
(713) 526-8858

Money Cat

After garnering plenty of attention for Tobiuo Sushi & Bar in Katy, chef-owner Sherman Yeung brought his talent inside the loop with this modern Japanese restaurant located in Kirby Grove at Levy Park. With a relaxed vibe, Money Cat offers an impressive menu, complete with a full sushi bar and specialty craft cocktails offered daily. Explore rolls like the hama nashi, a pairing of hamachi with compressed Asian pear, and one-of-a-kind dishes like the chutoro toast made with squid ink milk bread.

2925 Richmond Ave. Suite 140, Houston, TX 77098
(281) 974-3735
(281) 974-3735

Kiran's

Helmed by veteran Houston chef Kiran Verma, this Levy Park restaurant takes an elegant approach to traditional Indian cuisine. Enjoy a wedge salad amped up with tandoori chicken and vindaloo croutons, and classic entrees like masala dosa and chicken tikka masala. Kiran’s is also lauded for its weekend tea service, during which a harpist takes to the main dining room and guests are treated to various teas, sandwiches, and pastries.

2925 Richmond Ave. Suite 160, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 960-8472
(713) 960-8472

Oishii

Though situated in a small retail strip near dry cleaners, don’t let the location deter you — Oishii is a top-notch Upper Kirby destination for a casual sushi meal. The menu is brimming with dishes to sample, including a crispy vegetable tempura, a pleasantly savory pork gyoza, and its sweet fried banana. Visit during Oishii’s famed happy hour when items are buy-one, get-one-free.

3764 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77046
(713) 621-8628
(713) 621-8628

Tony's

This storied white tablecloth restaurant, which has famously served eight U.S. presidents, remains an important player in Houston’s fine dining scene after nearly 60 years. Known for its purely decadent take on Italian cuisine, Tony’s expertise lies in decadent pasta dishes, some of which are presented with fragrant, freshly shaved black truffles, and fettuccine with tender jumbo lump crab meat. Pro tip: Visit during its weekday happy hour, and score bar bites like Italian meatballs and the Tony’s cheeseburger that won’t break the bank.

3755 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77046
(713) 622-6778
(713) 622-6778

Feges BBQ

A leader in Houston’s barbecue scene, Feges BBQ has a full-service restaurant in Spring Branch, but its counter inside the food court at Greenway Plaza is popular among the plaza’s power lunch crowd. Find a whole host of smoked meats, sides, salads, and desserts on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

3 E Greenway Plaza Suite C210, Houston, TX 77046
(832) 409-6118
(832) 409-6118

