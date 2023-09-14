18 Essential Upper Kirby Restaurants

In Houston, there is no shortage of neighborhoods to explore that are rich in culinary offerings, and Upper Kirby, an area sandwiched between Rice Village and River Oaks, is a standout among them. The tightly packed district, bordered by Interstate 69 and Westheimer Road, is home to some of the most sought-after eateries in the city, giving diners an array of diverse options to consider.

The area has a storied past, with its main thoroughfare of Kirby Drive serving as a site of some of the first outposts of Houston’s most iconic restaurants, including the Original Carrabba’s and Becks Prime. Decades later, those restaurants are still thriving and have been joined by other lauded chef-led institutions that are making their mark on Houston’s culinary landscape.

Explore inventive takes on Thai, Ethiopian, and Indian cuisines. Splurge on a glitzy night out with dinner and live entertainment, or settle in for an omakase experience at one of the city’s top Japanese restaurants. Here are 19 excellent restaurants in Upper Kirby.