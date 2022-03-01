12 Houston Restaurants That Make Dining Alone Enjoyable

Table for one, right this way

In a fast-evolving food town like Houston, dining out at the next great place need not always be a group outing. Sometimes, it can be more efficient (and enjoyable) to scope out a restaurant solo. With interesting restaurants peppered in neighborhoods across the city, there are plenty of places to explore during a lunch break, for happy hour, or a formal outing alone. Plus, after an extended period of eating takeout and delivery at home, it’s high time to enjoy the buzz and excitement of a bustling restaurant.

Whether it’s a comfy bar stool and knowledgeable bartender you seek out, or a spirited dining room with live entertainment, here are 13 restaurants well-suited for a solo night out.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.