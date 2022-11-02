12 Essential Houston Speakeasies to Spice Up Your Night

A throwback to the Prohibition era when bars had to be hidden, speakeasies have found a new light in today’s drinking landscape, adding a heavy dose of mystique and intrigue to what may be an otherwise average night out.

Luckily, Houston is home to many exciting new and tried-and-true watering holes that offer a whole lot more behind their doors than what the eye originally sees. There’s a steakhouse disguised as a movie theater, cocktail bars that look like candy stores, and unassuming doors that will lead you to some of the best bartenders, and thus, drinks in town. Here are some of the best speakeasies Clutch City has to offer.