14 Must-Try Missouri City Restaurants

Mo City might be outside of Houston limits, but the evolving food scene’s soul food, Thai cuisine, and wine bar and beer gardens are worth a visit

Missouri City — or Mo City as it’s affectionately called — is often looped in with Houston, but it’s establishing a solid reputation of its own. Straddling Fort Bend and Harris counties, the area has seen explosive growth in recent years, and its local-owned dining options have grown right along with it, proving that it offers far more than strip malls and suburban chains.

Here, you’ll find soul food staples, scratch-made Thai offerings, a wine bar that will transport you to France, and a beer garden boasting German recipes taken right from Grandma’s cookbook — all of which reveals just how dining in Missouri City can be like taking a culinary trip around the globe. To get you started, here are 14 restaurants in the Mo City area showcasing global flavors.

