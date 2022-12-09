 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

9 Houston Restaurants With the Tastiest Tapas

18 Essential Asiatown Restaurants

17 of Houston’s Finest Happy Hours

More in Houston See more maps
The exterior of Brandani’s in Sugar Land.
Family-owned Brandani’s is one of Missouri City’s many restaurant gems.
Brandani’s

14 Must-Try Missouri City Restaurants

Mo City might be outside of Houston limits, but the evolving food scene’s soul food, Thai cuisine, and wine bar and beer gardens are worth a visit

by Rebecca Deurlein
View as Map
Family-owned Brandani’s is one of Missouri City’s many restaurant gems.
| Brandani’s
by Rebecca Deurlein

Missouri City — or Mo City as it’s affectionately called — is often looped in with Houston, but it’s establishing a solid reputation of its own. Straddling Fort Bend and Harris counties, the area has seen explosive growth in recent years, and its local-owned dining options have grown right along with it, proving that it offers far more than strip malls and suburban chains.

Here, you’ll find soul food staples, scratch-made Thai offerings, a wine bar that will transport you to France, and a beer garden boasting German recipes taken right from Grandma’s cookbook — all of which reveals just how dining in Missouri City can be like taking a culinary trip around the globe. To get you started, here are 14 restaurants in the Mo City area showcasing global flavors.

Is your favorite Missouri City restaurant missing from this map? Shout it in the comments.

Read More

VIETWICH - Banh Mi and Boba

Copy Link

Banh mi is one of the Houston region’s most celebrated sandwiches, and Vietwich in nearby Stafford gets it right – stacking its baguettes with pickled vegetables, homemade pate, and a host of proteins, like lemongrass grilled chicken or pork, meatballs, caramelized pork belly, or glazed fried tofu.

203 Dulles Ave #100, Stafford, TX 77477
(832) 539-1642
(832) 539-1642

Chettinad Indian Cuisine

Copy Link

Serving cuisine from Northern and Southern India, with a slew of Indo-Chinese offerings, this restaurant and takeout offers traditional favorites like tandoori and butter chicken, an array of curries, and seven types of freshly baked naan to choose from.

2127 U.S. 90 Alternate, Present St, Missouri City, TX 77489
(281) 499-4680
(281) 499-4680

Tornado Taco

Copy Link

Yes, there’s a line of cars at the drive-thru, and for good reason. If you’re hankering for a breakfast burrito or taco, this is your place. Locals rave about the consistent service and huge tacos stuffed with eggs, barbacoa, and the toppings of your choice. Can’t make up your mind? Try the potato queso bowl, topped with your choice of meat, or the $6 Street Taco Fiesta combo, which comes with four tacos stuffed with spicy ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded pork, and barbacoa.

2461 FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City, TX 77459
(281) 208-3109
(281) 208-3109

Alex's Kitchen

Copy Link

Don’t let the unassuming exterior fool you; the food here is next-level Italian. Lightly breaded artichokes are plated stem-up with architectural flair. The linguini pescatore overflows with pungent mussels, calamari, shrimp, and clams. Clumps of lobster ride on buttery bellies of ravioli, topped with asparagus spears. This place is so popular that it just completed an expansion, with the addition of a full bar. 

2601 Cartwright Rd, Missouri City, TX 77459
(832) 987-1705
(832) 987-1705

Off the Vine Bistro Wine Bar and Restaurant

Copy Link

Step into this charming wine bar, and transport yourself and your favorite people to France. Whether you lean toward a Nuthouse Riesling or a Totus Tuus Red Blend paired with flatbreads and charcuteries, this experience is bound to be a social one. Try the bacon-wrapped feta-stuffed dates or the spiced meatballs drizzled with a cream sauce for a flavorful start to a meal. Vegetarian and gluten-free options abound here, as do French desserts and espresso coffees.

2865 Dulles Ave, Missouri City, TX 77459
(281) 242-4186
(281) 242-4186

Red Oak Grill

Copy Link

This Mediterranean grill serves up a variety of Middle Eastern, American, and vegetarian delights. While kebabs and gyro wraps are ideal for quick lunches, Red Oak offers a variety of favorites like the classic beef or chicken shawarmas, accompanied by hummus and tabouleh, and the Mediterranean vegetarian plate served with a spinach pie, stuffed grape leaves, and falafel.

5011 Hwy 6 Suite 100, Missouri City, TX 77459
(281) 969-5074
(281) 969-5074

Reel Seafood & Wings

Copy Link

Bringing together two food genres isn’t easy, but Reel does it well, throwing in a Cajun twist just for fun. The fried seafood basket proves that batter can enhance without overwhelming, and the flavors of the catfish, shrimp, and oysters burst through. The wings here are equally popular, with the spicy ranch batter wings offering a tangy flavor, crispy skin, and succulent chicken. For a heavier dish, try the Reel Rice, fried rice topped with a creamy sauce, shrimp, and crawfish tails, and end your meal with the beignet sticks.

5425 Hwy 6 #b400, Missouri City, TX 77459
(832) 987-1492
(832) 987-1492

Brandani’s Burgers, Tacos & Brews

Copy Link

Down-to-earth enough to make kids happy, and elevated enough for the most discerning burger connoisseur, Brandani’s burger and taco joint pleases crowds, families, and couples. Try the mushroom burger with sherry mushroom gravy, or take a culinary leap with the brie and candied bacon burger. Grown-ups can indulge in a craft brew, or pamper their inner child with a frothy dulce de leche shake.

3340 FM 1092 Rd #180, Missouri City, TX 77459
(281) 969-7854
(281) 969-7854

Brandani's Restaurant & Wine Bar

Copy Link

Husband-and-wife team Ron and Claire Brandani are the namesakes behind this Missouri City gem. The couple’s first restaurant endeavor has grown to become a hit among Fort Bend county residents, and has since gone on to include a less formal counterpart, Brandani’s Burgers, Tacos, & Brew, in the same development. The menu touts elegant, well-presented plates like jumbo lump crab cakes with lemon beurre blanc and pork tenderloin Milanese, and offers a popular 3-course lunch special for $18.

3340 FM 1092 Rd #160, Missouri City, TX 77459
(832) 987-1313
(832) 987-1313

Also featured in:

Orient Cafe

Copy Link

For almost 30 years, this Chinese establishment has provided over-the-top service, savory General Tso’s chicken, and a wonton soup hearty enough to serve as a meal. Vegetarian dishes like asparagus and broccoli and pescetarian entrees like shrimp and Chinese vegetables skip the sauces and provide lighter options. For an unbeatable deal, go all out with the soup, three appetizers, and an entree family meal for dine-in or takeout for just $11.50 per person.

Township Square Center 3340, FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City, TX 77459
(281) 499-4888
(281) 499-4888

Texas Biergarten

Copy Link

With dozens of Texas’ most creative beers on tap, including the Scuba Squeeze IPA, the Oktoberfest Festbier, and the Mosaic Pils Lager,  the only German restaurant in Missouri City doesn’t disappoint. Slice through a jalapeno cheddar wurst bursting with juices, or bite into a mushroom gravy-smothered pork schnitzel that’s as large as the plate it comes on. Co-owner Laura Abraham borrows her grandmother’s recipes for braised red cabbage and German potato salad. And find what might be the best burger in town – a blend of chuck, brisket, and short rib topped with grilled onions and served on a Slow Dough challah bun.

6302 Hwy 6 ste q, Missouri City, TX 77459
(281) 778-0030
(281) 778-0030

Micheaux's Southern Cuisine

Copy Link

Chef George Micheaux has earned a reputation for serving up soul food staples like tender oxtails and smothered pork chops, along with a host of traditional sides. Choose from more than a dozen options, like the okra and tomato medley, sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, collard greens, and cornbread to accompany your meal. Take a slice of Coca-Cola cake, peach cobbler, or bread pudding with rum sauce for the road.

6850 Hwy 6 Ste. 200, Missouri City, TX 77459
(832) 987-1916
(832) 987-1916

Thai American Bistro

Copy Link

Serving up Thai food that is made from scratch and generous in portions, this bistro is a hit among Thai aficionados. With charming paper umbrellas and colorful decor that evokes the bustling streets of Bangkok, the restaurant cooks up a standout duck pad kee mao and a fried rice that keeps guests coming back for more. In need of suggestions? Ask the personable counter servers for their take.

18721 University Blvd Suite 160, Sugar Land, TX 77479
(346) 304-2102
(346) 304-2102

Hoggs N' Chicks

Copy Link

Dubbing itself a “fine food shack,” this casual eatery boasts a wide range of menu options from chicken tenders and mac ‘n cheese to a jalapeno chicken slider with a green patty and red jalapeno jelly. The real star here is the delectable smoked pork taco. Made with pork that’s smoked for 18 hours and then braised for another 12, this taco is swaddled in a tortilla and topped with grilled onions, queso fresco, and chipotle mayo. Though it comes with fries, opt for a hefty side of onion rings. They’re so large you can barely wrap your mouth around them.

8817 Hwy 6, Missouri City, TX 77459
(281) 778-4644
(281) 778-4644

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

VIETWICH - Banh Mi and Boba

203 Dulles Ave #100, Stafford, TX 77477

Banh mi is one of the Houston region’s most celebrated sandwiches, and Vietwich in nearby Stafford gets it right – stacking its baguettes with pickled vegetables, homemade pate, and a host of proteins, like lemongrass grilled chicken or pork, meatballs, caramelized pork belly, or glazed fried tofu.

203 Dulles Ave #100, Stafford, TX 77477
(832) 539-1642
(832) 539-1642

Chettinad Indian Cuisine

2127 U.S. 90 Alternate, Present St, Missouri City, TX 77489

Serving cuisine from Northern and Southern India, with a slew of Indo-Chinese offerings, this restaurant and takeout offers traditional favorites like tandoori and butter chicken, an array of curries, and seven types of freshly baked naan to choose from.

2127 U.S. 90 Alternate, Present St, Missouri City, TX 77489
(281) 499-4680
(281) 499-4680

Tornado Taco

2461 FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City, TX 77459

Yes, there’s a line of cars at the drive-thru, and for good reason. If you’re hankering for a breakfast burrito or taco, this is your place. Locals rave about the consistent service and huge tacos stuffed with eggs, barbacoa, and the toppings of your choice. Can’t make up your mind? Try the potato queso bowl, topped with your choice of meat, or the $6 Street Taco Fiesta combo, which comes with four tacos stuffed with spicy ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded pork, and barbacoa.

2461 FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City, TX 77459
(281) 208-3109
(281) 208-3109

Alex's Kitchen

2601 Cartwright Rd, Missouri City, TX 77459

Don’t let the unassuming exterior fool you; the food here is next-level Italian. Lightly breaded artichokes are plated stem-up with architectural flair. The linguini pescatore overflows with pungent mussels, calamari, shrimp, and clams. Clumps of lobster ride on buttery bellies of ravioli, topped with asparagus spears. This place is so popular that it just completed an expansion, with the addition of a full bar. 

2601 Cartwright Rd, Missouri City, TX 77459
(832) 987-1705
(832) 987-1705

Off the Vine Bistro Wine Bar and Restaurant

2865 Dulles Ave, Missouri City, TX 77459

Step into this charming wine bar, and transport yourself and your favorite people to France. Whether you lean toward a Nuthouse Riesling or a Totus Tuus Red Blend paired with flatbreads and charcuteries, this experience is bound to be a social one. Try the bacon-wrapped feta-stuffed dates or the spiced meatballs drizzled with a cream sauce for a flavorful start to a meal. Vegetarian and gluten-free options abound here, as do French desserts and espresso coffees.

2865 Dulles Ave, Missouri City, TX 77459
(281) 242-4186
(281) 242-4186

Red Oak Grill

5011 Hwy 6 Suite 100, Missouri City, TX 77459

This Mediterranean grill serves up a variety of Middle Eastern, American, and vegetarian delights. While kebabs and gyro wraps are ideal for quick lunches, Red Oak offers a variety of favorites like the classic beef or chicken shawarmas, accompanied by hummus and tabouleh, and the Mediterranean vegetarian plate served with a spinach pie, stuffed grape leaves, and falafel.

5011 Hwy 6 Suite 100, Missouri City, TX 77459
(281) 969-5074
(281) 969-5074

Reel Seafood & Wings

5425 Hwy 6 #b400, Missouri City, TX 77459

Bringing together two food genres isn’t easy, but Reel does it well, throwing in a Cajun twist just for fun. The fried seafood basket proves that batter can enhance without overwhelming, and the flavors of the catfish, shrimp, and oysters burst through. The wings here are equally popular, with the spicy ranch batter wings offering a tangy flavor, crispy skin, and succulent chicken. For a heavier dish, try the Reel Rice, fried rice topped with a creamy sauce, shrimp, and crawfish tails, and end your meal with the beignet sticks.

5425 Hwy 6 #b400, Missouri City, TX 77459
(832) 987-1492
(832) 987-1492

Brandani’s Burgers, Tacos & Brews

3340 FM 1092 Rd #180, Missouri City, TX 77459

Down-to-earth enough to make kids happy, and elevated enough for the most discerning burger connoisseur, Brandani’s burger and taco joint pleases crowds, families, and couples. Try the mushroom burger with sherry mushroom gravy, or take a culinary leap with the brie and candied bacon burger. Grown-ups can indulge in a craft brew, or pamper their inner child with a frothy dulce de leche shake.

3340 FM 1092 Rd #180, Missouri City, TX 77459
(281) 969-7854
(281) 969-7854

Brandani's Restaurant & Wine Bar

3340 FM 1092 Rd #160, Missouri City, TX 77459

Husband-and-wife team Ron and Claire Brandani are the namesakes behind this Missouri City gem. The couple’s first restaurant endeavor has grown to become a hit among Fort Bend county residents, and has since gone on to include a less formal counterpart, Brandani’s Burgers, Tacos, & Brew, in the same development. The menu touts elegant, well-presented plates like jumbo lump crab cakes with lemon beurre blanc and pork tenderloin Milanese, and offers a popular 3-course lunch special for $18.

3340 FM 1092 Rd #160, Missouri City, TX 77459
(832) 987-1313
(832) 987-1313

Orient Cafe

Township Square Center 3340, FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City, TX 77459

For almost 30 years, this Chinese establishment has provided over-the-top service, savory General Tso’s chicken, and a wonton soup hearty enough to serve as a meal. Vegetarian dishes like asparagus and broccoli and pescetarian entrees like shrimp and Chinese vegetables skip the sauces and provide lighter options. For an unbeatable deal, go all out with the soup, three appetizers, and an entree family meal for dine-in or takeout for just $11.50 per person.

Township Square Center 3340, FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City, TX 77459
(281) 499-4888
(281) 499-4888

Texas Biergarten

6302 Hwy 6 ste q, Missouri City, TX 77459

With dozens of Texas’ most creative beers on tap, including the Scuba Squeeze IPA, the Oktoberfest Festbier, and the Mosaic Pils Lager,  the only German restaurant in Missouri City doesn’t disappoint. Slice through a jalapeno cheddar wurst bursting with juices, or bite into a mushroom gravy-smothered pork schnitzel that’s as large as the plate it comes on. Co-owner Laura Abraham borrows her grandmother’s recipes for braised red cabbage and German potato salad. And find what might be the best burger in town – a blend of chuck, brisket, and short rib topped with grilled onions and served on a Slow Dough challah bun.

6302 Hwy 6 ste q, Missouri City, TX 77459
(281) 778-0030
(281) 778-0030

Micheaux's Southern Cuisine

6850 Hwy 6 Ste. 200, Missouri City, TX 77459

Chef George Micheaux has earned a reputation for serving up soul food staples like tender oxtails and smothered pork chops, along with a host of traditional sides. Choose from more than a dozen options, like the okra and tomato medley, sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, collard greens, and cornbread to accompany your meal. Take a slice of Coca-Cola cake, peach cobbler, or bread pudding with rum sauce for the road.

6850 Hwy 6 Ste. 200, Missouri City, TX 77459
(832) 987-1916
(832) 987-1916

Thai American Bistro

18721 University Blvd Suite 160, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Serving up Thai food that is made from scratch and generous in portions, this bistro is a hit among Thai aficionados. With charming paper umbrellas and colorful decor that evokes the bustling streets of Bangkok, the restaurant cooks up a standout duck pad kee mao and a fried rice that keeps guests coming back for more. In need of suggestions? Ask the personable counter servers for their take.

18721 University Blvd Suite 160, Sugar Land, TX 77479
(346) 304-2102
(346) 304-2102

Hoggs N' Chicks

8817 Hwy 6, Missouri City, TX 77459

Dubbing itself a “fine food shack,” this casual eatery boasts a wide range of menu options from chicken tenders and mac ‘n cheese to a jalapeno chicken slider with a green patty and red jalapeno jelly. The real star here is the delectable smoked pork taco. Made with pork that’s smoked for 18 hours and then braised for another 12, this taco is swaddled in a tortilla and topped with grilled onions, queso fresco, and chipotle mayo. Though it comes with fries, opt for a hefty side of onion rings. They’re so large you can barely wrap your mouth around them.

8817 Hwy 6, Missouri City, TX 77459
(281) 778-4644
(281) 778-4644

Related Maps