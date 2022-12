Where to Ring in New Year’s Eve in Houston

Where to Ring in New Year's Eve in Houston

Capping off the Holiday season, New Year’s Eve serves as the grand finale of the year. Elaborate food and drink events predicate the ceremonious date. From lavish tasting menus and champagne and caviar experiences to restaurants serving up their full menus with a side of live entertainment, there are a multitude of ways to ring in the new year.

Here are 17 restaurants to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Houston for varying tastes and budgets.