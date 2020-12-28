17 Essential Pho Restaurants in Houston

Phở is the national dish of Vietnam, and while it may seem like a humble dish, its preparation can be considered an art that takes time and patience to perfect. A good broth will emit the aromatics of star anise, cloves, cinnamon, cardamom, and coriander, and have a savory sweetness that wraps you up like a comforting hug.

The warmer months may be inching closer, but in Houston, any time of year is a good time for phở, because there’s hardly a thing — not a hangover, nor a stomach bug — that a bowl of phở can’t fix.

Whether you’re in search of a perfect bowl of beef pho (phở bo) laden with meatballs, brisket, and tripe, or rich chicken pho (phở ga), these Houston restaurants serve up the perfect bowl of noodles every time.

Don’t see your favorite place for a soul-warming bowl of this Vietnamese noodle soup? Let us know your go-to in the comments.