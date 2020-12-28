 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bowls of pho with fixing and chopsticks.
Find traditional pho bowls at Kau Ba in Montrose.
Kau Ba

17 Essential Pho Restaurants in Houston

Where to find the city’s best brothy noodle bowls

by Minh Truong Updated
Find traditional pho bowls at Kau Ba in Montrose.
Kau Ba
by Minh Truong Updated

Phở is the national dish of Vietnam, and while it may seem like a humble dish, its preparation can be considered an art that takes time and patience to perfect. A good broth will emit the aromatics of star anise, cloves, cinnamon, cardamom, and coriander, and have a savory sweetness that wraps you up like a comforting hug.

The warmer months may be inching closer, but in Houston, any time of year is a good time for phở, because there’s hardly a thing — not a hangover, nor a stomach bug — that a bowl of phở can’t fix.

Whether you’re in search of a perfect bowl of beef pho (phở bo) laden with meatballs, brisket, and tripe, or rich chicken pho (phở ga), these Houston restaurants serve up the perfect bowl of noodles every time.

Don’t see your favorite place for a soul-warming bowl of this Vietnamese noodle soup? Let us know your go-to in the comments.

Pho Thanh Long

A family-owned establishment in Houston’s northwest side, Pho Thanh Long has been serving flavorful phở for nearly 20 years, and it still operates out of its original location. The friendly staff and comfortable atmosphere add to the experience, and the large menu boasts options from the đặc biệt (the special) with all the meats, to a seafood phở that comes with shrimp, squid and scallops. Still hungry? Add a side of the classic spring rolls with peanut sauce.

21542 TX-249 # 1, Houston, TX 77070
(281) 376-3677
(281) 376-3677

Thiem Hung Cafe

The owners of Thiem Hung Bakery on Bellaire have opened a full service restaurant counterpart on Clay Road. The restaurant serves the bánh mì and bánh bao they are known for, but have also added other Vietnamese fare to the menu, including pho. They keep it simple with four beef options and a chicken pho, served in a savory broth that is cooked for 24 hours.

18311 Clay Rd B1, Houston, TX 77084
(281) 861-4224
(281) 861-4224

Crazy Pho & Hot Pot

As the name implies, this recently opened restaurant in Katy is all about phở and hot pot. The phở hot pot is a splurge at $33, but good to the last drop. A steaming pot of aromatic beef soup is brought to the table, with a platter of lean brisket, fatty brisket, flank, meat balls, noodles, and vegetables.

1223 Grand W Blvd b108, Katy, TX 77449
(346) 307-7186
(346) 307-7186

Les Ba’get

This fast casual Heights café serves bánh mì, Vietnamese iced coffee, and pastries with French flair, along with pho. Made with a 24-hour simmered beef broth, guests can customize their bowls with up to three toppings — including quail eggs — or shell out an extra $3 for every topping. Elevate your meal with lemongrass-grilled bone marrow or the beef tendon chicharron.

1717 W 34th St Suite 800, Houston, TX 77018
(832) 548-1080
(832) 548-1080

Pho King

Pull up to this fast casual, counter-service restaurant in the Heights and order a small or large bowl of chicken or beef phở to your liking. Sub for fresh noodles, or go Du Mama style and sub for ramen noodles. Be extra, and add on quail eggs or a beef bone on the side.

4720 Washington Ave Suite B-1, Houston, TX 77007
(713) 553-2039
(713) 553-2039

Kau Ba

At her Montrose restaurant, chef Nikki Tran adds a Viet-Cajun twist to traditional Vietnamese eats, and that includes phở. Options include classic beef and chicken, as well as the decadent wagyu short rib and truffle phở. The smoked chicken soup is also worth mentioning. The smoked chicken thigh, served whole on the bone, adds a smokiness to the broth, and the house made chili sauce that comes on the side could rival Sriracha.

2502 Dunlavy St Suite B, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 497-5300
(713) 497-5300

Pho Saigon

A stalwart with six locations around town, including the original in Midtown, Pho Saigon has a large menu and loyal customer base for good reason — the service is quick, and the portions are generous. Choose from beef, chicken and vegetarian phở, and take your time slurping up a big bowl.

2808 Milam St D, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 524-3734
(713) 524-3734

Pho Ve Dem Restaurant

This cash-only Asiatown strip mall restaurant is known for its flavor-packed broths and real durian ice cream. Open for more than 15 years, the restaurant attributes its success to the quality of its ingredients. Pho Ve Dem translates to “phở by night” and that’s because, unlike other phở spots that are open for breakfast and lunch, it is open only in the evening hours, and until as late as 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

13030 Bellaire Blvd D, Houston, TX 77072
(281) 983-0599
(281) 983-0599

Pho A Hung by Night

Pho A Hung by Night is a no-frills, cash-only shop that specializes in phở tái be, proudly advertising it from a neon sign in the window. Tái be, which is rare veal, is extremely tender and cooks gently in the hot pho broth. Open until midnight, this restaurant is a perfect place for a nightcap.

11900 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77072
(281) 498-8899
(281) 498-8899

Pho Dien

Know before you go — phở is the only dish served at Pho Dien. Long lines are notorious at peak mealtimes, with diners waiting to order steaming bowls of beef or chicken phở. Add a side of bone marrow and egg for $5 to add even more richness and depth to your bowl.

11830 Bellaire Blvd #C, Houston, TX 77072
(281) 495-9600
(281) 495-9600

Dakao Restaurant & Bar

This popular Asiatown restaurant has an extensive menu, from congee to vermicelli and rice plates, and it specializes in chicken phở. Get the house signature phở gà đakao đặc biệt that comes with white and dark chicken meat, gizzards, liver, and egg in a fragrant, herbal broth. Try it khô, or dry, where the bowl of noodles and meats are presented with the house soy-based sauce and the broth on the side.

11778 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77072
(281) 879-5899
(281) 879-5899

Pho Sapa

This Asiatown restaurant recently relocated to a different location on the same street, but that hasn’t stopped the lines from forming daily. Pho Sapa specializes in northern style broth that tastes slightly sweet. The phở tái gừng, rare steak with ginger, boasts tender meat and thinly slices of fresh ginger, making the broth even more herbaceous. For true Northern style pho, ask for fresh wide noodles.

11698 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77072
(281) 506-7525
(281) 506-7525

Pho 54

This family owned phở restaurant in Asiatown’s Kim Son Plaza serves up hearty bowls of beef and chicken soup with savory, fragrant broth and generous portions of protein. The phở nam cục has thick cut cubes of tender brisket that adds even more meaty flavor into the broth. Indulge, and order a side of bone marrow proteins (banh mi xi quach) with bread for dipping into the rich, unctuous goodness. Wash it all down with a nước mát, a refreshing basil seed drink.

10623 Bellaire Blvd c198, Houston, TX 77072
(281) 495-1000
(281) 495-1000

Pho Duy

Find tasty phở and a modern dining atmosphere at this restaurant quietly situated in the corner of an Asiatown strip mall, just off of Bellaire Boulevard, The broth is known for its light, slightly sweet taste and aromatics. Beef, chicken, and shrimp phở are all options, but the stand out is the phở đuôi bò — a rich and meaty oxtail pho. Here, every meal ends with a complimentary dessert of thạch, a Vietnamese sweet jelly cake.

6968 Wilcrest Dr, Houston, TX 77072
(281) 879-9899
(281) 879-9899

Pho Tan Loc

This phở restaurant in a Sugar Land shopping center prides itself on cooking from scratch daily, using fresh ingredients. The offerings include banh mi, vermicelli dishes, and noodle soups like bún bò Huế, mì quảng and bowls of beef and chicken phở. Diners can build their own bowls with three proteins, or go for a house favorite, like the Phở Tan Loc, a beef soup with a tender whole beef short rib.

11603 S Texas 6, Sugar Land, TX 77498
(281) 980-3460
(281) 980-3460

Pho Binh Trailer

Phở is the only dish on the menu here, and it only comes in medium and large, so come hungry. This quaint, cash-only trailer on Houston’s southeast side consistently impresses with its rich broths, fresh meats, and budget-friendly prices.

10928 Beamer Rd, Houston, TX 77089
(281) 484-3963
(281) 484-3963

Ong Jas

This Pearland newbie serves up all of the familiar Vietnamese dishes, like bánh mì, vermicelli, and beef and chicken phở. What diners may not be familiar with is the stone pot phở. With this dish, the broth is served piping hot in a stone bowl, with meat, noodles, and vegetables presented on the side. Dip and eat as you go, like you would with a hot pot, or add everything in at once — the stone bowl keeps the soup hot until the very last slurp.

11930 Broadway St Ste 140, Pearland, TX 77584
(346) 754-5911
(346) 754-5911

