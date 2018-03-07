Where to Score the Best Whole Pies for the Holiday Season

Turkey Day may soon be approaching, but pie season is in full effect. Few things offer comfort on a crisp autumn day like spoonful after spoonful of freshly baked pie. The well-built pastry, with a crumbly, spiced crust and a dollop of fluffy whip cream, is hard to resist on Thanksgiving — or any holiday for that matter.

As planning for holiday meals is underway, consider adding a picture-perfect pie from one of the city’s top restaurants or bakeries to your spread. Whether it’s traditional pumpkin, a spin on the classic pecan, or something wildly adventurous with a cereal crust, head to one of these top-notch pie destinations within the city for a choice holiday pastry. Take note, though: these pie shops stay busy this time of year, and it’s best to order ahead.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.