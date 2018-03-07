 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A gooey slide of pecan pie topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Next to the pie is a dollop of whipped cream topped with a mint sprig and sliced strawberry, and under the pie is a drizzle of caramel sauce.
Goode Co.’s Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie
Allison Moorman

Where to Score the Best Whole Pies for the Holiday Season

Find fruit and cream-filled pastries, baked to perfection at these Houston bakeries and restaurants

by Megha McSwain Updated
View as Map
Goode Co.’s Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie
| Allison Moorman
by Megha McSwain Updated

Turkey Day may soon be approaching, but pie season is in full effect. Few things offer comfort on a crisp autumn day like spoonful after spoonful of freshly baked pie. The well-built pastry, with a crumbly, spiced crust and a dollop of fluffy whip cream, is hard to resist on Thanksgiving — or any holiday for that matter.

As planning for holiday meals is underway, consider adding a picture-perfect pie from one of the city’s top restaurants or bakeries to your spread. Whether it’s traditional pumpkin, a spin on the classic pecan, or something wildly adventurous with a cereal crust, head to one of these top-notch pie destinations within the city for a choice holiday pastry. Take note, though: these pie shops stay busy this time of year, and it’s best to order ahead.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Victory Pie Co.

32907 Tamina Rd
Magnolia, TX 77354
(832) 403-3066
(832) 403-3066
Visit Website

With its large menu of freshly baked deep-dish pies, Victory Pie Company is well worth the trek

to Magnolia. Each pie is a 9” round and flavors include salted caramel apple, banana cream,

chocolate bourbon pecan, and the ooey gooey magic cookie pie made with chocolate chips and

pecans on an oatmeal cookie crust.

2. Junior League of Houston

1811 Briar Oaks Ln
Houston, TX 77027
(713) 622-4191
(713) 622-4191
Visit Website

All items from the Junior League’s complete Thanksgiving meal may be ordered a la carte,

including holiday pies. Pre-orders for pecan ($15) and pumpkin ($12) pies may be made until

Thursday, November 18 for pick-up at The Junior League of Houston on Wednesday,

November 24 from 10 am to 1 pm.

3. Becca Cakes

1207 W 34th St Suite 200
Houston, TX 77018
(713) 364-3360
(713) 364-3360
Visit Website

Give in to all of the holiday cravings at once with a mini pie set from Becca Cakes. The set,

presented in a festive gold gift box, comes with four each of the bakery’s pecan, apple, and

mixed berry mini pies for $45. Pre-order online through Wednesday, November 17 for pick-

up on Saturday, November 20, Tuesday, November 23, or Wednesday, November 24.

4. Pondicheri Bake Lab + Shop

2800 Kirby Dr suite b240
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 522-2012
(713) 522-2012
Visit Website

Think outside the (pie) box and opt for a pumpkin chai pie from Pondicheri this year. The

pastry, made with chai custard and ground almonds on a Parle G cookie crust, offers a tasty

twist on tradition. Get an 8” pie for $55, or splurge for the 10” for $85. Pre-orders must be

placed 2-5 days in advance, and pies may be picked up at the second floor Bake Lab + Shop on

Thursday, November 25 at 10 am, 11 am or noon.

Photo courtesy Pondicheri

5. Dessert Gallery

3600 Kirby Dr # D
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 522-9999
(713) 522-9999
Visit Website

At this well-stocked dessert bar in Upper Kirby, pastries of all shapes, sizes, and types are epic,

and that includes holiday pies. Varieties for the 2021 holiday season include old-fashioned

pumpkin, double-crust apple, “To-Die-For” fudge pecan, and double decker key lime — each

available for $35. Pre-ordering online is recommended.

6. House of Pies

3112 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 528-3816
(713) 528-3816
Visit Website

This iconic Houston diner is called House of Pies for a reason — it’s home to whole fruit-filled

pies, cream pies, and specialty pies galore. Stick with tradition and choose pumpkin or Texas

pecan or something even more indulgent like the egg-cream custard or Bavarian chocolate

cream. All good things come to those who wait, and wait you will. House of Pies is first come,

first served during the holidays.

7. Goode Company BBQ

5109 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 522-2530
(713) 522-2530
Visit Website

Goode Co. pies are a Texas tradition, and it is hardly a holiday season without a Brazos bottom pecan or chocolate cream pie gracing your dinner table. This year, pies are available for pre-order through November 18, but can also be picked up first-come, first-served at a drive-thru booth —  set up at Armadillo Palace, Goode Company BBQ in Memorial and Goode Company in the Woodlands — on November 23 and 24 from 8 am to 4 pm.

8. Nobie's

2048 Colquitt St
Houston, TX 77098
(346) 319-5919
(346) 319-5919
Visit Website

Over the years, Nobie’s has garnered as much recognition for its pies as it has for its food,

making it a high-demand dessert destination during the holidays. This year, Thanksgiving pies

include a black bottom salted caramel pecan on an Oreo crust, banana walnut on a Cheerio

crust, and key lime on a graham crust. Whole pies are $48 and can be pre-ordered on the

phone through November 19 at 5 pm.

9. Three Brothers Bakery

4606 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 522-2253
(713) 522-2253
Visit Website

Find all of the usual suspects (available for pre-order) at Three Brother’s Bakery. From old-

fashioned cherry and pumpkin pies to creamy key lime and lemon meringue pies, this time-

honored bakery wholly satisfies. Stickler for pecan pie? Here, offerings include traditional

pecan, salted caramel pecan, chocolate bourbon pecan, and chocolate fudge pecan.

10. Flying Saucer Pie Company

436 W Crosstimbers St
Houston, TX 77018
(713) 694-1141
(713) 694-1141
Visit Website

This family-owned bakery in Garden Oaks is a Houston institution for its vast menu of house-

made fruit and cream pies. The traditional apple pie is a quintessential fall dessert, prepared

with warm spices and tender apple slices in a double crust, while the pecan pie — topped with

a layer of caramelized pecan pieces — is a holiday favorite.

11. Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose

1706 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 529-3535
(713) 529-3535
Visit Website

Maple pumpkin, Dutch apple, and bourbon pecan pies are hitting all Common Bond locations

(bistro, on-the-go kiosks, and the Brasserie) beginning Friday, November 19. Pies range from

$18 to $22 and can serve up to 10 guests. While pies will be available to purchase on-site,

guests may also opt to pre-order online for pick-up closer to Thanksgiving Day.

12. Revival Market

550 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 880-8463
(713) 880-8463
Visit Website

This trusty Heights market is a go-to year-round for quality meats, cheeses, and party

essentials, and the holiday season is no different. Score homemade whole apple, pumpkin, and

pecan pies starting at $34. Add a pint of fluffy whipped cream for an extra festive touch.

13. Cafe Leonelli

5500 Main St
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 714-3014
(713) 714-3014
Visit Website

Café Leonelli, the newly opened eatery inside the MFAH Kinder Building, is putting a

sophisticated twist on holiday pies with two options available for pre-order. Choose from the

pecan pie made with Old Grandad bourbon or the pumpkin pie with a mascarpone swirl — $40

each and available for pick-up between November 22 and 24.

14. Sinfull Bakery

1714 Webster St
Houston, TX 77003
(281) 467-0017
(281) 467-0017
Visit Website

At this fully vegan bakery, find scratch-made vegan desserts, including 9-inch pies in flavors

like apple, sweet potato, and mixed berry made with a classic lattice crust. Pies range from $24

to $28 and are available for pre-order online through Sunday, November 21 for pick-up on November 23 or 24.

