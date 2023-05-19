 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Eat and Drink in Houston’s Booming East End

16 Excellent Mediterranean Restaurants in Houston

20 Standout Seafood Restaurants in Houston

A group of people float down a lazy river in tubes at the Woodlands Resort pool.
Escape the summer heat at these Houston area pools.
Where to Sip Cocktails Poolside In Houston

Splash, relax, and sip cocktails in the pools at El Segundo Swim Club, the Woodlands Resort, and the Marriot Marquis Houston Hotel

by Sean Hekmat and Brittany Britto Garley
Escape the summer heat at these Houston area pools.
by Sean Hekmat and Brittany Britto Garley

Living in Houston has its perks. Escaping the heat can translate into fun — whether that means finding a relaxing patio with satiating bites, dipping into a cool bar for a cocktail, or hanging out by the pool.

Fortunately, Houston’s many hotels and poolside lounges and bars offer an enjoyable combination of the three — giving a respite from the heat and sun, plus chef-driven dishes and watering holes to splash around in with a cocktail in hand.

Whether it’s a Sunday DJ-led day party, a staycation, or just a casual day vibing out with friends and family, there are plenty of relaxing pools to cool off in. For your pool-planning purposes, here are nine of the best pools in the Houston area for sipping, chilling, and splashing.

Don’t see your favorite pool on this list? Shout it in the comments.

The Woodlands Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton

Whether you’re catching a show at the Cynthia Woods Pavilion or taking in the Woodlands’ up-and-coming dining scene, a visit to the Woodlands Resort’s Forest Oaks pool and family-friendly water park is a must. With a lagoon-style pool, water slides, waterfalls, and a lazy river to lounge in, take in the endless Texas summer sun with great food and cocktails. Expect a casual menu of bites, like cheeseburger egg rolls, wings, salads, and sandwiches, or dig into heartier dishes like the smoked pork rib platter. Adults can indulge in the resort’s selection of beer, wine, and its variety of tropical drinks, including the mojitos and rum coolers which come in standard and large cup sizes for peak boozing.

2301 N Millbend Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380
(281) 367-1100
A child slides down the The Woodlands Resort’s double-helix water slide.
The Woodlands Resort’s pools offers plenty of family fun with a lazy river water slides for all ages (and cocktails for the adults).
The Westin Houston, Memorial City

Rooftop infinity pool? Check. Whirlpool? Check. This often-overlooked hotel in Memorial City is a great place to unwind while staying close to all the Houston hotspots. Private and relaxed is the vibe here, so grab a drink and watch the sunset at this rooftop pool.

945 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77024
(281) 501-4300
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

Whether sunbathing, getting in your exercise for the day, or mellowing out with a drink in hand, Houstonian has a pool for that. This hotel boasts a complete aquatics experience with one of the largest resort pools in Texas, plus lap pools, a garden pool perfect for lounging, hot tubs, and a shaded children’s wading pool. Be sure to stop by the poolside Arbor Grill, a one-stop shop for salads, light bites, and sandwiches, and grab a classic summer drink, like its pina coladas, frozen daiquiris, and margaritas, as a reward. Mocktails, beer, and wine are also on offer.

111 N Post Oak Ln, Houston, TX 77024
(713) 680-2626
Hotel Granduca

With waterfall fixtures and column-adorned pergolas, this small but stylish hotel pool will transport visitors to the beaches of Italy. Take it further with the poolside bites and cocktails. Run by the hotel’s Il Giardino restaurant, the featured full-service Italian menu is robust with pasta, pizzas, seafood, and sandwiches, plus wine and cocktail pairings. Cool off with sorbets, available in strawberry, mango, and lemon, or the standout pistachio ice cream.

1080 Uptown Park Blvd, Houston, TX 77056
(713) 418-1000
Marriott Marquis Houston

With a stunning rooftop infinity pool and a one-of-a-kind Texas-shaped lazy river, the Altitude Rooftop and Pool located on the sixth floor of the Marriot Marquis Houston is one of the premier hotspots in the city to grab a cocktail and vibe out (yes, even with kids in tow!). Lazying around could translate into springing for a spot at a cabana, pergola, or day bed, and bottle service. Or, opt for its creative cocktails, like the peanut butter Old Fashioned — a Jim Beam Black concoction with Skrewball Peanut Butter whiskey and Cream de Coca — or the coconut rum-based Jack Frost frozen, made with blue curacao, pineapple, and coconut. The on-site High Dive restaurant also offers plenty of bites to stay satiated, including bahn mis, burgers, and smoked turkey legs.

Looking to score a spot? Overnight stays come with two to four passes depending on occupancy, and day passes are also available, but plan ahead. Prices vary and passes sell out fast.

1777 Walker St, Houston, TX 77010
(713) 654-1777
Four Seasons Hotel Houston

Located in the posh Four Seasons Houston, this breezy pool and cafe is an extension of the hotel’s understated opulence and is a charming place to bask in the sun. The dining menu is also something to indulge in. Find comfort food classics such as margherita pizzas, salads, and sandwiches, plus lighter dishes like the salmon sushi takko — fresh salmon with aji amarillo, mango scallion, and rice. Further channel paradise with frozen cocktails like the el Floridita — a Bacardi Ocho, lime, Luxardo Maraschino, and sugar mixture — or its gin-based Saturn cocktail, made with citrus, and Falernum, orgeat almond, and passionfruit syrups.

1300 Lamar St, Houston, TX 77010
(713) 650-1300
The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston

This five-star hotel also comes with a five-star pool. A calming outdoor oasis, the restaurant’s rectangular pool is surrounded by pillowy lounge chairs and day beds, beckoning guests to sunbathe, drink, and dine on light bites. Cabanas here — available for reservation by hotel guests only — are also next-level. Accommodating parties of four, each comes with its own flat-screen TVs, mini-fridges, safes to store belongings, plus water, fruit platters, and mini sunscreen.

1600 W Loop S, Houston, TX 77027
(844) 386-1600
El Segundo Swim Club

Experience one of the city’s biggest and most colorful summer parties at this see-and-be-seen adult private swim club. Pool-goers can choose between its 15,000-square-foot main pool, or splash around in its smaller cocktail-depth pool, all the while enjoying pitchers of palomas, glasses of champagne, their favorite canned beers, or cooling summer cocktails like the Amor Prohibido — a combo of vodka, lemon, raspberry, and coconut water. A rotating selection of food trucks will be onsite to provide pool-approved fare, and national DJs will set the mood every Sunday. Visitors can also leave at least some of their worries at home — Segundo provides complimentary parking, sunscreen, and towel service.

5180 Avenue L, Houston, TX 77011

The St. Regis Houston

Outfitted with plenty of chairs, tables, and a wide deck area on which to lounge, this Galleria-area hotel pool is the perfect place to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. The drink menu keeps it simple, with wines, classic bloody marys, buckets of High Noon seltzers, and beer, which pair well with delicious bar food like burgers and wings, and lighter options like its tropical fruit plate and caesar salads. 

1919 Briar Oaks Ln, Houston, TX 77027
(713) 840-7600
Hotel ZaZa Museum District

With hotels outfitted with impressive pools in both the Memorial area and the Museum District, Hotel Zaza offers some of the most enjoyable outdoor pool bars in town, with a cocktail menu featuring single and sharable servings to match. Highlights include the berry jito — a cooling mix of Diplomatico Planas Rum, berries, mint, lime, and soda water; or the hibiscus margarita, a refreshing twist on the classic drink with Aperol and pomegranate. Feeling hungry after a day in the sun? Keep it light with the ahi tuna tostadas, or appease your appetite with the brisket cheeseburger, the 12-inch pizzas, or the volcano salt fries served with a goat cheese ranch. If staying overnight, consider the cabana packages, which include fruit trays, a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne, and a food and drink package.

5701 Main St, Houston, TX 77005
(713) 526-1991
