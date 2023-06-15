14 Essential Restaurants in Bellaire

Any native Houstonian can tell you about Bellaire Boulevard, the iconic road that stretches over 16 miles through Houston proper and the city of Bellaire, spanning multiple zip codes and demographics. The diversity of Houston’s population can be captured just by making the drive. The street signs change languages, and the cuisine will take you on gastronomic journeys to Mexico, China, Vietnam, El Salvador, and everywhere in between.

Asiatown may be the epicenter of Bellaire Boulevard but the Eastern end of Bellaire has become a booming spot for innovative local cuisine. So, here’s a glimpse of just some of Bellaire’s most riveting restaurants, a mix of old and new that deliver an experience that is uniquely Houston.