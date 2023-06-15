 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
CounterCommon’s Korean fried chicken sandwich loaded with kimchi, served with a side of fries and a glass of beer.
Bellaire’s first brewpub pairs German beers with Korean-Mexican cuisine.
CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen

14 Essential Restaurants in Bellaire

Bellaire Boulevard, alone, offers a riveting snapshot of how diverse and deep the Houston area dining scene can get

by Minh Truong
Bellaire’s first brewpub pairs German beers with Korean-Mexican cuisine.
| CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen
by Minh Truong

Any native Houstonian can tell you about Bellaire Boulevard, the iconic road that stretches over 16 miles through Houston proper and the city of Bellaire, spanning multiple zip codes and demographics. The diversity of Houston’s population can be captured just by making the drive. The street signs change languages, and the cuisine will take you on gastronomic journeys to Mexico, China, Vietnam, El Salvador, and everywhere in between.

Asiatown may be the epicenter of Bellaire Boulevard but the Eastern end of Bellaire has become a booming spot for innovative local cuisine. So, here’s a glimpse of just some of Bellaire’s most riveting restaurants, a mix of old and new that deliver an experience that is uniquely Houston.

Rincon Salvadoreño

You’ll want to slow down and keep your eyes peeled for this stand-alone building with minimal signage. The low-key spot serves homey Salvadoran cuisine all day. Start the El Tipico for breakfast, which includes two eggs, beans, crema, fried plantains, and Salvadoran chorizo. Pupusas are also the go-to here. Choose from bean and cheese, chicharron, and even squash, and don’t forget to top them with encurtido — a condiment made with pickled cabbage and onions.

15155 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77083
(281) 809-8311
(281) 809-8311

Huong Sen

Huong Sen, which means “lotus flower” in Vietnamese, offers vegetarian and vegan versions of traditional Vietnamese dishes, in a casual but thoughtfully decorated Zen-like setting. Soy-based meats and other ingredients like jackfruit, breadfruit, konjac, and tapioca are used in dishes like the Bun Hue Huong Sen, an adaptation of the spicy pork noodle soup. Clay pots and hotpots, like the Lau Huong Sen — a spicy sweet and sour lemongrass soup served with an ample side of vegetables for dipping — are the specialties here.

12345 Bellaire Blvd #B2, Houston, TX 77072
(832) 672-4764
(832) 672-4764

Bún Bò Huế Đức Chương Midnite

Bún Bò Huế, the warm and comforting spicy pork-based Vietnamese noodle soup, has become just as ubiquitous as pho, and this spot is the place to get it. With just one item on the menu, diners can opt for a small or large bowl of soup and then tuck into the flavorful and aromatic stock with noodles, slices of tender beef, fresh herbs, and saté chili that turns the soup into its signature golden red color. Follow it up with nuoc mat, a refreshing artichoke and pandan drink, to cool down the palate.

12148 Bellaire Blvd #124, Houston, TX 77072
(832) 351-2644
(832) 351-2644

Crawfish & Noodles

The Asiatown staple for Viet-Cajun crawfish isn’t just well known in Houston. It’s also received national acclaim. James Beard Award-nominated chef and owner Trong Nguyen has built a reputation for saucy crawfish and an extensive menu of flavorful seafood options like salt-and-pepper or tamarind shrimp and blue crab, and traditional Vietnamese rice and noodle dishes that make for the perfect sides.

11360 Bellaire Blvd #990, Houston, TX 77072
(281) 988-8098
(281) 988-8098
Three silver bowls filled of steamy crawfish and boiled corn on the cob at Crawfish &amp; Noodles.
Crawfish & Noodles is one of Houston’s iconic Viet-Cajun restaurants.
Ellie Sharp

Sushi Miyagi

Tucked on the end of Bellaire Boulevard, this humble and quaint strip mall restaurant is the definition of a mom-and-pop joint. Owned and managed by a husband and wife, the hours and seating are limited but if you stay patient, you’ll be duly rewarded with generously cut sashimi and nigiri, chirashi bowls, maki, and other traditional Japanese dishes like agedashi tofu.

10600 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77072
(281) 933-9112
(281) 933-9112

La Cruderia

As you drive down Bellaire Boulevard, it’s hard to miss this festive patio and the overhanging roof on which the name “La Cruderia” is painted boldly across. The interior and the food are just as bright and colorful. Classics like tortas and tacos are easily go-tos, but the real draws are the micheladas and the seafood dishes. The Ceviche Yucateco is a tangy combination of fish and shrimp with a refreshing mix of onion, cilantro, cucumber, tomato, avocado, and habanero chili. A section of the menu is dedicated solely to its sweet and savory micheladas options, like the Gummy, a gaudy michelada topped with spicy and sweet candies, sweet and sour sauce, cucumber, Japanese peanuts, and a mango lollipop. The La Golosa — topped with beef jerky, shrimp, picked pork skins, spicy peanuts, and cucumber — is almost a meal in itself.

8394 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77036
(832) 623-7298
(832) 623-7298

Cafe Piquet Cuban Cuisine

The family-owned casual restaurant, located just off the long stretch of Bellaire, serves up authentic and comforting Cuban cuisine. Classics such as the ropa vieja, shredded beef cooked in tomato and wine sauce, and the El Cubano or Cuban sandwich, stuffed with ham, pork, swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles, all hit the spot. A side of the mariquitas — crispy fried plantain chips with garlic sauce — is a must-order.

5757 Bissonnet St, Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 664-1031
(713) 664-1031

Blood Bros. BBQ

Though the word “fusion” often feels like a buzzword, the barbecue served at Blood Bros. truly is an amalgamation of classic Texas barbecue with Asian flavors and spices. Alief natives and Blood Bros. co-owners Terry Wong, Robin Wong, and pitmaster Quy Hoang find inspiration in the city’s diversity, meaning diners can find everything from gochujang ribs and smoked char siu pork belly, to chili sausage and pastrami tri-tip. Whatever you do: be sure to get the brisket fried rice. It’s an iconic side.

5425 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 664-7776
(713) 664-7776

CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen

Co-owners Jaime Robles and Dennis Rhee opened Bellaire’s first brewpub in the Bellaire Triangle Shopping Center, focusing on flavorful, low-alcohol German-style beers. To accompany the lagers, pale ales, and IPAs, the menu features dishes with Korean and Mexican influences like the K-So — a riff on queso dip that combines cheese and a sweet and spicy gochujang glaze with chorizo and roasted jalapenos.

5413 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 393-7765
(713) 393-7765
A selection of tacos and a glass of beer at CounterCommon Beerworks &amp; Kitchen.
CounterCommon goes beyond beer with food menu that blends Korean and Mexican cuisine.
CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen

Aya Sushi

Tokyo-trained and enigmatic chef Yoshi Katsuyama brings his years of experience to the Bellaire Triangle, in the space that was once home to Bernie’s Burger Bus and its yellow school bus). Diners can expect fresh fish flown in daily from Tokyo that make up the chef’s expertly plated assortments of nigiri, sashimi, and maki, including the Red Rose — a combination of cucumber, caviar, and torched toro. Other dishes on the menu include the Enoki Butter — enoki mushrooms combined with soy butter for a burst of umami. Spring for the full experience, and let the chef lead you through Aya’s impressive 19-course omakase.

5407 Bellaire Blvd Suite A, Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 485-4272
(713) 485-4272

Dandelion Cafe

The charming neighborhood café offers a daily menu of locally sourced, made-from-scratch breakfast, brunch, and lunch options. Aside from breakfast highlights like buttermilk pancakes, French toast, and biscuits and gravy, the café also offers paninis, salads, and occasional off-menu features by chef JC Ricks. Coffee is, of course. serious business. Made by local brewers like Greenway Coffee, Dandelon’s drinks are prepared with housemade flavored syrups, including bourbon caramel and peppermint.

5405 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, TX 77401
(832) 988-9210
(832) 988-9210

Lankford's - Bellaire

Lankford’s Grocery and Market is an undeniable, family-owned Houston institution that has served some of the city’s best burgers for decades. In May, a new generation opened a second location in Bellaire, where diners can expect some upgrades. The more modern space sports a self-serve tap system with over 20 beers, ciders, and wines to choose from, but worry not. The menu still includes Lankford’s standout menu of creamy milkshakes, crispy fries, and burgers, including the beloved Grim Burger — a bacon cheeseburger topped with mac and cheese, jalapeños, and a fried egg.

5208 Bissonnet St, Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 281-3549
(713) 281-3549
The Grim Burger from Lankford Grocery &amp; Market, which features bacon and mac and cheese.
Juicy burgers are always on the menu at Lankford’s.
Ellie Sharp

Jax Grill

The family-owned establishment has been a part of the Bellaire community for almost 30 years. The casual, counter service spot offers classic American fare, seafood, Cajun comfort dishes, and hefty burgers, plus a kids' menu with Captain Crunch chicken tenders that the littles will love.

6510 S Rice Ave, Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 668-3606
(713) 668-3606

Mandito's Tex-Mex

Armando and Cinda Palacios, the husband-and-wife duo behind Houston’s long-standing Tex-Mex hotspot Armandos and its Italian sister restaurant Lulu’s, have opened a Houston outpost of its Round Rock casual Tex-Mex spot Mandito’s. Here, cheese enchiladas, loaded nachos, and fajitas as a given, as well as its highlights like its “world-famous burrito bowl” and twice-refried beans. Tequila fans can choose from the 18 different tequilas from the Mexican regions of Los Altos and El Valle and can even customize their drinks with its fun “make it a margarita” option, where they pick any agave spirit or sotol on the menu and one of five salts to line the rim.

5101 Bellaire Blvd Suite 165, Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 590-7333
(713) 590-7333
Mandito’s carne asada fajitas topped with bell peppers and shrimp, served with a Modelo.
Mandito’s promises Tex-Mex dishes, margaritas, and more.
Kirsten Gilliam

