13 Essential Restaurants on South Padre Island

South Padre Island is a spring break haven for rowdy tourists, but the Texas island, and its beaches, are open year-round. Whether you’re there for kiteboarding or to kick back at the beach, South Padre Island offers a wide variety of restaurants for cuisines, including Tex-Mex, Italian and fresh-caught seafood, many with stunning Gulf views. If you’re there for a fishing weekend, try ending the day by asking one of several local restaurants, such as Dirty Al’s or Sea Ranch Restaurant and Bar, to boil or fry your catch for you.