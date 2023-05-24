 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The colorful dining room at Valencia’s Tex-Mex Garage with skull-themed wallpaper and hanging ornaments from the ceiling.
Valencia’s Tex-Mex Garage is a perfect place to down Tex-Mex in the GOOF.
Valencia’s Tex-Mex Garage / Facebook

Where to Eat in Houston’s Garden Oaks and Oak Forest Area

The GOOF, as it is affectionately called, is buzzing with new restaurants and bars

by Megha McSwain
by Megha McSwain

Located in northwest Houston, Garden Oaks and Oak Forest have long been known as residential communities boasting big lots and ranch-style homes with a relaxed suburbia vibe. But with the influx of new restaurants, coffee shops, and multi-use developments in the area, the neighborhood has grown rapidly over the last decade, and the bordering neighborhoods have taken on the playful moniker, the GOOF, as a way of differentiating them from the nearby Heights and Independence Heights.

Just outside the 610 loop, and sandwiched between 290 and North Shepherd, the area is packed with places to eat, drink, and lounge. From time-honored spots tucked in retail strip malls to all-day cafes and drive-thru restaurants, there is no shortage of diverse dining options to explore. Whether it’s a wine-fueled dinner at a hidden gem you seek or a fast but worthy meal on the go, here is where to eat and drink in Garden Oaks and Oak Forest.

Don’t see your favorite Garden Oaks/Oak Forest restaurant on the list? Shout it in the comments.

Sao Lao Thai Café

This food truck turned full-service restaurant combines Thai and Lao cuisines, with a menu of spring rolls, noodle dishes, meat-filled curries, and its signature boat noodles that are known to sell out. The restaurant features off-the-menu specials often, and as a bonus, it’s BYOB.

5013 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77018
(832) 203-5920
(832) 203-5920

Esther's Cajun Café & Soul Food

This female-led, family-operated restaurant is known for its oxtails, but pass through the cafeteria-style line and peruse dish after steaming dish of mouthwatering soul food. Find peppered steak, chicken spaghetti, fried fish, collard greens, yams, black-eyed peas, and more. Take a heaping order to-go, or stick around and enjoy a beer or cocktail from the full bar.

5007 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77018
(713) 699-1212
(713) 699-1212

Plonk! Beer & Wine Bistro

This Houston restaurant and wine bar is beloved by GOOF residents who take to the relaxed dining room and patio on weekdays and weekends alike. The large menu features snacks like oysters “Plonkefeller” and yellowtail crudo, plus hearty mains like braised wagyu and poached halibut in a white wine cream sauce.

1214 W 43rd St Suite 100, Houston, TX 77018
(713) 290-1070
(713) 290-1070

d'Alba

Situated on a residential street in Garden Oaks, d’Alba is a warm and homey retreat in the area with ample room and bar seating in the dining room. Its extended patio, however, which is fitted with comfortable banquettes, picnic tables, and a playground, is a main attraction. Cool down with a mezcal paloma before digging into one of the wood-fired pizzas or hand-made bucatini with marinara sauce.

3715 Alba Rd, Houston, TX 77018
(346) 319-5790
(346) 319-5790

Millie's Kitchen & Cocktails

Millie’s Kitchen & Cocktails slings hearty Southern comfort eats in a relaxed light-filled space. Expect dishes like chicken-fried steak with green beans and mashed potatoes, fried Gulf shrimp, and a Texas Reuben sandwich slathered with barbecue sauce. The restaurant reels in brunch-goers on the weekend, serving up Katz coffee alongside plates like the Creole omelet and shrimp and grits.

3542 Oak Forest Dr, Houston, TX 77018
(346) 443-2511
(346) 443-2511

Gatlin's BBQ

Helmed by pitmaster Greg Gatlin, this family-owned barbecue restaurant is highly sought after for its smoked meats and traditional Southern sides. Pair brisket or pulled pork with collard greens, candied yams, smoked corn, or dirty rice, or pile meats high in a sandwich. Try one of Gatlin’s legendary oversized baked potatoes — a favorite during lunch.

3510 Ella Blvd Bldg C Ste A, Houston, TX 77018
(713) 869-4227
(713) 869-4227

The Union Kitchen

This beloved local chain has multiple locations around the city and suburbs, including an outpost in Garden Oaks. Open all day, and for weekend brunch, the restaurant pairs an approachable global menu with beer, wine, and cocktails. Start with lobster potstickers, then try the Cajun chicken pasta or beer-battered fish and chips, with a cold-brew Mexican martini made with Katz coffee for dessert.

3452 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77018
(713) 681-0022
(713) 681-0022

Dream Wings

Satisfy a wings craving of epic proportions at this dedicated chicken wing restaurant. Sauces come in various flavors like traditional buffalo and barbecue but venture into more adventurous territory like Mango Madness. If you’re looking for extra heat, consider the tongue-tingling Nightmare sauce. Need your wings on the go? Journey through the Dream Wings drive-thru and get your order in a jiffy.

3425 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77018
(713) 640-5705
(713) 640-5705

Govinda's

Known for its daily vegetarian offerings, this Indian restaurant is located onsite at the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in Garden Oaks. The menu changes daily, with items like chana masala, basmati rice pilaf, and mango cake, and fully-vegan meals that are prepared on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. As a bonus, peruse the majestic grounds before or after your meal.

1320 W 34th St, Houston, TX 77018
(832) 831-9951
(832) 831-9951

Tacos A Go Go Oak Forest

With countless options in Houston, it can be difficult to settle on where to feed your taco fix, but Tacos A Go Go is a consistently reliable choice among them. Find frozen margaritas and fresh agua fresca in revolving flavors, plus tacos with protein fillings like carne guisada, grilled shrimp, barbacoa, and meatless varieties, like the tater taco and the “pastor falso” made with a plant-based meat substitute.

3401 W T C Jester Blvd, Houston, TX 77018
(713) 681-8226
(713) 681-8226

LuLoo's Day & Night

One of the newer additions to the neighborhood, Luloos is situated on prime real estate at the Stomping Yards, a multi-use development centered around a communal green space. Along with a full coffee bar, homemade bread, and glass cases full of sweet and savory baked goods, the restaurant features loaded sandwiches, like smoked fried bologna, pesto chicken salad, and a robust Focaccia-letta — Luloos’ version of a muffuletta served on focaccia bread. The cinnamon rolls, baked fresh daily, are a must-have.

1223 W 34th St Suite C-600, Houston, TX 77018
(281) 691-5680
(281) 691-5680

Saigon Hustle

This fast-casual Vietnamese kiosk allows guests to place orders for banh mi, and vermicelli and rice bowls conveniently at its drive-thru window. Customize your meal with proteins like char-grilled pork, barbecue rib-eye, or honey-glazed lemongrass salmon, and add a fried egg or crispy egg roll. In lieu of a soda, consider a milk tea or traditional ca phe sua da coffee drink.

3323 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77018
(713) 565-1414
(713) 565-1414

Bollo Woodfired Pizza Heights/Oak Forest

This popular pizzeria recently opened at the Stomping Yards in Garden Oaks, bringing its wood-fired Neapolitan-style pies to the neighborhood. Pizzas come in a number of varieties, like shrimp scampi, margherita, and 44 Farms beef. Anti-pizza? There’s plenty on the menu to explore, from spaghetti and meatballs to a generously stuffed baked calzone.

1223 W 34th St Suite A-200, Houston, TX 77018
(346) 396-6300
(346) 396-6300

La Calle

La Calle’s Garden Oaks location doesn’t have a bar or lounge like its Downtown outpost, but it does feature the same menu of tacos and tortas the restaurant is famous for. Try the quesabirria, made with 18-hour roasted meat, or the street tacos, packed with your choice of meat on compact corn tortillas.

3321 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77018
(713) 497-5502
(713) 497-5502

Aladdin Mediterranean Grill

No need to drive to Montrose for a meal at Aladdin — the longstanding Mediterranean restaurant now has an outpost in Garden Oaks. Dig into belly-filling gyro plates, or go for a handheld with tender meat or falafel carefully enveloped in warm, fluffy pita bread. Save room for traditional baklava, sweet and flaky to the touch.

1737 W 34th St, Houston, TX 77018
(713) 681-6257
(713) 681-6257

Local Table

Like its name suggests, Local Table prides itself on sourcing fresh, quality ingredients from local purveyors and offers a friendly space within the neighborhood for residents to dine. Salads and sandwiches are just the tipping point here. There are pasta bowls and entrees like chicken fried chicken and Mediterranean salmon proving that there is something for everyone. The casual restaurant also boasts a fully dedicated vegan menu featuring loaded veggie bowls and weekend brunch plates.

2003 W 34th St E, Houston, TX 77018
(281) 867-6257
(281) 867-6257

Valencia’s Tex-Mex Garage

While Valencia’s is a festive place for Tex-Mex day or night, its weekend brunch is one of the most popular times to visit. Available Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until 3 p.m., guests can look forward to a lively atmosphere fueled by morning cocktails, penny mimosa refills, and brunch staples like hotcakes and huevos rancheros.

2009 W 34th St Suite A, Houston, TX 77018
(713) 686-7642
(713) 686-7642

LES BA'GET

It’s fitting to get a banh mi at Les Ba’get, but the casual Vietnamese cafe has plenty more to offer, so pace yourself. Start with spring rolls and peanut dipping sauce, then try a bone-warming bowl of pho made with filet mignon or beef and served in beef broth, or opt for a vegan version served in vegetable broth. If it's a vermicelli bowl you prefer, choose between a number of proteins, such as prawns, chicken, tofu, and pork.

1717 W 34th St Suite 800, Houston, TX 77018
(832) 548-1080
(832) 548-1080

Sunday Press

Far more than a coffee stop, Sunday Press is an attractive, all-day destination serving hot and iced coffees, cold-pressed juices, and sweet and savory eats — available on-site or to-go through its drive-thru. Looking for something simple? Go for the peanut butter and jelly overnight oats, the avocado toast, or a breakfast taco, or try the tamago sando, a cold Japanese egg salad sandwich made with milk bread.

3315 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77018
(713) 532-9885
(713) 532-9885

