Where to Eat in Houston’s Garden Oaks and Oak Forest Area

Located in northwest Houston, Garden Oaks and Oak Forest have long been known as residential communities boasting big lots and ranch-style homes with a relaxed suburbia vibe. But with the influx of new restaurants, coffee shops, and multi-use developments in the area, the neighborhood has grown rapidly over the last decade, and the bordering neighborhoods have taken on the playful moniker, the GOOF, as a way of differentiating them from the nearby Heights and Independence Heights.

Just outside the 610 loop, and sandwiched between 290 and North Shepherd, the area is packed with places to eat, drink, and lounge. From time-honored spots tucked in retail strip malls to all-day cafes and drive-thru restaurants, there is no shortage of diverse dining options to explore. Whether it’s a wine-fueled dinner at a hidden gem you seek or a fast but worthy meal on the go, here is where to eat and drink in Garden Oaks and Oak Forest.

