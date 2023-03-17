18 Essential Restaurants in Katy

Thirty miles west of downtown Houston lies Katy, one of the city’s fastest growing suburbs home to museums, parks, shopping centers, and some of the city’s top restaurants. At the northeast corner of I-10 and the Grand Parkway lies Katy Asian Town, a destination in and of itself, for lauded chef-led restaurants, dessert bars, coffee shops, and Southeast Asian markets. And, beyond this bustling development is an increasingly buzzy food scene that plays to all of the hits— from Texas barbecue to South African cuisine.

Its countless choices and diversity make Katy one of the most exciting pockets in the city to dine right now. Not sure where to start? Consider this list of essential restaurants in Katy to explore.

