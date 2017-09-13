18 Essential Rice Village Restaurants

Some of Houston’s best restaurants are steps away from Rice University

Just a stone’s throw away from one of the best universities in the country, Rice Village is also home to some of Houston’s finest restaurants.

And thanks to a measure put in place by the City of Houston in 2020, many of those restaurants, from tiny cafes to large local chains, have established outdoor parklets and sidewalk tables that allow for socially-distanced dining. The neighborhood has taken on the vibe of a European city, where diners sit on terraces, sipping their coffee or enjoying a leisurely lunch while people-watching the nearby shoppers. New spots include everything from a Middle Eastern bakery to a chic Mediterranean grocery, and Rice Village will soon be home to star chef Aaron Bludorn’s upcoming restaurant housed in a former food hall.

Whether in search of excellent Mediterranean cuisine, late-night drunk fare, a healthy lunch, or a regular brunch spot, these 18 restaurants showcase the culinary diversity of the neighborhood that surrounds Rice University.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.