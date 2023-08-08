Where to Dine Near the University of Houston and Texas Southern University

With barbecue, Caribbean cuisine, burgers, and more, dining options in the areas surrounding UH and TSU go far beyond college town expectations

The neighboring campuses of the University of Houston and Texas Southern University in Houston’s Third Ward have long been a part of the city’s landscape and rich history. And with a new semester upon us, the Cougars' debut in the Big 12 Conference, and several neighborhood developments, the area is a hub of activity and excitement.

Thankfully, the neighborhood is filled with options for dining and drinks that go far beyond stereotypical college town expectations, with many establishments owned and operated by school alumni. There are iconic and soulful Houston classics like the original Frenchy’s Chicken, mom-and-pop burger joint Cream Burger, and Houston This Is It Soul Food, newer establishments like the Lymbar and the Rado Market & Cafe, and plenty of places for caffeine pick-me-up or study break whether you’re a student or just in it to experience a beautiful representation of the diversity of Houston. Here’s a list of some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, food trucks, and bars to explore around UH and TSU.

Missing your favorite TSU or UH hangout? Shout it out in the comments.