The exterior of Brandani’s in Sugar Land.
Just southwest of Houston, the city of Sugar Land offers a delectable and diverse array of cuisine.
Brandani’s

10 Essential Restaurants in Sugar Land

Whether craving quality Italian, a burger and fries, or mouthwatering Indian cuisine, Sugar Land has it all

by Rebecca Deurlein
Just southwest of Houston, the city of Sugar Land offers a delectable and diverse array of cuisine.
| Brandani’s
by Rebecca Deurlein

Sugar Land may be in the burbs, but its dining scene goes well beyond chain restaurants and standard American fare. “The Sweetest Town in Texas” has food that rivals that of Houston, without pesky parking problems and lengthy reservation wait times. Just southwest of Houston in Fort Bend County, which is ranked as one of the top cities in the nation for diversity, Sugar Land’s food scene reflects its melting pot of cultures.

You’ll find an eclectic mix of flavors to suit every palate and hundreds of choices in Sugar Land’s 34 square miles.

To help you narrow it down just a bit, here’s our list of the Top 10 restaurants in Sugar Land.

Is your favorite Sugar Land restaurant missing from this map? Shout it in the comments or send a tip to Eater Houston.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Raizes

345 Dulles Ave
Stafford, TX 77477
(281) 969-5211
(281) 969-5211
Garnering rave reviews from Texans who love their Mexican food, Raizes is a neighborhood favorite. Run by locals who care about their diners’ experience, service is hospitable and the chicken flautas and beef quesadillas are tender and juicy.

2. Fernando's

14135 Southwest Fwy
Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 494-9087
(281) 494-9087
It’s not uncommon for the owner Fernando to greet, seat, and serve you in this Latin-American restaurant known for its Carne Asada and Ecuadorian Fish. Fernando believes in a small, distinctive menu where every meal shines, and his personable approach makes you feel like family.

3. Aki Steak & Sushi

510 Hwy 6 #180
Sugar Land, TX 77479
(281) 565-1110
(281) 565-1110
Tucked away in an HEB plaza, this restaurant is a secret gem and the best value anywhere for quality sushi. Excellent service makes dining enjoyable, vegan options ensure its inclusive for all diners, and the sake is the perfect complement to the food. The prices here allow you to try a little of everything, so newbies and veteran Japanese food-lovers will all leave happy.

4. Fish City Grill

15980 City Walk
Sugar Land, TX 77479
(281) 494-3474
(281) 494-3474
This understated eatery can be deceiving. The dining room is relaxed and diner-esque, but the meals are surprisingly elevated and as good as you’ll find in any high-end restaurant. Cocktails here are strong and service is excellent. Check the daily specials board for off-menu surprises.

5. Vino & Vinyl

15977 City Walk
Sugar Land, TX 77479
(281) 277-0565
(281) 277-0565
Wine is poured and old-fashioned records are spun in this restaurant experience unlike any other. Launched as a wine bistro serving small production and artisan wines, Vino & Vinyl now offers a full menu. From mini meatballs and Brussels sprouts to flatbread pizzas, octopus tacos, and rainbow trout, your appetite will determine whether you nibble or nosh.

6. Mahesh's Kitchen

16019 City Walk
Sugar Land, TX 77479
(281) 937-7796
(281) 937-7796
This new Indian restaurant in the former Turquoise space in Town Center has already made a name for itself. The Avocado Bhel, rack of lamb with house-made hummus, and Goan Fish in a coconut, red chili, coriander, and garam masala sauce are all aromatic and flavorful, and the Laal chili goat sings.

7. Guru

2268 Texas Dr
Sugar Land, TX 77479
(281) 313-0026
(281) 313-0026
The royale burger with cheese might be a classic at Guru, but they’re best known for their fig newton – a burger topped with homemade fig spread, goat cheese, bacon, and arugula. Guru recently added burger bowls to their menu, along with vegetarian and gluten-free options, so everyone can find something to love here.

8. Jupiter Pizza & Waffles Co.

16135 City Walk
Sugar Land, TX 77479
(281) 313-1008
(281) 313-1008
The name says it all. This is an eatery unafraid of weird combinations, and nothing’s been so good since peanut butter found chocolate. Yes, Jupiter’s pizza is fresh and innovative, and the waffles are crispy on the outside, and warm and spongy on the inside. The real standout here, though, is breakfast, especially the morning belle – a waffle, paired with fried chicken, eggs, and gravy. It just doesn’t get any better.

9. Corelli's Italian Cafe

3229 Hwy 6
Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 491-8900
(281) 491-8900
Sugar Land mainstay Corelli’s remains a favorite with an extensive menu featuring doughy, just-right pizzas, traditional hearty pasta, and lighter choices like the snapper Napoli. Save room for the homemade tiramisu and the New York cheesecake. Delizioso! 

10. Brandani's Restaurant & Wine Bar

3340 FM 1092 Rd #160
Missouri City, TX 77459
(832) 987-1313
(832) 987-1313
It may have a Missouri City address, but Brandani’s has been claimed by Sugar Land since it opened. The place to see and be seen, the restaurant carefully curates its wine and serves consistently mouth-watering fare. Its the-course lunch menu offers perfect portions and gives you just enough time for a great glass of wine.

breaded chicken topped with avocado-tomato salad, over sauteed vegetables.
Brandani’s offers an eclectic mix of Italian and American fare.
Brandani’s

