Sliced brisket in an aluminum tin, a loaf of jalapeño bread wrapped in plastic, and pickles and jalapeños in plastic cups on the side.
Goode Company’s brisket package comes with one whole beef brisket, a bottle of Goode’s BBQ sauce and a loaf of homemade jalapeño cheese bread.
Goode Co.

12 Fantastic Restaurants for Takeout and Delivery in Houston

Get game day ready with epic barbecue spreads, Tex-Mex party platters, margaritas by the gallon, and more

by Megha McSwain
Goode Company’s brisket package comes with one whole beef brisket, a bottle of Goode’s BBQ sauce and a loaf of homemade jalapeño cheese bread.
| Goode Co.
by Megha McSwain

Championship football games, Hollywood red carpet awards, and reality TV watch-a-thons are better when enjoyed with pals, but hosting can be a drag when it comes to prepping food and drinks for a large — or even a tiny — group. Thankfully, Houston has plenty of restaurants and bakeries who can swoop in and handle the heavy lifting, so that hosts and hostesses can join in the fun of their own at-home watch parties.

From meat and meatless sandwich spreads to barbecue trays with all of the fixings, there is lots to consider when choosing the provisions for your gathering. Here are 12 fantastic choices for takeout and delivery in Houston.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

Beef up your dessert spread with bounty from Common Bond Bistro & Bakery, which offers muffins, buns, and scones in boxes of five, and croissants, cookies, and macarons by the dozen. Whole apple coffee cakes and dulce de leche tea cakes are also available for $12 and less, and can serve up to 10.

449 W 19th St Suite #B-100, Houston, TX 77008
(713) 357-9397
(713) 357-9397

State Fare Kitchen & Bar

In lieu of store bought dip for your next soiree, opt for State Fare’s dill pickle dip with house-made BBQ potato chips for $10.25. Spring for the chunky guacamole with queso blanco, which comes with salsa and warm tortilla chips, for $14.50, and you’ve got a solid snacking station.

947 Gessner Rd Ste B 190, Houston, TX 77024
(832) 831-0950
(832) 831-0950

Fat Tuesday

As an alternative to blending large batches of your favorite frozen cocktails at home, consider Fat Tuesdays convenient take-away options. Classics like frozen original and strawberry margaritas, and the extra boozy Cat 5 Hurricane are available by the gallon at all three of Fat Tuesday’s Houston locations.

8366 Westheimer Rd Suite 1650, Houston, TX 77063
(281) 501-3866
(281) 501-3866
A gallon cocktail side by side with a Fat Tuesday cup containing a vibrant blue drink.
Fat Tuesday offers boozy frozens by the gallon.
Fat Tuesday

Craft Pita

Take full control of your party snacks with Craft Pita’s build-your-own options. A customizable mezze platter lets you combine items like hummus, labneh, tabbouleh, and veggie sticks with pita chips for $35, and for heartier eats, there is the build-your-own-bowl buffet, which features bowl packs that come with a base, like Lebanese rice or quinoa, protein, toppings, and sauces.

1920 Fountain View Dr, Houston, TX 77057
(832) 804-9056
(832) 804-9056

Christie's Seafood & Steaks

This Houston institution offers convenient catering services, giving Houstonians the opportunity to chow down on the restaurant’s famous fried shrimp, crab balls, calamari, and more, in the comfort of their own homes. Looking for more than snacks? Christie’s offers individually packed, bulk hot lunches for large groups.

6029 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057
(713) 978-6563
(713) 978-6563

Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

From breakfast staples and bagels to appetizer molds and sandwich trays, there isn’t much you can’t find on the catering menu at Kenny & Ziggy’s. A morning event may lean in favor of a smoked fish platter, while game day eats could be franks in a blanket with deli mustard and delicatessen platters where guests can build their own handhelds.

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056
(713) 871-8883
(713) 871-8883

The Burger Joint

The Burger Joint offers far more than burgers on its catering menu. The Classic Burger Pack, priced at $15 per person, can be customized to switch out classic cheeseburgers with fried chicken, pulled pork, vegetarian burgers, all-beef hot dogs, and more at no extra charge. Toppings like jalapeños, avocado, bacon, and fried eggs keep things interesting.

2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006
(281) 974-2889
(281) 974-2889

Mala Sichuan Bistro

For when a game day watch party or festive gathering of friends calls for something spicy, look to Mala, which features party platters of many of its beloved menu items. Dishes like the kung pao chicken and twice cooked pork are $75 and large enough for five. Add sides like Yangzhou fried rice or sautéed baby bok chow for $60 each, and a gallon of house special plum juice for $28.

1201 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
(832) 767-0911
(832) 767-0911

The Pit Room

Big party or small, the Pit Room offers an array of bulk to-go options. Barbecue feasts of varying sizes, from groups of five to groups of 50, can be customized to include your choice of meats and sides. Each feast is presented with sliced white bread, barbecue sauce, and pickled accompaniments.

1201 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77006
(281) 888-1929
(281) 888-1929
A spread from the Pit Room including brisket, sliced sausage, ribs, and traditional accompaniments on a barbecue tray.
The Pit Room offers feasts for groups of five to 50.
Jenn Duncan

Goode Company BBQ

With Goode Company’s classic mesquite smoked brisket package available for nationwide shipping, it’s a cinch to serve hearty smoked meat at your next gathering, without dealing with any of the fuss. Priced at $229, the package comes with one whole beef brisket, weighing approximately 8-10 lbs, a 24.5 oz bottle of Goode’s BBQ sauce, and one loaf of homemade jalapeño cheese bread. Briskets are large enough for 8-10 people, made from choice cuts of USDA beef and seasoned with Goode Company’s hand-blended rubs. Just add a Brazos Bottom pecan pie, and your party provisions are complete.

5109 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 522-2530
(713) 522-2530
Sliced brisket on a wooden board with a meat cleaver.
Goode Company’s brisket can be shipped nationwide.
Goode Co.

Hungry's

Hungry’s offers an alternative to the usual junky game day eats with catering and delivery of the fresh fare it has long been known for. Standouts include mini beef and chicken skewers, mini crab cake bites, roasted beet hummus, and green chili shrimp ceviche, plus heartier options like lemon pasta and an assorted taco platter.

2356 Rice Boulevard fl 2, Houston, TX 77005
(713) 523-8652
(713) 523-8652

Molina's Cantina

This iconic Mexican restaurant has takeout down pat, and can accommodate group orders of all sizes. Along with pans of combination fajitas with traditional accompaniments and meat or cheese enchiladas, chile con queso, guacamole, and salsas are sold by the quart and half gallon. Round out your order, with margaritas by the gallon and homemade tres leches, available by the half pan. Spend more than $200 and have one of Molina’s delivery specialists deliver your order and assist with setup.

3801 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77025
(713) 432-1626
(713) 432-1626
An overhead shot of large pans of fajita meat, rice and beans, with traditional accompaniments on a festive table runner.
Fajitas with traditional accompaniments from Molina’s.
Jenn Duncan

Also featured in:

