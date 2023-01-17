12 Fantastic Restaurants for Takeout and Delivery in Houston

Championship football games, Hollywood red carpet awards, and reality TV watch-a-thons are better when enjoyed with pals, but hosting can be a drag when it comes to prepping food and drinks for a large — or even a tiny — group. Thankfully, Houston has plenty of restaurants and bakeries who can swoop in and handle the heavy lifting, so that hosts and hostesses can join in the fun of their own at-home watch parties.

From meat and meatless sandwich spreads to barbecue trays with all of the fixings, there is lots to consider when choosing the provisions for your gathering. Here are 12 fantastic choices for takeout and delivery in Houston.