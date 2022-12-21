17 Top Places for Tamales in Houston

Like waiting overnight for a Flying Saucer pie at Thanksgiving, tamales are a Houston holiday tradition. Sure, they’re not hard to find in the city year-round, but it’s leading up to Christmas when restaurants, food trucks, and bakeries pull out all the stops, offering sweet and savory varieties — some through Christmas Eve.

Scarfing down a half-dozen may not take long, but plenty of effort and hours of labor go into preparing each one hand. Behold 16 destinations that have thoughtfully prepared tamales for Houstonians this holiday season.