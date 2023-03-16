13 Essential Vietnamese Restaurants in Houston

Houston has long been considered one of the best destinations in the country for Vietnamese food, with time-honored restaurants from Asiatown to Downtown showcasing the bounty of the rich cuisine for decades. With the allure of celebrity chefs like Christine Ha, who won season 3 of MasterChef, and Trong Pham and Nikki Tran, who appeared in Netflix’s Ugly Delicious, opening up restaurants in hip neighborhoods, interest in the cuisine has only further intensified. Those longing to explore the traditional family-owned Vietnamese cafes that pepper the city have many to choose from, and others who want to delve into the phenomenon that is Viet-Cajun cooking, the options are aplenty.

Whether its a modest lunch pairing of a meaty banh mi with a Vietnamese ice coffee you seek, or a modern interpretation of classic dishes, alongside fine wine and well-built cocktails, here are the city’s essential Vietnamese restaurants well worth a visit (or three).