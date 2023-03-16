 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A Hanoi steamed rice crêpe stuffed with chicken and mushroom with dipping sauce.
The Banh Cuon at Le Colonial is a Hanoi steamed rice crêpe stuffed with chicken and mushrooms.
© Neil John Burger Photography

13 Essential Vietnamese Restaurants in Houston

From delicately wrapped banh cuon to heaping bowls of pho, these restaurants are serving up the goods

by Megha McSwain
The Banh Cuon at Le Colonial is a Hanoi steamed rice crêpe stuffed with chicken and mushrooms.
| © Neil John Burger Photography
by Megha McSwain

Houston has long been considered one of the best destinations in the country for Vietnamese food, with time-honored restaurants from Asiatown to Downtown showcasing the bounty of the rich cuisine for decades. With the allure of celebrity chefs like Christine Ha, who won season 3 of MasterChef, and Trong Pham and Nikki Tran, who appeared in Netflix’s Ugly Delicious, opening up restaurants in hip neighborhoods, interest in the cuisine has only further intensified. Those longing to explore the traditional family-owned Vietnamese cafes that pepper the city have many to choose from, and others who want to delve into the phenomenon that is Viet-Cajun cooking, the options are aplenty.

Whether its a modest lunch pairing of a meaty banh mi with a Vietnamese ice coffee you seek, or a modern interpretation of classic dishes, alongside fine wine and well-built cocktails, here are the city’s essential Vietnamese restaurants well worth a visit (or three).

LES BA'GET

Don’t let its name mislead you — Les Ba’get is known for lots more than its loaded banh mi. The food truck turned Garden Oaks neighborhood gem features a number of pho options, including a vegan bowl, made with broth slow-cooked for 24 hours. There is plenty to explore on the regular menu, but keep your eyes peeled for specials like the crab bun Rieu omelet, a hearty egg dish made with lump crab, tofu, tomato, and spices, and topped with fried shallots.

1717 W 34th St Suite 800, Houston, TX 77018
(832) 548-1080
(832) 548-1080

Saigon Hustle

With its menu of fresh Vietnamese eats and convenient drive-thru window, Saigon Hustle is a welcome alternative to the city’s many fast food chains. Start with an order of wings or shrimp and pork spring rolls before sinking your teeth into a banh mi, built with proteins like chargrilled BBQ ribeye and honey glazed lemon grass salmon.

3323 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77018
(713) 565-1414
(713) 565-1414

The Blind Goat

After outgrowing her counter within Bravery Chef Hall, Masterchef champ Christine Ha opened the Blind Goat as a full-service restaurant in Spring Branch. Her thoughtful approach to Vietnamese street eats reveals a menu of rolls, wings, skewers, noodles, and more. For her Texas BBQ brisket fried rice, Ha leans on local barbecue favorite and neighbor, Feges BBQ, located in the same retail strip on Long Point.

8145 Long Point Rd, Houston, TX 77055
(346) 298-1660
(346) 298-1660

Moon Rabbit

This Heights newbie is a vibey place for well-executed Vietnamese plates and equally impressive cocktails. The shaken beef is a standout on the menu, well worth its $24 price tag, but you can’t go wrong with one of the vermicelli bowls, pho, or banh mi.

605 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008
(713) 684-3991
(713) 684-3991

Xin Chào

Masterchef winner Christine Ha takes a modern approach to Vietnamese cuisine at Xin Chao, with dishes like the five fungi congee, which is vegan, and flat rice noodles made with post oak-smoked Texas beef rib meat. Amp up your meal with a cocktail like the Hanoi Old Fashioned, made with bourbon, tamarind, and black walnut bitters.

2310 Decatur St, Houston, TX 77007
(832) 740-4888
(832) 740-4888

Le Colonial

This high-end restaurant, with locations in Chicago and Atlanta, has an outpost in River Oaks District, and offers an elevated alternative to Vietnamese dining. Its breathtaking interior design is a match for head turning plates like the crispy whole snapper and delicately wrapped banh cuon. Don’t eat and run — Le Colonial has a late night lounge on its second floor with a full bar.

4444 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027
(713) 629-4444
(713) 629-4444
Whole crispy snapper topped with garnishes.
The whole snapper at Le Colonial is a sight to see.
© Neil John Burger Photography

Kau Ba

Located in the heart of Montrose, amidst buzzy bars, restaurants, and coffee shops, Kau Ba is a festive place to explore Viet-Cajun cuisine. Helmed by chef Nikki Tran, who many may remember watching on Netflix’s Ugly Delicious, the menu features dishes like banh cuon rolled with wagyu; a combination of prawns, clams, mussels, corn, and potatoes in a Viet-Cajun sauce; and smoked brisket pho.

2502 Dunlavy St Suite B, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 497-5300
(713) 497-5300

Mai's Restaurant

This Houston institution, known for keeping late night weekend hours, is a haven for post partygoers, but it’s a treat any time of day. The large menu ensures there is something for everyone — from fried egg rolls, pho, banh mi, and vermicelli, to meat-filled rice plates, plus an entire section of vegetarian-friendly choices made with tofu.

3403 Milam St, Houston, TX 77002
(713) 520-5300
(713) 520-5300

Thien An Sandwiches

This time-honored Midtown cafe is a casual place to feed your banh mi fix. Go simple with a sandwich built with lemongrass chicken, or try something different like pork meatballs or Vietnamese cold cuts. Can’t decide? Spring for more than one — Thien An is easy on the wallet, with most sandwiches under $5.

2611 San Jacinto St, Houston, TX 77004
(713) 522-7007
(713) 522-7007

Huynh Restaurant

This Houston stalwart is a reliable choice in EaDo, with no-nonsense Vietnamese eats and a popular BYOB policy. Start with the pulled duck salad served with ginger sauce, and then savor the flavors of the bun bo hue spicy beef noodle soup. Cool down your palate with a Vietnamese ice coffee, a house favorite.

912 St Emanuel St, Houston, TX 77003
(713) 224-8964
(713) 224-8964

Roostar

This fast-casual family owned restaurant, with three locations in Houston, prides itself on preparing dishes using meats and vegetables that are cut and marinated in-house. Find banh mi, built with proteins like sous vide pork belly and fried pollock, and served with vegetables pickled in house, plus wings in flavors like garlic butter and sweet chili Sriracha glaze.

2929 Navigation Blvd Suite 190, Houston, TX 77003
(713) 636-9710
(713) 636-9710

Crawfish & Noodles

For the ultimate in Viet-Cajun dining experiences, visit Crawfish and Noodles, helmed by multiple James Beard Award finalist, chef Trong Pham, at its original location in Asiatown or the new outpost in the Heights. Be prepared for a flavor explosion when sampling the restaurant’s signature Viet-Cajun garlic butter seasoned crawfish, and complement the moment with other noteworthy plates like fried calamari and basil and pork fried rice.

11360 Bellaire Blvd #990, Houston, TX 77072
(281) 988-8098
(281) 988-8098

Kim Son

A visit to Kim Son in Asiatown, with its all-you-can-eat buffet, should be on your Vietnamese food bucket list. Journey your way through a variety of stations and sample hot noodle soups, fried rolls and seafood, grilled meats, and a worthy dessert bar with cakes, jelly drinks, and teas. Kim Son’s buffet is one of the most sought after in the city, so come early, or be prepared to wait.

10603 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77072
(281) 598-1777
(281) 598-1777

