Where to Celebrate Diwali in Houston

Diwali, the five-day festival of lights, is one of the most momentous occasions of the year for Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains. In addition to representing the start of a new year, the festival symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil and is traditionally celebrated by illuminating the home with lights, candles, and sparklers. All sorts of treats are synonymous with the holiday, with salty snacks and platters of melt-in-your-mouth milk-based confections, known as mithai. These colorful morsels made with nuts, sugar, and butter are displayed prominently on dessert tables at Diwali and packed in festive gift boxes for exchanging with family and friends.

This year Diwali is observed on Sunday, November 12, decided upon based on the lunar calendar, and many Indian restaurants and sweet shops are ringing in the holiday with food and drink specials, parties, and celebrations all week (and weekend) long.

With elaborate feasts and parties to ornate and well-stocked mithai boxes, these restaurants and bakeries are lighting up the city this Diwali. Here’s a map that’ll help you prepare.